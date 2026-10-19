Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Falls to ₹4; Estimated Listing Gain Drops to 2.65%

Zetwerk IPO GMP today: The grey market premium (GMP) for the Zetwerk IPO fell to ₹4 on October 19, 2026, at 11:02 AM, according to the latest figures provided. Against the upper IPO price of ₹151 per share, the premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹155, implying a potential gain of 2.65%.

The Zetwerk IPO GMP has declined sharply over the reported period, falling from ₹30 on October 11 to ₹4 on October 19. The latest premium is significantly below the ₹23 recorded on October 13, pointing to weakening sentiment in the unofficial grey market.

At the latest GMP, the estimated profit for a lot of 99 shares stands at ₹396. However, this estimate is based on unofficial market indications and does not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Zetwerk IPO GMP Today: Key Details

Particulars Details Latest GMP ₹4 GMP Date and Time October 19, 2026, 11:02 AM IPO Upper Price ₹151 per share Estimated Listing Price ₹155 per share Estimated Listing Gain 2.65% Estimated Profit per 99-Share Lot ₹396 Latest Subscription Status 0.48x Recent GMP Trend Downward GMP on October 11 ₹30* Change in GMP Down by ₹26 from the reported October 11 figure

The October 11 entry appears inconsistent: it lists a GMP of ₹30 but shows 0.00%, an estimated listing price of ₹30 and zero estimated profit. The trend comparison above uses the stated ₹30 premium, but that entry should be verified.

Zetwerk IPO GMP Trend: October 11–19

The Zetwerk IPO grey market premium has weakened over the latest reported sessions. After reaching ₹23 on October 13, the GMP declined to ₹22 on October 14, ₹14 on October 15 and ₹7.50 on October 16. It then eased to ₹7.20 on October 17, ₹5 on October 18 and ₹4 on October 19.

GMP Date Grey Market Premium Estimated Listing Price Estimated Lot Profit October 19, 11:02 AM ₹4 ₹155 ₹396 October 18 ₹5 ₹156 ₹495 October 17 ₹7.20 ₹158.20 ₹712 October 16 ₹7.50 ₹158.50 ₹742 October 15 ₹14 ₹165 ₹1,386 October 14 ₹22 ₹173 ₹2,178 October 13 ₹23 ₹174 ₹2,277 October 12 ₹16 ₹167 ₹1,584 October 11 ₹30* ₹30* ₹0*

Source: GMP data provided. The October 11 figures require verification due to an apparent inconsistency.

How Much Listing Profit Does Zetwerk IPO GMP Indicate?

At the latest reported GMP of ₹4, the estimated listing price works out to ₹155 per share, based on the upper IPO price of ₹151.

IPO upper price: ₹151 per share

₹151 per share Latest GMP: ₹4 per share

₹4 per share Estimated listing price: ₹155 per share

₹155 per share Implied gain: 2.65%

2.65% Estimated profit for 99 shares: ₹396

These estimates exclude applicable charges and taxes. The actual listing price may differ from the implied price calculated using GMP.

Zetwerk IPO Subscription Status

The subscription figure accompanying the October 19 GMP update shows that the Zetwerk IPO was subscribed 0.48 times at 11:02 AM. The issue had therefore received bids equivalent to 48% of the shares available for subscription at that point.

Subscription figures can change throughout the bidding period. Investors should check the latest exchange data for updated category-wise demand before drawing conclusions about the issue.

What Does the Falling Zetwerk IPO GMP Indicate?

The decline in Zetwerk IPO GMP suggests that grey market expectations have weakened. The premium fell from ₹23 on October 13 to ₹4 on October 19, reducing the implied listing gain from around 15.23% to 2.65%, based on the figures supplied.

This trend may reflect changing investor expectations, but GMP alone cannot explain the reasons behind the movement. It is an unofficial indicator and can change rapidly with market sentiment and demand.

Investors should also examine Zetwerk’s financial performance, valuation, business outlook, issue structure and risk factors. Subscription levels and grey market premiums should not be treated as guarantees of listing performance.

Is Zetwerk IPO GMP a Reliable Indicator of Listing Gains?

The Zetwerk IPO GMP provides an informal indication of market expectations, but it is not an assured predictor of listing gains. The estimated listing price of ₹155 is based on the latest reported premium and the upper issue price of ₹151. The actual listing could be above or below this estimate.

Investors should review the company’s offer documents and consider their risk tolerance and investment objectives before applying.

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