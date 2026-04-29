Nifty breaks more than 150 points from day's high

The Indian benchmark index NIFTY 50 opened strong on 29 April 2026, surging over 300 points to touch an intraday high of 24,334.70 in early trade. The rally was initially driven by upbeat Q4 earnings and strong buying interest across select counters.

However, momentum faded in the latter half of the session as profit booking emerged, dragging the index down by more than 150 points from its peak. By the close, the index settled at 24,164.10, still holding onto modest gains supported by select heavyweight stocks.

On the losing side, pressure from IndiGo, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, NTPC Limited, and banking stocks weighed on the index.

Offsetting the decline, major support came from ITC Limited, Tech Mahindra, Coal India Limited, and Reliance Industries, which together helped add roughly 168 points of cushion to the benchmark.

Overall, the session reflected a tug-of-war between strong earnings-driven optimism and intraday profit-taking, resulting in a volatile but slightly positive close.

The India VIX (Fear Index) also declined by 3.88% to 17.35, indicating easing volatility expectations and a slight improvement in near-term market stability.