Shiprocket Shares List at 35% Premium on NSE: Investors Gain ₹5,236 Per Lot

Shiprocket share price: Shiprocket Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with its shares listing at a 35.05% premium on the NSE over the IPO issue price of ₹97 per share. The stock opened at ₹131 on the NSE, while it debuted at ₹129.50 on the BSE, registering a gain of 33.51%.

The strong listing comes after the ₹1,617.48 crore Shiprocket IPO received an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 99.38 times during the bidding period.

Shiprocket Share Price Today

As of 11:30 AM on August 19, 2026, Shiprocket shares were trading at ₹136.73 on the NSE, gaining 4.37% from the listing price of ₹131.

The stock touched an intraday high of ₹144 and a low of ₹131.

Particulars Shiprocket Share Price IPO Issue Price ₹97 NSE Listing Price ₹131 BSE Listing Price ₹129.50 NSE Intraday High ₹144 NSE Intraday Low ₹131 Price at 11:30 AM ₹136.73 Gain vs IPO Price 40.96% Gain vs NSE Open 4.37%

Shiprocket IPO Listing: How Much Did Investors Gain Per Lot?

The Shiprocket IPO had a lot size of 154 shares. At the IPO price of ₹97 per share, investors had to invest ₹14,938 to apply for one lot.

Following the NSE listing at ₹131 per share, the same 154 shares were worth ₹20,174.

This means investors who received one lot through the Shiprocket IPO made a listing gain of ₹5,236 per lot, equivalent to a gain of around 35.05%.

At the 11:30 AM price of ₹136.73, the value of one 154-share lot stood at approximately ₹21,056, implying an unrealised gain of around ₹6,118 over the IPO investment.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status

The strong debut follows exceptionally high demand for the Shiprocket IPO. The issue was subscribed 99.38 times, with investors bidding for approximately 9,38,52,82,214 equity shares against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received the strongest response, with subscription reaching 122.80 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 88.99 times, while the retail investor category was subscribed 46.42 times.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription QIB 122.80x NII 88.99x Retail 46.42x Overall 99.38x

Shiprocket IPO Size and Structure

The Shiprocket IPO had a total issue size of ₹1,617.48 crore. The issue comprised a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Fresh Issue: ₹885.50 crore

₹885.50 crore Offer for Sale: ₹731.98 crore

₹731.98 crore Total IPO Size: ₹1,617.48 crore

The fresh capital raised through the IPO is intended to support the company’s business expansion and strategic initiatives.

How Will Shiprocket Use IPO Proceeds?

Shiprocket plans to use the funds raised through the IPO for several purposes, including marketing initiatives and strengthening its technology infrastructure.

The company also intends to use the proceeds for debt repayment, potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The planned investments are aimed at supporting Shiprocket’s technology-led platform and expanding its presence in the growing e-commerce enablement market.

What Does Shiprocket Do?

Shiprocket is a new-age, end-to-end, merchant-first and API-led technology platform focused on enabling e-commerce transactions.

The company provides solutions to MSMEs and large retailers, helping merchants sell products directly to consumers through their own websites, applications and social media channels.

Its platform is designed to simplify several aspects of e-commerce operations, making it easier for businesses to manage and scale their online sales.

Shiprocket IPO Anchor Investors

Ahead of the IPO, Shiprocket mobilised ₹727.41 crore from anchor investors.

The anchor book saw participation from several prominent institutional investors, including Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Ashoka WhiteOak, Societe Generale, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Mirae Asset, PGIM India, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Edelweiss, Tata AIA Life, Edelweiss Life and Axis Max Life, among others.

The strong anchor participation, along with the exceptionally high IPO subscription, indicated significant institutional and broader investor interest in the company’s public issue.

Shiprocket Shares: Key Takeaways for Investors

Shiprocket’s stock market debut has been marked by strong buying interest. The shares listed at a 35.05% premium on NSE and continued to trade above the IPO issue price during the morning session.

For IPO allottees, the NSE listing translated into a ₹5,236 gain on every 154-share lot based on the listing price of ₹131.

The stock’s movement after listing will now depend on factors such as business growth, profitability, execution of expansion plans, technology investments and overall market sentiment toward new-age technology companies.

Shiprocket IPO Listing: What Investors Should Watch

While the strong listing has rewarded IPO allottees, investors should also track the company’s performance beyond the initial listing-day gains. Key factors to watch include revenue growth, profitability, operating performance, cash flows, debt levels and expansion in the e-commerce enablement market.

The deployment of IPO proceeds towards technology, marketing and potential acquisitions will also be important for Shiprocket’s long-term growth prospects.

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