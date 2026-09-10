Steamhouse India IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹20, Issue Subscribed 0.80x

The Steamhouse India IPO is yet to see full subscription, but retail investors have already pushed their portion into oversubscription.
As of 11:21 AM on September 10, 2026, the issue was subscribed 0.80 times overall, with bids received for 3.58 crore shares. Retail investors were the most active, with their portion subscribed 1.30 times.
The grey market is showing a more positive picture. Steamhouse India IPO GMP stood at ₹20 on September 10, unchanged from the previous day. With the IPO price fixed at ₹81 per share, the latest GMP points to an estimated listing price of ₹101.
That implies a potential listing premium of 24.69% over the issue price, if the current grey market premium holds.
The Steamhouse India IPO GMP was ₹20 as of 9:54 AM on September 10.
The premium has remained stable after moving up over the last few sessions. GMP was at ₹0 on September 7 and then jumped to ₹18 on September 8. It moved further to ₹20 on September 9 and has held at that level on September 10.
The recent trend is as follows:
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Gain
|10 Sep 2026
|₹81
|₹20
|₹101
|24.69%
|9 Sep 2026
|₹81
|₹20
|₹101
|24.69%
|8 Sep 2026
|₹81
|₹18
|₹99
|22.22%
|7 Sep 2026
|₹81
|₹0
|₹81
|0.00%
The shift from zero GMP to ₹20 in just a couple of sessions is notable. It suggests that grey-market sentiment has improved, although the IPO subscription numbers are telling a more mixed story.
By 11:21 AM on September 10, the Steamhouse India IPO had received bids for 3,57,77,779 shares.
The overall subscription stood at 0.80 times.
Retail investors have shown the strongest participation so far. Their quota was subscribed 1.30 times, with bids for 1,78,88,889 shares.
The NII portion was at 0.70x, while the QIB category had not yet received enough bids to reach the one-time mark.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|QIB
|0.00x
|NII
|0.70x
|S-NII
|1.21x
|B-NII
|0.44x
|Retail
|1.30x
|Overall
|0.80x
The figures show a clear difference between retail and institutional participation at the current stage of bidding.
Retail investors are currently driving the subscription numbers.
The retail category has been subscribed 1.30 times, meaning bids have already exceeded the shares reserved for individual investors.
Small NII investors have also crossed the one-time mark, with the S-NII portion subscribed 1.21 times.
The larger NII category, however, remains below full subscription at 0.44x.
QIB participation is the weakest at this point, with the category showing 0.00x subscription based on the latest data.
These numbers can change considerably as bidding progresses, particularly toward the final hours of the issue.
The grey market movement has been relatively quick.
There was no GMP recorded on September 5 and September 6. On September 7, the GMP was ₹0, meaning the estimated listing price was the same as the ₹81 IPO price.
A day later, the GMP jumped to ₹18. It then moved to ₹20 on September 9 and has remained there on September 10.
At the current premium of ₹20, the estimated listing price works out to ₹101.
That represents a potential gain of ₹20 per share, or 24.69%, over the issue price.
For the lot size used in the supplied GMP calculation, the estimated profit is ₹3,700 if the shares list at the indicated price.
However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator. The actual listing price can be very different.
The current calculation is straightforward:
IPO price: ₹81
GMP: ₹20
Estimated listing price: ₹101
At ₹101, the estimated premium over the issue price comes to 24.69%.
The implied listing value has increased from ₹81 on September 7 to ₹101 now, based on the change in GMP.
That is a ₹20 improvement in the estimated listing price within a few sessions.
Steamhouse India IPO currently presents a mixed picture.
On one side, the GMP has turned positive and climbed to ₹20. Retail investors have also subscribed more than their allocated quota, while S-NII demand has crossed the one-time mark.
On the other hand, overall subscription remains below one time at 0.80x. QIB participation is yet to pick up, while the B-NII category is subscribed only 0.44 times.
The final subscription numbers could therefore look quite different from the current figures.
For investors tracking the IPO, the institutional response and the final-day bidding pace will be important numbers to watch.
The GMP and subscription data are currently sending different signals.
The grey market has strengthened from ₹0 to ₹20, pointing to a potential listing premium of 24.69%.
Subscription, however, remains at 0.80x overall.
Retail demand is relatively strong at 1.30x, but QIB and larger NII participation is still catching up.
This is why investors should not look at the GMP in isolation. A positive grey-market premium does not guarantee a strong listing, and the GMP itself can change before listing.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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