iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

12 Sep 2022 , 11:00 AM

DLF Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 September 2022.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 22.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 516.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.1,243.00. Volumes stood at 1704 shares in the last session.DLF Ltd recorded volume of 12.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.402.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 75011 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16884 shares. The stock gained 3.75% to Rs.420.60. Volumes stood at 35827 shares in the last session.Avanti Feeds Ltd witnessed volume of 63580 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15126 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.492.00. Volumes stood at 7677 shares in the last session.Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 6876 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2056 shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.5,800.65. Volumes stood at 1712 shares in the last session.Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Western Markets Wrap

Western Markets Wrap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 May 2026|06:33 PM
Closing Bell: Markets Rally as Crude Fall Below $100

Closing Bell: Markets Rally as Crude Fall Below $100

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 May 2026|06:05 PM
Global Market Updates | Precap

Global Market Updates | Precap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 May 2026|07:55 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex close marginally lower. Rupee hits all time low

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex close marginally lower. Rupee hits all time low

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 May 2026|06:43 PM
Alkyl Chemicals Share Price plunge 2% - Reasons Explained

Alkyl Chemicals Share Price plunge 2% - Reasons Explained

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 May 2026|03:01 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Reg. No. INM000010940, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.