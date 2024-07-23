iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

10 takeaways from India’s FY25 Budget

23 Jul 2024 , 04:33 PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Budget for the financial year 2024-25. The budget aims to balance fiscal prudence with measures to support job growth and provide some sops to taxpayers.

Here are 10 key highlights of the FY25 Budget:

  1. Lower Fiscal Deficit Target: The government has proposed to cut the fiscal deficit target for FY25 to 4.9% of GDP from 5.1%, thanks to the Rs 2.11 trillion dividend from the Reserve Bank of India and robust tax collection. The government also reiterated its plan to reach a deficit of below 4.5% next year.
  2. Income Tax Sops: The government continued to incentivize the new income tax regime by raising the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 and through changes in tax slabs.

Proposed Tax Slabs under New Income Tax Regime:

Slab Tax Rate
Rs 0–3 lakh Nil
Rs 3–7 lakh 5%
Rs 7–10 lakh 10%
Rs 10–12 lakh 15%
Rs 12–15 lakh 20%
Above Rs 15 lakh 30%

The changes in tax slabs will help salaried employees in the new tax regime save up to Rs 17,500 annually. The government also raised the deduction on family pensions to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000. This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners.

  1. Removal of Indexation Benefits on Long-Term Capital Gains: The government has proposed to remove indexation benefits on long-term capital gains on property, gold, and other unlisted assets. This move aims to ease the computation of capital gains for taxpayers and tax administration.
  2. Capital Gains: The government has proposed to rationalize the way capital gains are categorized between short-term and long-term.

Proposed Changes:

  • Holding Period: For all listed securities, the minimum holding period to be categorized as long-term capital gain is set at 12 months, and for all other assets, it is set at 24 months. The holding period for bonds, debentures, and gold is proposed to change to 24 months from 36 months to qualify for long-term capital gains.
  • Rate: The government has proposed to raise short-term capital gains on equity shares, units of equity-oriented mutual funds, and units of business trusts to 20% from 15%. For long-term capital gains, the tax rate is proposed to be raised to 12.5% for all assets, affecting listed equity shares, units of equity-oriented funds, and business trusts which earlier attracted a 10% tax. An exemption of gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh for long-term capital gains on equity shares, units of equity-oriented funds, and business trusts is proposed, up from Rs 1 lakh earlier.
  1. Abolition of Angel Tax: The government has proposed to abolish the angel tax imposed when shares of an unlisted entity are issued to investors at a price higher than their fair market value. This is expected to boost investment in startups.
  2. Increased Securities Transactions Tax: STT on futures and options of securities has been increased to 0.02% and 0.1%, respectively, from 0.0125% and 0.0625% earlier, in the wake of a boom in derivatives trading.
  3. Job Creation Initiatives: The government has proposed several schemes and sops to boost job creation, including:
    • Paying up to Rs 3,000 per month towards EPFO contribution of employers for each new employee for two years.
    • Offering one-month salary of up to Rs 15,000 to first-time employees, given in three installments.
    • Providing incentives to staff and employers in the manufacturing sector on their EPFO contributions, valid for the first four years of employment.
  4. Customs Duties on Precious Metals: Customs duties on gold and silver have been reduced to 6% from 15%, and on platinum to 6.4% from 15.4%. The government expects this move to enhance value addition in gold and precious metal jewelry in the country.
  5. Reassessment of Tax: The government has proposed to reduce the time limit for tax reassessment to five years from 10 years. It also proposed to withhold refunds for up to sixty days of assessment under section 245 and to rationalize the time limit to file an appeal to ITAT under section 253. An assessment can be reopened beyond three years from the end of the assessment year only if the escaped income is over Rs 50 lakh, up to a maximum period of five years from the end of the assessment year.
  6. E-commerce Initiatives: The government will set up e-commerce export hubs in public-private partnership mode to help MSMEs and artisans sell their products in international markets.

 

Related Tags

  • Budget
  • budget key takeaways
  • Budget news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.