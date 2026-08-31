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Purple Style Labs IPO Opens for Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Dates, Financials and Key Details

31 Aug 2026 , 11:40 AM

Purple Style Labs IPO is a ₹680 crore book-built issue that opened for subscription on August 31, 2026, and will close on September 2, 2026. The IPO is made up entirely of a fresh issue of 1.18 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The company has set the price band at ₹546 to ₹575 per share, and the lot size is 26 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to invest at least ₹14,950 for one lot.

Purple Style Labs is expected to list on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed for September 7, 2026.

The company is best known for running Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), a luxury fashion platform that offers curated designer clothing, jewellery, accessories, and occasion wear through an omni-channel model.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Key Details

Particulars Details
IPO Name Purple Style Labs IPO
IPO Open Date August 31, 2026
IPO Close Date September 2, 2026
IPO Allotment Date September 3, 2026
Refund Date September 4, 2026
Credit of Shares September 4, 2026
Tentative Listing Date September 7, 2026
IPO Price Band ₹546 – ₹575 per share
Face Value ₹10 per share
Lot Size 26 Shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,950
Issue Size ₹680 crore
Fresh Issue 1,18,26,086 shares
Issue Type Book Building
Sale Type Fresh Capital Only
Listing BSE, NSE
Lead Manager Axis Capital Ltd.
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today

As of August 31, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Purple Style Labs IPO stands at ₹28 per share. Based on the upper price band of ₹575, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹603, which implies a possible listing gain of about 4.87%.

That said, GMP movement has not been entirely steady. It was ₹30 on August 28, moved up to ₹34 on August 29, and then slipped back to ₹28 on August 30 and August 31. This suggests that while there is some positive sentiment in the grey market, enthusiasm has cooled slightly in the last couple of days.

GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium
31 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹28 ₹603 4.87%
30 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹28 ₹603 4.87%
29 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹34 ₹609 5.91%
28 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹30 ₹605 5.22%
27 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹0 ₹575 0.00%
26 Aug 2026 ₹575 ₹0 ₹575 0.00%

Note: GMP is an unofficial market indicator. It is not regulated by SEBI or the stock exchanges, and it can change quickly based on sentiment and market conditions. It should never be the only basis for an investment decision.

Purple Style Labs IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹546 to ₹575 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 26 shares, which is the minimum bid size.

At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment comes to:

26 × ₹575 = ₹14,950

Investors can place their bids within this range during the subscription period from August 31 to September 2, 2026.

Purple Style Labs IPO Subscription Dates

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 31, 2026, and will remain open until Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on September 3, 2026. Refunds and credit of shares to successful applicants are both scheduled for September 4, 2026. The shares are likely to be listed on September 7, 2026 on both the NSE and BSE.

Purple Style Labs IPO Issue Size

Purple Style Labs plans to raise ₹680 crore through this IPO. The entire issue consists of a fresh issue of 1,18,26,086 equity shares.

Since there is no offer-for-sale, the money raised will go directly to the company and can be used for business purposes outlined in the offer documents.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Objects of the Issue

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds mainly for funding lease-related obligations through its subsidiary and for sales and marketing expenses.

IPO Object Amount
Investment in wholly owned subsidiary PSL Retail towards lease liabilities of Experience Centers and back-end offices in India ₹371.13 crore
Sales and marketing expenses ₹138.90 crore
General corporate purposes Balance amount
Total ₹510.03 crore

A major part of the funds will go toward supporting PSL Retail, particularly for lease liabilities linked to experience centres and backend offices in India. The company also intends to spend a sizeable portion on sales and marketing.

About Purple Style Labs Limited

Founded in August 2015, Purple Style Labs Limited operates Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), a luxury omni-channel fashion platform.

Its product categories include:

  • Womenswear
  • Menswear
  • Jewellery
  • Accessories
  • Kidswear
  • Wedding and occasion wear

As of March 31, 2026, the company sourced products from 1,109 active designer brands, including names such as Seema Gujral, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal, and Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

The company sells through a mix of channels, including:

  • Experience Centers
  • Website
  • Mobile application
  • Telephonic and digital sales channels
  • Events and exhibitions

As of March 31, 2026, Purple Style Labs had 14 Experience Centers globally — 12 in India and one each in London and New York.

Purple Style Labs’ Business Model

Purple Style Labs follows an omni-channel approach, combining physical retail stores with digital and assisted sales channels.

Its platform helps customers discover and buy Indian luxury fashion, while also giving designer brands wider market access without requiring them to build their own large-scale retail or distribution networks.

Between Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2026, the company served more than 200,000 unique customers. In Fiscal 2026, it recorded ₹7,215.62 million in Total PPUS GMV, while the average order value stood at ₹75,504.88.

The business has also built a meaningful international customer base across India, the US, UK, the Middle East, Australia, and other markets.

Purple Style Labs IPO Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance shows a mixed trend. Revenue has grown, but losses have widened sharply.

Its total income rose from ₹494 crore in FY2025 to ₹567.07 crore in FY2026, reflecting growth of roughly 15%. However, its net loss also increased significantly — from ₹188.38 crore in FY2025 to ₹285.40 crore in FY2026.

Financials

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024
Assets ₹829.60 Cr ₹497.05 Cr ₹458.39 Cr
Total Income ₹567.07 Cr ₹494.00 Cr ₹510.03 Cr
Profit After Tax -₹285.40 Cr -₹188.38 Cr -₹47.71 Cr
EBITDA ₹30.37 Cr ₹41.99 Cr ₹31.63 Cr
Net Worth -₹52.28 Cr ₹117.50 Cr ₹39.51 Cr
Total Borrowings ₹371.40 Cr ₹112.79 Cr ₹116.33 Cr

These figures are based on the company’s restated consolidated financials.

A few concerns stand out here. Even though revenue improved, EBITDA fell, losses widened sharply, and net worth turned negative in FY2026. Borrowings also increased substantially.

Purple Style Labs IPO Key Performance Indicators

The company’s key performance indicators reflect the pressure on profitability.

KPI FY2026 FY2025
ROCE -23.56% -4.75%
RoNW -160.33%
PAT Margin -51.16% -38.45%
EBITDA Margin 5.44% 8.57%
NAV -₹7.69 ₹18.27

The drop in EBITDA margin from 8.57% to 5.44% shows that operating profitability weakened in FY2026. The company’s NAV also turned negative at -₹7.69, compared with ₹18.27 a year earlier.

Purple Style Labs IPO Valuation

At the upper end of the price band, ₹575 per share, Purple Style Labs is valued at a post-issue market capitalization of around ₹4,639.63 crore.

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO
EPS -₹41.83 Negative
P/E Negative Negative
Market Cap at Offer Price ₹3,924 Cr ₹4,639.63 Cr
Price to Book Value 31.47x

Because the company is still loss-making, a conventional P/E valuation is not meaningful at this stage.

Purple Style Labs IPO Competitive Strengths

1. Strong presence in luxury fashion

Purple Style Labs has built relationships with over 1,100 active designer brands, giving it a meaningful position in India’s luxury fashion segment.

2. Omni-channel setup

The company combines physical experience centres with online and assisted selling channels, helping it serve customers across different touchpoints.

3. International reach

With centres in London and New York and customers across multiple global markets, the company has already built some international presence.

4. Customer ecosystem and retention potential

Its customer base, designer network, and platform model may help create stronger engagement and repeat business over time.

5. Experienced management

The company is led by Abhishek Agarwal, Promoter, Whole-Time Director and CEO, along with a team that brings experience in retail, sales, marketing, product, consulting, and finance.

Purple Style Labs IPO: Strengths and Risks

Potential strengths

  • Established presence in India’s luxury fashion ecosystem
  • More than 1,100 active designer brands on the platform
  • Omni-channel business model
  • Growing international footprint
  • Revenue growth in FY2026
  • Fresh capital to support operations and sales and marketing

Key risks

  • Net loss widened to ₹285.40 crore in FY2026
  • Net worth turned negative at -₹52.28 crore
  • Borrowings rose sharply to ₹371.40 crore
  • EBITDA declined from ₹41.99 crore to ₹30.37 crore
  • EBITDA margin fell from 8.57% to 5.44%
  • NAV turned negative
  • Traditional P/E valuation cannot be applied meaningfully because the company is loss-making
  • Current GMP suggests only a modest listing premium and remains highly uncertain

Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment and Listing Timeline

Here’s the expected timeline for the IPO:

  • IPO Opens: August 31, 2026
  • IPO Closes: September 2, 2026
  • Allotment: September 3, 2026
  • Refunds: September 4, 2026
  • Shares Credited: September 4, 2026
  • Listing: September 7, 2026

Purple Style Labs IPO Review: Should You Invest?

Purple Style Labs gives investors exposure to a niche but growing part of the Indian retail market — luxury fashion. The company has built a recognizable platform through Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, partnered with over 1,100 designer brands, and created an omni-channel model that includes both digital and physical retail. Its international presence and revenue growth are also positives.

At the same time, the financial risk is hard to ignore. The company remains loss-making, its losses widened sharply in FY2026borrowings increasedoperating margins weakened, and net worth turned negative. These are important concerns for long-term investors.

The current GMP of ₹28 suggests a possible listing price of around ₹603, compared with the upper issue price of ₹575. That indicates a potential listing gain, but GMP is only an unofficial indicator and should not be treated as a guarantee.

In the end, investors should look beyond short-term GMP signals and assess the IPO based on the company’s business model, financial health, valuation, risks, and long-term growth potential.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListing
  • #LuxuryFashion
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