Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹340, Subscription Reaches 3.82x

The GMP for Symbiotec Pharmalab Limited is currently trading at a premium of ₹340 indicating a listing gain of around 34% on one lot of the IPO shares. The issue for the IPO is subscribed 3.82 times overall. Based on the GMP, the listing price can be estimated to ₹1,328. If an investor is applying for 1 lot of the IPO shares the translated profit per lot is ₹5,100. This however is based on estimation and the current GMP. The actual listing price may differ based on market conditions, investor subscription, and overall market sentiments.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Trend

The GMP trend for Symbiotec Pharmalab has remain strong, but some volatility is observed in recent sessions. The premium increased from ₹220 on August 19 to ₹300 on August 20 and ₹345 on August 21. It then climbed to ₹410 on August 22 and ₹409 on August 23.

After the IPO opened for subscription on August 24, the GMP stood to ₹335 before recovering slightly to ₹352 on August 25. On August 26, the premium declined to ₹340.

Despite the recent moderation, the current GMP indicates a potential 34.41% premium over the IPO price.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Subscription Status

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category has seen strong demand, with subscription reaching 7.88 times. Within this segment, the Small NII (S-NII) portion and B NII (B-NII) portion was subscribed 9.58 times and 7.03 times respectively. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion was subscribed 3.93 times, while the employee category was subscribed 4.89 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion, was subscribed 0.58 times.

Overall, investors bid for 1,24,60,533 shares, taking the total subscription to 3.82 times.