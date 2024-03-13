Sensex, Nifty Set for Upward Start on Positive Cues

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are poised to open higher on March 13, with the GIFT Nifty signaling a positive start for the broader index, indicating a gain of 27.50 points or 0.12%. Nifty futures were trading around the 22,466.50 level.
In the previous session on March 12, the Indian benchmark indices closed on a mixed note. The BSE Sensex rose by 165.32 points or 0.22% to 73,667.96, while the Nifty gained three points or 0.01% to 22,335.70.
On March 11, profit-taking was evident in Bank Nifty following a consistent upward trend in recent trading sessions, with the banking index declining by 508 points or 1.06% to 47,328.
According to provisional data from the NSE, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹73.12 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth ₹2,358.18 Crore on March 12.
The NSE has included National Aluminium Company and Piramal Enterprises in the F&O ban list for March 13, while retaining Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the said list.
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