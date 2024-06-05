Are equal weight index funds getting the better of large cap funds?

ARE INVESTORS LOSING FASCINATION FOR LARGE CAP FUNDS
There was a time when investing in mutual funds for long term growth meant buying into equity large cap funds. Well, equity funds still remain the preferred choice for investors for long term wealth creation, but large caps appear to be losing their fancy. One can argue that the AUM of large cap funds is going up, but that is misleading. For instance, the AUM of mutual funds includes the value of inflows into the fund and also the market value accretion. In a bull market, when the Nifty and Sensex have rallied 20% in a year, large cap funds are bound to gain AUM. But that does not say much about the popularity of these large cap funds among investors. That popularity is captured by net flows into large cap funds, which is disclosed by the AMFI each month.
|Month
|Large Cap Funds
(Net Flows)
|Overall Equity Funds
(Net Flows)
|Share of Large Cap Flows in
(Equity Fund Flows)
|Apr-24
|357.56
|18,917.09
|1.89%
|Mar-24
|2,127.79
|22,633.15
|9.40%
|Feb-24
|921.14
|26,865.78
|3.43%
|Jan-24
|1,287.05
|21,780.56
|5.91%
|Dec-23
|-280.94
|16,997.09
|0.00%
|Nov-23
|306.70
|15,536.42
|1.97%
|Oct-23
|723.81
|19,957.17
|3.63%
|Sep-23
|-110.60
|14,091.26
|0.00%
|Aug-23
|-348.98
|20,245.26
|0.00%
|Jul-23
|-1,880.00
|7,625.96
|0.00%
|Jun-23
|-2,049.61
|8,637.49
|0.00%
|May-23
|-1,362.28
|3,240.30
|0.00%
|Apr-23
|52.63
|9,580.29
|0.55%
|Overall
|-255.73
|2,06,107.82
Data Source: AMFI (Figures are ₹ in Crore)
The table above captures the net flows into large cap funds and the net flows into equity funds month-wise for the last 13 months. Here are some key takeaways.
So, what are the key factors that have led to diminishing interest in large cap funds, as measured by the flows in the last one year?
WHY FLOWS INTO LARGE CAP FUNDS ARE DWINDLING
The numbers are telling. In the last one year, the equity funds have got ₹2.06 Trillion and the active large cap funds have seen negative flows overall. That explains this dichotomy.
Above all, investors are getting the feeling that there are alternatives available. In fact, today, the logic for investors appears to be that if you want alpha, then small cap funds, mid-cap funds, and thematic funds are a better choice. There are also middle-of the road opportunities like multi-cap funds and large & mid-cap funds which take slightly higher risk but also deliver higher returns. Above all, the large cap funds are now competing directly with index funds and index ETFs, where is where a lot of passive money is flowing.
HOW INDEX PRODUCTS ARE COMPETING AGAINST LARGE CAP FUNDS?
Since the pandemic, there has been a sharp surge in index products like index funds and index ETFs. Here is why these passive products are competing successfully against large cap funds for a wallet share of mutual fund flows.
In the array of passive funds, there is a class of funds known as the equal weight index funds. Let us see what they mean and how they are structured, along with the returns in this category of funds.
EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUNDS – WHAT THEY ARE AND HOW THEY PERFORMED?
One of the class of passive funds that is growing in popularity in India is the equal weight index funds. Here is how it works. In the major indices like Nifty and Sensex, the weightage of a stock is based on the free float market cap weight. A company like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank or Infosys; which has a high market cap and a high public float, automatically gets a higher weight in the Nifty. The problem is that the index fund also becomes subject to the weight bias. One way out is the equal weight index fund. In this case, if you take the Sensex, then each of the 30 stocks will have a 3.33% weight in the equal weight index fund. It is considered to be a better reflector of the overall market performance than the market cap weighted index.
Are these equal weight funds popular in India. Currently, there are only a handful of such equal weighted index funds and index ETFs in India. Here is a quick look at such equal weight index funds / ETFs in India.
|Scheme
Name
|NAV
Regular
|Return (%)
1 Year
|Returns (%)
Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund
|14.94
|35.13
|27.20
|61.76
|HDFC NIFTY 100 Equal Weight Index Fund
|15.91
|48.87
|22.61
|192.02
|HDFC NIFTY50 Equal Weight Index Fund
|16.15
|35.53
|18.72
|1,137.16
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund
|16.45
|35.26
|18.13
|273.83
|DSP NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
|300.11
|36.40
|16.54
|183.79
|DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund
|23.41
|35.45
|13.72
|1,408.53
|Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund
|169.80
|47.95
|12.06
|79.07
Data Source: AMFI
What are the key takeaways from the above table on equal weight index funds in India?
Having understood the performance of equal weight funds, let us turn to a quick review of large cap funds, to see if this can emerge as an alternative?
HOW LARGE CAP FUNDS PERFORMED OVER DIFFERENT TIME FRAMES?
The table below captures the returns on large cap funds across 1-year period and since launch. Here are the top 10 large cap funds by returns since launch.
|Scheme
Name
|NAV
Regular
|Return (%)
1 Year
|Returns (%)
Launch
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|Quant Large Cap Fund
|15.23
|53.48
|25.96
|1,164.97
|WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund
|13.39
|35.12
|21.38
|500.63
|Sundaram Large Cap Fund
|20.14
|28.52
|21.17
|3,376.64
|Tata Large Cap Fund
|484.30
|36.17
|19.58
|2,149.56
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|480.56
|32.04
|19.46
|27,274.78
|HDFC Top 100 Fund
|1,087.11
|37.57
|19.28
|33,488.50
|DSP Top 100 Equity Fund
|416.17
|34.26
|19.18
|3,716.97
|HSBC Large Cap Fund
|445.60
|33.33
|19.17
|1,778.87
|Kotak Bluechip Fund
|527.03
|32.54
|18.25
|8,467.55
|ITI Large Cap Fund
|17.71
|41.02
|18.04
|308.51
Data Source: AMFI
What are the key takeaways from the above table on large cap funds in India?
Having now seen the performance of active large cap funds, let us make a quick comparison of large cap funds with equal weight index funds.
DID EQUAL WEIGHT FUND DO BETTER THAN LARGE CAP FUNDS?
Let us compare these two categories of funds on different parameters.
|Parameter
|Equal Weight Funds
|Large Cap Funds
|1-Year Average Returns
|39.23%
|34.19
|Launch Average Returns
|18.43%
|13.65
|1-Year Alpha Factor
|2.8547
|1.2848
|Launch Alpha Factor
|1.2170
|1.2192
A quick look at the above table will tell you that equal weight index funds have clearly outperformed the large cap funds on 1-year returns, launch returns and the 1-year alpha factor. However, both are at par on the launch alpha factor.
One can argue that this could come from the lower AUM of equal weight funds and the lower costs. But, it is an advantage nevertheless. The moral of the story is that if the equal weight index funds and index ETFs are nurtured, they can pose a potent alternative to the large cap funds in India.
