iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian indices may open negative on July 09, 2025

9 Jul 2025 , 09:03 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open negative on July 09. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was trading 25 points down from the previous close earlier this morning.

On July 08, indices opened negative. However, it bounced back to end higher. The Sensex was up 270.01 points at 83,712.51. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 61.20 points at 25,522.50.

About 1,779 shares advanced, 1,840 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.

Among sectoral laggards, Nifty Consumer Durables was the top loser, falling over 2%. Nifty Pharma, Auto, and FMCG also traded lower. On the gaining side, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.5%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday.  This is because the U.S. President Donald Trump gave an additional three-week grace period for tariff negotiations after unveiling new tariff rates for 14 trading partners.

On July 09, at 8.10 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 17.58 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 13.97 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 121.92 points.

U.S stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 5.95 points to 20,418.46. The S&P 500 edged down 4.46 points to 6,225.52. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 165.60 points or 0.4% to 44,240.76.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:46 PM
Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:44 PM
JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:39 PM
Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson to Fast-Track Testing for Next-Gen Vehicles

Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson to Fast-Track Testing for Next-Gen Vehicles

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.