iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AUM Accretion April 2025 – Net flows versus Price Spike

12 May 2025 , 05:01 PM

AUM ACCRETION – APRIL 2025 MACRO STORY

What was the quality of the AUM shift between March 2025 and April 2025? In this period; the AUM of open-ended funds bounced from ₹65.48 Trillion to ₹69.74 Trillion, assisted by sharp inflows and value accretion. That is AUM accretion of ₹4,26,354 Crore on MOM basis. However, in April 2025, open-ended funds had seen overall net inflows of ₹2,78,088 Crore, led by debt funds. This effectively means the positive impact of price accretion on AUM in April 2025 was ₹1,48,266 Crore. It was a month when a sharp revival in debt inflows post-March, was also helped by a bounce in equity markets, leading to index value accretion.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS – APRIL 2025

In April 2025, debt funds saw heavy inflows, and were helped by price appreciation too.

Active Debt
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Credit Risk Fund -301.69 20,485.36 22.63 324.32 1433.26%
Gilt Fund -425.05 41,428.66 438.73 863.78 196.88%
Gilt Fund with 10-Y duration -38.74 5,006.89 68.45 107.18 156.59%
Dynamic Bond Fund -10.23 36,231.29 639.64 649.86 101.60%
Long Duration Fund 81.99 20,873.89 529.57 447.59 84.52%
Medium Duration Fund 134.13 25,163.72 497.22 363.10 73.02%
Medium to Long Duration Fund 100.04 11,859.04 305.36 205.32 67.24%
Banking and PSU Fund 635.89 80,597.86 1,747.76 1,111.88 63.62%
Floater Fund 570.41 50,979.75 1,157.71 587.30 50.73%
Corporate Bond Fund 3,458.42 1,81,953.76 6,153.58 2,695.17 43.80%
Short Duration Fund 4,763.21 1,19,708.54 6,387.69 1,624.47 25.43%
Low Duration Fund 9,370.62 1,23,442.34 10,514.01 1,143.38 10.87%
Money Market Fund 31,507.04 2,66,389.93 33,727.09 2,220.04 6.58%
Ultra Short Duration Fund 26,733.81 1,26,436.70 27,894.91 1,161.10 4.16%
Liquid Fund 1,18,656.44 5,59,824.18 1,22,050.25 3,393.81 2.78%
Overnight Fund 23,899.98 86,833.82 24,375.39 475.41 1.95%
Active Debt Funds 2,19,136.27 17,57,215.73 2,36,509.97 17,373.71 7.35%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The 4 categories at the bottom; overnight funds, liquid funds, ultra-short duration funds, and money market funds; saw least price impact. Price impact was more intense in the long duration funds; which gained from falling bond yields after RBI cut rates twice. That is why you find credit risk funds and gilt funds at the top of the table. Overall, net AUM accretion of active debt mutual funds in April 2025 stood at ₹2,36,510 Crore. This was composed of ₹2,19,136 Crore of net inflows, helped by positive price contribution of ₹17,374 Crore. The 2 rate cuts by the RBI, plus another rate cut expected in June, helped bond prices rally.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS – APRIL 2025

April 2025 equity fund flows were modest, but substantially magnified by price appreciation.

Active Equity
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
ELSS -372.00 2,39,050.62 6,805.14 7,177.14 105.47%
Dividend Yield Fund 51.47 31,332.91 743.98 692.52 93.08%
Sectoral/Thematic Funds 2,000.95 4,70,339.04 15,250.80 13,249.86 86.88%
Value Fund/Contra Fund 1,073.21 1,90,856.60 6,950.54 5,877.32 84.56%
Focused Fund 884.76 1,50,223.05 5,432.01 4,547.25 83.71%
Large Cap Fund 2,671.46 3,74,519.71 14,744.32 12,072.86 81.88%
Mid Cap Fund 3,313.98 3,83,083.71 14,091.64 10,777.66 76.48%
Large & Mid Cap Fund 2,552.06 2,73,258.42 10,051.86 7,499.80 74.61%
Flexi Cap Fund 5,541.71 4,54,667.91 19,158.94 13,617.22 71.08%
Small Cap Fund 3,999.95 3,07,168.11 11,689.26 7,689.31 65.78%
Multi Cap Fund 2,551.71 1,83,132.81 7,408.46 4,856.75 65.56%
Active Equity Funds 24,269.26 30,57,632.89 1,12,326.95 88,057.70 78.39%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The low variance in the Price Dominance column indicates that impact of price accretion was substantially uniform across categories. Overall, net AUM accretion of active equity funds in April 2025 stood at ₹1,12,327 Crore. This comprised of ₹24,269 Crore of net inflows into equity funds, and positive price impact of ₹88,058 Crore. Bulk of the positive price effect came from ELSS funds, dividend yield funds, sectoral funds, value funds, and focused funds; where the inflows were relatively tepid.

AUM  ACCRETION IN HYBRID FUNDS – APRIL 2025

In April 2025, hybrid fund saw strong inflows, supported by equity price accretion.

Hybrid and
Solution Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Conservative Hybrid Fund -236.40 28,359.41 234.92 471.32 200.63%
Equity Savings Fund -141.92 41,880.94 620.55 762.48 122.87%
Balanced Hybrid Fund -151.47 2,26,008.04 6,804.18 6,955.65 102.23%
Retirement Fund 76.00 29,996.21 891.71 815.71 91.48%
Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 881.23 2,92,549.95 8,876.54 7,995.31 90.07%
Children’s Fund 129.89 22,686.10 608.59 478.70 78.66%
Multi Asset Allocation Fund 2,105.75 1,13,009.41 5,914.91 3,809.16 64.40%
Arbitrage Fund 11,790.37 2,13,013.58 8,926.70 -2,863.67 -32.08%
Hybrid Allocation Funds 14,453.45 9,67,503.63 32,878.11 18,424.66 56.04%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The impact of price dominance was the maximum in conservative hybrid funds due to bond price appreciation and negative inflows. Equity savings funds and aggressive hybrids also gained substantially from equity price appreciation. Overall, net AUM of hybrid funds in April 2025 saw accretion of ₹32,878 Crore. This comprised of ₹14,453 Crore net inflows into hybrid funds, supported by price accretion of ₹18,425 Crore. Price accretion in hybrid funds was driven by positive triggers from equity and debt components.

AUM  ACCRETION IN PASSIVE FUNDS – APRIL 2025

In April 2025, passive funds saw strong traction in flows and price accretion, almost in equal measure.

Index and
Passive Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
GOLD ETF -5.82 61,422.19 2,534.20 2,540.02 100.23%
Index Funds 1,555.44 2,92,205.91 8,808.78 7,253.34 82.34%
Other ETFs 19,056.66 8,13,120.65 33,490.47 14,433.81 43.10%
FOFs investing overseas -376.82 24,836.17 -194.64 182.19 -93.60%
Passive Funds 20,229.45 11,91,584.92 44,638.81 24,409.36 54.68%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

Here is what we read from the AUM shift of passive equity funds in April 2025. Overall, the net AUM accretion of passive funds in April 2025 stood at ₹44,639 Crore. This comprised of ₹20,230 Crore of net inflows into passive funds, and positive price impact of ₹24,409 Crore. Bulk of the price accretion came from gold funds, index funds, and index ETFs in that order. Overseas Fund of Funds (FOFs) saw pressure on flows and price.

Related Tags

  • AMC
  • AMFI
  • AUM
  • AUMAccretion
  • FundFlows
  • GrossSIP
  • MutualFund
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 12, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 12, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2025|02:21 PM
MapmyIndia Q4 Profit Jumps 28% YoY to ₹48.6 Crore; Revenue Up 34%

MapmyIndia Q4 Profit Jumps 28% YoY to ₹48.6 Crore; Revenue Up 34%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2025|01:15 PM
Alkyl Amines Q4 Profit Rises 18% YoY to ₹46 Crore

Alkyl Amines Q4 Profit Rises 18% YoY to ₹46 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2025|01:06 PM
Dr Reddy’s Q4 Profit Jumps 22% to ₹1,594 Crore

Dr Reddy’s Q4 Profit Jumps 22% to ₹1,594 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2025|01:00 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 12th May 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 12th May 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2025|09:32 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.