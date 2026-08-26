Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Today: GMP hints at 21% premium listing; Subscription Reaches 3.18x

GMP for Skyways Air Services IPO today is currently trading at ₹29 per share with the issue subscribed at 3.18 times overall as of August 26, 2026. Taking hints from today’s GMP, the indicating estimated listing price currently stands ₹167 against the IPO price of ₹138.

At the current GMP, the listing gain for Skyways Air Services IPO is estimated around 21.01%. For investors applying for one lot of 100 shares, the estimated profit is approximately ₹2,900, if the grey-market trend reflects into the actual listing price.

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Trend

The IPO’s GMP trend has seen a slight decline from its recent high of ₹50 traded on August 20. The grey-market premium stood at ₹45 on August 21, ₹37 on August 22, and ₹32 on August 23 and 24. The GMP declined to ₹29 on August 25 and remained at ₹29 on August 26.

This indicates that while the grey-market premium remains positive, GMP trend for Skyways Air Services IPO has softened from its peak.

Skyways Air Services IPO Subscription Status

The IPO has received strong demand across investor categories. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion is subscribed 4.59 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion is subscribed 3.51 times. Within the NII category, the Small NII (S-NII) segment is subscribed 5.38 times, while the Big NII (B-NII) segment received 2.58 times subscription.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is subscribed at 0.48 times.

Overall, according to the latest data available, investors have bid for 2,95,83,600 shares, compared with the shares available under the issue, taking the total subscription to 3.18 times. The IPO is currently active for subscription and investors can place applications until 27th August 2026 – tomorrow.

Skyways Air Services IPO: Key GMP Takeaways

The latest GMP of ₹29 suggests an estimated listing price of ₹167, representing a potential 21.01% premium over the IPO price of ₹138. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guaranteed listing price or return.

Investors should track the Skyways Air Services IPO GMP, subscription status and final issue details before making investment decisions.