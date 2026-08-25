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Sunshine Pictures IPO Listing: Shares List at 9.97% Premium on NSE, Fall Short of Grey-Market Hopes

25 Aug 2026 , 11:46 AM

Sunshine Pictures Ltd. listed on a positive premium but fell short of grey-market-expected stock market premium on Tuesday, listing at ₹395.90 on the NSE and ₹394 on the BSE against an issue price of ₹360. The listing translated into gains of 9.97% on the NSE and 9.44% on the BSE, giving IPO investors an opening premium, but not the kind of pop the grey market had been hinting at.

In the intraday market, the stock later touched a low of ₹367.10 and was trading at ₹375.75 at around 11:30 AM on NSE, down 5.09% from the NSE opening price but still 4.38% above the issue price. The move suggested that while the IPO did reward allottees on debut, early enthusiasm cooled after listing.

Strong subscription, but listing fell short of GMP

Sunshine Pictures came to market with a price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per share and a total issue size of about ₹282.14 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹172.80 crore and an offer for sale of ₹109.34 crore. The three-day IPO opened on August 18 and closed on August 20, 2026, while the company had raised ₹84.64 crore from 9 anchor investors ahead of the issue.

Investor demand was robust. The IPO was subscribed 105.81 times overall, with the qualified institutional buyers’ portion subscribed 123.52 times, the non-institutional investor segment 197.04 times, and the retail portion 56.60 times, based on verified subscription data in the brief and the broader IPO coverage available on market trackers.

GMP signalled more upside than the market delivered

The key gap on listing day was between unofficial pre-listing expectations and the actual open. Grey-market premium (GMP) indications had pointed to a possible listing near ₹410, while some later tracker updates had implied even higher expectations as the premium moved around ₹50-₹63 before listing . Against that, the NSE debut at ₹395.90 was about ₹14 lower than the ₹410 marker highlighted in the brief.

That does not mean the listing was weak. A near-10% premium is still a healthy debut by conventional IPO standards. But it did show that strong subscription and buoyant grey-market sentiment do not always convert into a matching opening print. GMP remains an unofficial indicator, not an exchange-regulated price signal, and it can diverge from actual market demand once trading begins.

How will the company use IPO funding?

From the fresh issue proceeds, Sunshine Pictures plans to use up to ₹112.50 crore for long-term working capital needs, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. For readers tracking primary-market activity and fresh listings, broader IPO and market updates are also available on https://www.indiainfoline.com/ipo.

Overall, Sunshine Pictures delivered a profitable listing for allottees, but the stock’s opening and subsequent pullback underlined a familiar IPO lesson: strong demand can support a premium debut, yet grey-market optimism still sets a high bar for newly listed shares.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOListing
  • #IPOListingGain
  • #ShareMarket
  • #SunshinePictures
  • #SunshinePicturesIPO
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