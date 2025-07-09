Indian indices may open negative on July 09, 2025

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open negative on July 09. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was trading 25 points down from the previous close earlier this morning.

On July 08, indices opened negative. However, it bounced back to end higher. The Sensex was up 270.01 points at 83,712.51. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 61.20 points at 25,522.50.

About 1,779 shares advanced, 1,840 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

Among sectoral laggards, Nifty Consumer Durables was the top loser, falling over 2%. Nifty Pharma, Auto, and FMCG also traded lower. On the gaining side, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.5%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. This is because the U.S. President Donald Trump gave an additional three-week grace period for tariff negotiations after unveiling new tariff rates for 14 trading partners.

On July 09, at 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 17.58 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 13.97 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 121.92 points.

U.S stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 5.95 points to 20,418.46. The S&P 500 edged down 4.46 points to 6,225.52. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 165.60 points or 0.4% to 44,240.76.