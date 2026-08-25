Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP: GMP hints listing at 105%, Subscription Reaches 184.22x

The GMP for Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP is currently trading at ₹317 as of August 25, 2026. Against the issue price of ₹300 per share, the latest grey market premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹617. This translates into an estimated 105.67% premium over the issue price, bringing the profit on one lot to ₹15,850, according to the latest GMP calculation.

The GMP has surged sharply during the IPO period, rising from ₹154 on August 17 to ₹317 on August 25.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Trend

Aug 17: ₹154 — estimated listing ₹454

Aug 18: ₹172 — estimated listing ₹472

Aug 19: ₹220 — estimated listing ₹520

Aug 20: ₹270 — estimated listing ₹570

Aug 21: ₹290 — estimated listing ₹590

Aug 22: ₹321 — estimated listing ₹621

Aug 23: ₹313 — estimated listing ₹613

Aug 24: ₹313 — estimated listing ₹613

Aug 25: ₹317 — estimated listing ₹617

The GMP remains strong, with the latest data suggesting that the stock could potentially list at more than double its IPO price. However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change quickly based on market sentiment and participation.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overwhelming response from all investors, with the overall issue subscribed 184.22 times.

QIB: 302.88x

NII: 314.44x

S-NII: 280.66x

B-NII: 331.34x

Retail: 61.00x

Employees: 124.95x

The B-NII segment recorded the highest subscription at 331.34 times, followed by QIBs at 302.88 times and the overall NII category at 314.44 times.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Allotment Status Check

Investors can follow these steps to check their Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal . Select Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO from the IPO list. Enter your PAN Number. Enter your Application Number. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

The allotment details will appear on the screen if shares have been assigned to the applicant.

How to Check Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page . Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Issue Name – Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the captcha code. Click on Submit.

The system will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.

Allotment Chances

Based on the reported subscription figures, the estimated allotment chances were approximately:

S-NII: 1 in 281

B-NII: 1 in 332

Retail: 1 in 61

Employees: 1 in 125

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.