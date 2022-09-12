Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

DLF Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 September 2022.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 22.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 516.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.1,243.00. Volumes stood at 1704 shares in the last session.DLF Ltd recorded volume of 12.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.402.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 75011 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16884 shares. The stock gained 3.75% to Rs.420.60. Volumes stood at 35827 shares in the last session.Avanti Feeds Ltd witnessed volume of 63580 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15126 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.492.00. Volumes stood at 7677 shares in the last session.Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 6876 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2056 shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.5,800.65. Volumes stood at 1712 shares in the last session.Powered by Capital Market – Live News
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