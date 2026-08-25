Symbiotech Pharmalab Ltd IPO: GMP Today and Subscription Status

The Symbiotech Pharmalab Ltd IPO is drawing attention because investors are watching three things at once: valuation, subscription momentum, and grey market sentiment. The issue size is ₹1,757 crore, the price band is ₹938 to ₹988, and the lot size is 15 shares. Based on the market data for 25 Aug 2026, overall subscription stood at 1.71x and the latest GMP was ₹350, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,338, or 35.43% above the issue price.

Symbiotech Pharmalab Ltd IPO at a glance

Here is the core IPO snapshot investors usually search for first:

Issue size: ₹1,757 crore

Price band: ₹938 to ₹988

Lot size: 15 shares

Approximate application value at the issue price: ₹14,820 for one lot, derived from 15 shares x ₹988

IPO open date: Mon, Aug 24, 2026

IPO close date: Thu, Aug 27, 2026

Allotment date: Fri, Aug 28, 2026

Listing date: Tue, Sep 1, 2026

For a quick first read, the numbers suggest a sizeable mainboard offer with active non-institutional and retail participation, while institutional demand still appears more measured in the shared live snapshot.

GMP trend: what the grey market is indicating

Grey market premium (GMP) refers to the unofficial premium at which IPO shares are discussed before listing. It can help gauge sentiment, but it is not part of the formal price discovery process.

The GMP trend stayed elevated through the week, though it was not linear. It moved from ₹220 on 19 Aug 2026 to ₹300 on 20 Aug, ₹345 on 21 Aug, and peaked at ₹410 on 22 Aug before easing to ₹409 on 23 Aug, ₹335 on 24 Aug, and ₹350 on 25 Aug

That pattern matters for two reasons. First, the market did not lose interest after the initial rise from ₹220 to the ₹400 zone. Second, even after cooling from the 22–23 Aug high, the latest GMP still implied a sizeable unofficial premium over the cap price. Based on the 25 Aug 2026 snapshot, the estimated listing price was ₹1,338 and the estimated profit per lot was ₹5,250, versus a peak estimated listing indication of ₹1,398 and estimated profit of ₹6,150 on 22 Aug 2026

How much GMP is good in IPO?

There is no fixed GMP level that automatically makes an IPO attractive. A high GMP can show strong informal demand, but it can also change quickly before listing. In this case, the latest implied premium of 35.43% over the cap price suggests strong unofficial sentiment, but not a guaranteed listing outcome

Disclaimer: GMP is unofficial, speculative, and not a guaranteed indicator of listing performance.

Subscription status: where demand is showing up

As of 25 Aug 2026, 15:20, overall subscription stood at 1,24,60,533 shares or 8,30,702 lots, translating to 1.71x subscription

The category-wise picture is more useful than the headline number alone:

QIB: 0.57x, with 35,50,608 shares and 2,36,707 lots, accounting for 28.5% of total demand

NII: 2.54x, with 26,62,955 shares and 1,77,530 lots, accounting for 21.4% of total demand

S-NII (up to ₹10 lakh): 3.65x, with 8,87,652 shares and 59,177 lots, accounting for 7.1% of total demand

B-NII (above ₹10 lakh): 1.98x, with 17,75,303 shares and 1,18,354 lots, accounting for 14.2% of total demand

RII: 2.00x, with 62,13,562 shares and 4,14,237 lots, accounting for 49.9% of total demand

EMP: 2.83x, with 33,408 shares and 2,227 lots, accounting for 0.3% of total demand

The strongest intensity in the shared data is visible in the smaller non-institutional bucket, where S-NII was subscribed 3.65x. Retail interest also looked healthy at 2.00x. By contrast, QIB demand at 0.57x appeared softer at this stage. That does not settle the final picture, because institutional bidding often shifts closer to the close, but it does show that the subscription book was being driven more by non-institutional and retail participation.

IPO dates and timeline

The timing of an IPO matters just as much as the price. Based on the available issue details, the Symbiotech Pharmalab Ltd IPO timeline is:

Open: Mon, Aug 24, 2026

Close: Thu, Aug 27, 2026

Allotment: Fri, Aug 28, 2026

Refunds: Mon, Aug 31, 2026

Credit of shares: Mon, Aug 31, 2026

Listing: Tue, Sep 1, 2026

At what time is the IPO allotment released?

The supplied details confirm the allotment date as Fri, Aug 28, 2026, but they do not specify an exact release time. Timing can vary by processing and exchange updates, so investors should treat the date as confirmed here and the exact time as subject to official release.

Final takeaway

The Symbiotech Pharmalab Ltd IPO is showing a combination that usually keeps investors engaged: a sizeable issue, healthy retail and non-institutional demand, and a still-elevated grey market premium. At the same time, the latest data also shows that institutional participation was below 1x, which means the final subscription mix still matters before the issue closes on Thu, Aug 27, 2026

For investors searching for Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP, subscription status, allotment date, or listing date, the key point is simple: sentiment is positive, but live IPO indicators can change quickly. Use GMP as a sentiment marker, watch the final subscription data, and follow official issue milestones alongside broader market context.