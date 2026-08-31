Purple Style Labs IPO Opens for Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Dates, Financials and Key Details

Purple Style Labs IPO is a ₹680 crore book-built issue that opened for subscription on August 31, 2026, and will close on September 2, 2026. The IPO is made up entirely of a fresh issue of 1.18 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The company has set the price band at ₹546 to ₹575 per share, and the lot size is 26 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to invest at least ₹14,950 for one lot.

Purple Style Labs is expected to list on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for September 7, 2026.

The company is best known for running Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), a luxury fashion platform that offers curated designer clothing, jewellery, accessories, and occasion wear through an omni-channel model.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Name Purple Style Labs IPO IPO Open Date August 31, 2026 IPO Close Date September 2, 2026 IPO Allotment Date September 3, 2026 Refund Date September 4, 2026 Credit of Shares September 4, 2026 Tentative Listing Date September 7, 2026 IPO Price Band ₹546 – ₹575 per share Face Value ₹10 per share Lot Size 26 Shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,950 Issue Size ₹680 crore Fresh Issue 1,18,26,086 shares Issue Type Book Building Sale Type Fresh Capital Only Listing BSE, NSE Lead Manager Axis Capital Ltd. Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today

As of August 31, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Purple Style Labs IPO stands at ₹28 per share. Based on the upper price band of ₹575, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹603, which implies a possible listing gain of about 4.87%.

That said, GMP movement has not been entirely steady. It was ₹30 on August 28, moved up to ₹34 on August 29, and then slipped back to ₹28 on August 30 and August 31. This suggests that while there is some positive sentiment in the grey market, enthusiasm has cooled slightly in the last couple of days.

GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium 31 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹28 ₹603 4.87% 30 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹28 ₹603 4.87% 29 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹34 ₹609 5.91% 28 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹30 ₹605 5.22% 27 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹0 ₹575 0.00% 26 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹0 ₹575 0.00%

Note: GMP is an unofficial market indicator. It is not regulated by SEBI or the stock exchanges, and it can change quickly based on sentiment and market conditions. It should never be the only basis for an investment decision.

Purple Style Labs IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹546 to ₹575 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 26 shares, which is the minimum bid size.

At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment comes to:

26 × ₹575 = ₹14,950

Investors can place their bids within this range during the subscription period from August 31 to September 2, 2026.

Purple Style Labs IPO Subscription Dates

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 31, 2026, and will remain open until Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on September 3, 2026. Refunds and credit of shares to successful applicants are both scheduled for September 4, 2026. The shares are likely to be listed on September 7, 2026 on both the NSE and BSE.

Purple Style Labs IPO Issue Size

Purple Style Labs plans to raise ₹680 crore through this IPO. The entire issue consists of a fresh issue of 1,18,26,086 equity shares.

Since there is no offer-for-sale, the money raised will go directly to the company and can be used for business purposes outlined in the offer documents.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Objects of the Issue

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds mainly for funding lease-related obligations through its subsidiary and for sales and marketing expenses.

IPO Object Amount Investment in wholly owned subsidiary PSL Retail towards lease liabilities of Experience Centers and back-end offices in India ₹371.13 crore Sales and marketing expenses ₹138.90 crore General corporate purposes Balance amount Total ₹510.03 crore

A major part of the funds will go toward supporting PSL Retail, particularly for lease liabilities linked to experience centres and backend offices in India. The company also intends to spend a sizeable portion on sales and marketing.

About Purple Style Labs Limited

Founded in August 2015, Purple Style Labs Limited operates Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), a luxury omni-channel fashion platform.

Its product categories include:

Womenswear

Menswear

Jewellery

Accessories

Kidswear

Wedding and occasion wear

As of March 31, 2026, the company sourced products from 1,109 active designer brands, including names such as Seema Gujral, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal, and Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

The company sells through a mix of channels, including:

Experience Centers

Website

Mobile application

Telephonic and digital sales channels

Events and exhibitions

As of March 31, 2026, Purple Style Labs had 14 Experience Centers globally — 12 in India and one each in London and New York.

Purple Style Labs’ Business Model

Purple Style Labs follows an omni-channel approach, combining physical retail stores with digital and assisted sales channels.

Its platform helps customers discover and buy Indian luxury fashion, while also giving designer brands wider market access without requiring them to build their own large-scale retail or distribution networks.

Between Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2026, the company served more than 200,000 unique customers. In Fiscal 2026, it recorded ₹7,215.62 million in Total PPUS GMV, while the average order value stood at ₹75,504.88.

The business has also built a meaningful international customer base across India, the US, UK, the Middle East, Australia, and other markets.

Purple Style Labs IPO Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance shows a mixed trend. Revenue has grown, but losses have widened sharply.

Its total income rose from ₹494 crore in FY2025 to ₹567.07 crore in FY2026, reflecting growth of roughly 15%. However, its net loss also increased significantly — from ₹188.38 crore in FY2025 to ₹285.40 crore in FY2026.

Financials

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Assets ₹829.60 Cr ₹497.05 Cr ₹458.39 Cr Total Income ₹567.07 Cr ₹494.00 Cr ₹510.03 Cr Profit After Tax -₹285.40 Cr -₹188.38 Cr -₹47.71 Cr EBITDA ₹30.37 Cr ₹41.99 Cr ₹31.63 Cr Net Worth -₹52.28 Cr ₹117.50 Cr ₹39.51 Cr Total Borrowings ₹371.40 Cr ₹112.79 Cr ₹116.33 Cr

These figures are based on the company’s restated consolidated financials.

A few concerns stand out here. Even though revenue improved, EBITDA fell, losses widened sharply, and net worth turned negative in FY2026. Borrowings also increased substantially.

Purple Style Labs IPO Key Performance Indicators

The company’s key performance indicators reflect the pressure on profitability.

KPI FY2026 FY2025 ROCE -23.56% -4.75% RoNW -160.33% — PAT Margin -51.16% -38.45% EBITDA Margin 5.44% 8.57% NAV -₹7.69 ₹18.27

The drop in EBITDA margin from 8.57% to 5.44% shows that operating profitability weakened in FY2026. The company’s NAV also turned negative at -₹7.69, compared with ₹18.27 a year earlier.

Purple Style Labs IPO Valuation

At the upper end of the price band, ₹575 per share, Purple Style Labs is valued at a post-issue market capitalization of around ₹4,639.63 crore.

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO EPS -₹41.83 Negative P/E Negative Negative Market Cap at Offer Price ₹3,924 Cr ₹4,639.63 Cr Price to Book Value — 31.47x

Because the company is still loss-making, a conventional P/E valuation is not meaningful at this stage.

Purple Style Labs IPO Competitive Strengths

1. Strong presence in luxury fashion

Purple Style Labs has built relationships with over 1,100 active designer brands, giving it a meaningful position in India’s luxury fashion segment.

2. Omni-channel setup

The company combines physical experience centres with online and assisted selling channels, helping it serve customers across different touchpoints.

3. International reach

With centres in London and New York and customers across multiple global markets, the company has already built some international presence.

4. Customer ecosystem and retention potential

Its customer base, designer network, and platform model may help create stronger engagement and repeat business over time.

5. Experienced management

The company is led by Abhishek Agarwal, Promoter, Whole-Time Director and CEO, along with a team that brings experience in retail, sales, marketing, product, consulting, and finance.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Strengths and Risks

Potential strengths

Established presence in India’s luxury fashion ecosystem

More than 1,100 active designer brands on the platform

on the platform Omni-channel business model

Growing international footprint

Revenue growth in FY2026

Fresh capital to support operations and sales and marketing

Key risks

Net loss widened to ₹285.40 crore in FY2026

Net worth turned negative at -₹52.28 crore

Borrowings rose sharply to ₹371.40 crore

EBITDA declined from ₹41.99 crore to ₹30.37 crore

EBITDA margin fell from 8.57% to 5.44%

NAV turned negative

Traditional P/E valuation cannot be applied meaningfully because the company is loss-making

Current GMP suggests only a modest listing premium and remains highly uncertain

Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment and Listing Timeline

Here’s the expected timeline for the IPO:

IPO Opens: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 IPO Closes: September 2, 2026

September 2, 2026 Allotment: September 3, 2026

September 3, 2026 Refunds: September 4, 2026

September 4, 2026 Shares Credited: September 4, 2026

September 4, 2026 Listing: September 7, 2026

Purple Style Labs IPO Review: Should You Invest?

Purple Style Labs gives investors exposure to a niche but growing part of the Indian retail market — luxury fashion. The company has built a recognizable platform through Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, partnered with over 1,100 designer brands, and created an omni-channel model that includes both digital and physical retail. Its international presence and revenue growth are also positives.

At the same time, the financial risk is hard to ignore. The company remains loss-making, its losses widened sharply in FY2026, borrowings increased, operating margins weakened, and net worth turned negative. These are important concerns for long-term investors.

The current GMP of ₹28 suggests a possible listing price of around ₹603, compared with the upper issue price of ₹575. That indicates a potential listing gain, but GMP is only an unofficial indicator and should not be treated as a guarantee.

In the end, investors should look beyond short-term GMP signals and assess the IPO based on the company’s business model, financial health, valuation, risks, and long-term growth potential.