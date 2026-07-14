SBI Funds Management IPO Opens Today; GMP Slips to ₹92, Signals 15% Listing Premium

The SBI Funds Management IPO opened for subscription on July 14, 2026, and continues to draw strong interest from investors. Despite being one of the largest public offerings in India’s asset management sector, the latest grey market trend indicates a slight decline in the Grey Market Premium (GMP).

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

As of July 14, 2026, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stands at ₹92 per share, down from ₹100 recorded on July 13.

Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹666, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 15%. However, investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial market indicator and should not be viewed as a guarantee of listing-day performance.

Why the IPO Is in Focus

SBI Funds Management, the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund, is India’s largest asset management company by assets under management (AUM). Backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and global asset manager Amundi, the company enjoys a strong brand presence, an extensive distribution network, and a broad retail investor base.

The company has also posted robust financial performance in FY26, driven by steady growth in revenue and profitability. Rising mutual fund inflows and increasing participation from retail investors have further strengthened its growth outlook.

To read the complete details about the SBI Funds Management IPO, click here.