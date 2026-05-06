Closing Bell: Markets Rally as Crude Fall Below $100

The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 6, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,330 and Sensex gaining over 940 points to close at 77,958. Reports of a potential US-Iran peace deal triggered a sharp drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel, lifting investor sentiment across the board. Broad-based buying was seen across almost all sectors.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,330.95 up 298.15 points (1.24%)

Sensex ended at 77,958.52, up 940.73 points (1.22%)

Nifty Bank settled at 55,981.05, up 1,434.00 points (2.63%)

Top Gainers

1 . Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited – closing at 358.25 up by 32% Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 1,007.00 up by 4.42% Trent Limited – closing at 4,300.00 up by 3.98% 4.Asian Paints Limited – closing at 2,525.10 up by 91%

Top Losers

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 280.90 down by 3.12% 2.Reliance Industries Limited – closing at1,70 down by 1.70% 3.Power Grid Corporation of India Limited– closing at 80 down by 1.46% 4.NTPC Limited– closing at 394.10 down by 14%

Tata Motors (+5.32%), Shriram Finance (+4.42%), Trent (+3.98%), and Asian Paints (+3.91%) also saw significant gains during the session, largely driven by broader market sentiment and sector rotation rather than any stock-specific trigger. On the losing side, ONGC (-3.12%), Reliance Industries (-1.70%), Power Grid (-1.46%), and NTPC (-1.14%) faced selling pressure in line with broader weakness in the oil & gas and utilities space amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. These moves were primarily market-driven with no major company-specific news to highlight.

Trending stocks

1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited-

Closed at ₹4,524.10, up 6.74%

Shares of Inter Globe Aviation surged over 6% after strong positive triggers for the aviation sector.

Government Support Boost: Rally followed approval of (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) ECLGS 5.0 , which includes a dedicated ₹5,000 crore liquidity window for airlines .

Lower Crude Oil Prices: A sharp 6% fall in global crude oil prices improved sentiment, as fuel is a major cost component for airlines.

Liquidity & Funding Relief: Under the scheme, airlines can access loans up to ₹1,500 crore with a 7-year tenure and 2-year moratorium , easing near-term financial pressure.

Positive Investor Sentiment: Strong analyst confidence and expectations of improved profitability amid easing cost pressures supported buying interest.

2. Larsen & Toubro Limited-

Closed at ₹4,012.60 down 1.03%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro fell over 2% after mixed Q4 FY26 results.

Profit Decline: Net profit declined 3% YoY to ₹5,326 crore , while margins remained under pressure.

Execution Concerns: Management warned that Middle East tensions could delay project execution in FY27.

Cautious Outlook: Investors reacted negatively to moderate near-term growth guidance under the new “Lakshya 2031” strategy.

Long-Term Positive: Despite the fall, the company reported a record order book of ₹7.4 lakh crore , supporting long-term growth outlook.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Indices Change Nifty PSU Bank 2.84% Nifty Realty 2.63% Nifty Chemicals 2.46% Nifty Auto 2.41% Nifty Financial Services Ex-bank 2.31% Nifty Pharma 2.30% Nifty Healthcare 1.78% Nifty Metal 1.08% Nifty IT 0.55% Nifty FMCG -0.26% Nifty Energy -0.45%

US-Iran Peace Deal Reports Ease Geopolitical Tensions

Reports emerged that the US and Iran are nearing a deal to end their conflict, significantly reducing geopolitical risk in the Middle East. This eased fears around the Strait of Hormuz blockade, which had been disrupting global oil supply for weeks, triggering a sharp relief rally across global and Indian markets.

Crude Oil Drops

Brent crude fell sharply by around 9% to $99.76 per barrel slipping below the critical $100 mark for the first time in weeks. For India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude requirements, this is a significant positive. Lower oil prices ease inflation concerns, reduce the current account deficit pressure, and improve corporate margins across sectors.

Rupee Recovers from Record Lows

The Indian rupee strengthened to around 95.20 against the US dollar, recovering from its recent all-time lows near 95.40. The relief came directly from falling crude prices, which reduced dollar demand from oil marketing companies.

FII Buying Returns After Weeks of Selling

Foreign Institutional Investors turned net buyers today, reversing weeks of relentless selling. The combination of easing geopolitical tensions, falling crude prices, and a recovering rupee made Indian equities attractive again for foreign investors, adding fresh liquidity and momentum to the rally.

Strong Q4 FY26 Earnings Support Sentiment

Solid quarterly results from major companies including Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge, and key banking names provided fundamental support to the rally. Strong profit growth, healthy revenue numbers, and positive management commentary boosted investor confidence across sectors.

Global Markets

US markets surged to fresh highs overnight, with the Nasdaq posting a strong rally driven by better-than-expected AI sector earnings. Positive global sentiment flowed into Asian markets including India, encouraging broad-based buying across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks alike.

The above reasons collectively drove broad-based buying across almost all major sectoral indices. PSU Banks (+2.84%) and Realty (+2.63%) led the rally as falling crude oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions reduced inflation fears, making rate-sensitive sectors attractive again. Chemicals (+2.46%) surged on improved global demand outlook as oil price relief eased input cost pressures, while Auto (+2.41%) gained on better margin visibility with crude below $100. Financial Services (+2.31%) and Pharma (+2.30%) saw strong buying driven by returning FII flows and defensive positioning respectively. Healthcare (+1.78%), Metal (+1.08%), and IT (+0.55%) also participated in the rally on positive global cues and improved risk sentiment. The only exceptions were FMCG (-0.26%) and Energy (-0.45%), which faced mild profit booking after their recent outperformance.

Summary–

May 6, 2026, reflected a strong recovery-driven and broad-based market rally:

PSU Banks, Realty, and Auto stocks led the gains , supported by easing crude oil prices and improving risk sentiment.

• Financial, Pharma, and Chemical sectors advanced strongly , backed by returning FII inflows and positive global cues.

• Energy stocks remained under pressure , while FMCG saw mild profit booking after recent outperformance.

With Nifty rising 298.15 points (+1.24%) and Sensex gaining 940.73 points (+1.22%), investor sentiment improved sharply amid falling crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions, recovering rupee, and renewed foreign investor buying.