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SBI Mutual Fund IPO - GMP at ₹90 with estimated listing gains of 15%

10 Jul 2026 , 12:04 PM

The SBI Funds Management IPO, scheduled to open for subscription on July 14, 2026, continues to attract investor attention ahead of its launch. While the IPO remains one of the biggest public offerings in India’s asset management sector, the latest grey market trend indicates a moderation in premium.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

As of 10 July 2026, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stands at ₹74 per share.

Based on the upper price band of ₹574, the estimated listing price is around ₹648, implying an expected listing gain of less than 15%. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects prevailing market sentiment but remains an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing-day performance.

Why Investors Are Watching the IPO

SBI Funds Management, the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund, is India’s largest asset management company by assets under management (AUM). Backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and global asset manager Amundi, the company benefits from a strong brand, an extensive distribution network, and a large retail investor base.

The company has also delivered healthy financial performance, reporting revenue growth and strong profitability in FY26, supported by rising mutual fund inflows and increasing participation from retail investors.

To read all details on this IPO – click here

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AssetManagement
  • #BusinessNews
  • #FinanceNews
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
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