iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AUM Accretion February 2025 – Net flows versus Price Spike

17 Mar 2025 , 09:56 AM

AUM ACCRETION – FEBRUARY 2025 MACRO STORY

What was the quality of the AUM shift between February 2025 and February 2025? In this period; the AUM of open-ended funds came down from ₹66.99 Trillion to ₹64.27 Trillion. That is AUM depletion of ₹(2,71,636) Crore on MOM basis. However, in February 2025, open-ended funds had seen overall net inflows of ₹40,077 Crore. This effectively means the negative impact of price depletion on AUM in February 2025 was ₹(3,11,713) Crore. It was a month when equity flows were strong, but equity depletion erased it many times over.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS – FEBRUARY 2025

In February 2025, debt fund marginal outflows, but also saw price appreciation.

Active Debt
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Short Duration Fund 729.17 1,13,223.60 1,274.84 545.67 42.80%
Corporate Bond Fund 1,064.84 1,74,014.83 1,780.23 715.40 40.19%
Liquid Fund 4,976.97 5,67,506.10 8,113.40 3,136.43 38.66%
Banking and PSU Fund 473.53 79,442.62 761.90 288.37 37.85%
Long Duration Fund -163.29 20,329.30 -226.76 -63.47 27.99%
Gilt Fund -278.30 40,749.34 -374.76 -96.46 25.74%
Medium to Long Duration Fund 56.20 11,667.60 69.08 12.88 18.65%
Gilt Fund with 10-Y duration 87.63 4,948.97 98.34 10.71 10.89%
Ultra Short Duration Fund -4,281.02 1,07,720.23 -3,682.48 598.55 -16.25%
Overnight Fund -2,263.94 91,908.70 -1,773.56 490.38 -27.65%
Low Duration Fund -2,824.60 1,13,394.63 -2,187.46 637.15 -29.13%
Dynamic Bond Fund -108.04 35,317.35 -70.71 37.33 -52.80%
Money Market Fund -3,275.97 2,51,863.55 -1,845.92 1,430.05 -77.47%
Credit Risk Fund -197.89 20,541.66 -59.56 138.33 -232.26%
Medium Duration Fund -178.23 24,940.04 -38.69 139.53 -360.60%
Floater Fund -342.61 50,543.16 -41.36 301.25 -728.28%
Active Debt Funds -6,525.56 17,08,111.68 1,796.54 8,322.10 463.23%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The 5 categories at the centre; medium to long duration funds, Gilt Funds with 10-year duration, ultra short duration funds, overnight funds, and low duration funds; saw least price impact. Overall, net AUM accretion of active debt mutual funds in February 2025 stood at ₹1,796 Crore. This was composed of ₹(6,526) Crore of net outflows, while the price impact made a positive contribution of ₹8,322 Crore. Bulk of the price accretion effect came liquid funds and money market funds, largely due to the liquidity tightness in the markets.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS – FEBRUARY 2025

In February 2025, equity fund saw strong inflows but price depletion was intense.

Active Equity
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Flexi Cap Fund 5,104.22 4,06,429.75 -22,698.47 -27,802.69 122.49%
Multi Cap Fund 2,517.69 1,61,176.45 -12,589.47 -15,107.16 120.00%
Focused Fund 1,287.72 1,35,017.51 -7,432.72 -8,720.44 117.32%
Sectoral/Thematic Funds 5,711.58 4,27,155.59 -33,765.01 -39,476.59 116.92%
Large Cap Fund 2,866.00 3,35,387.55 -18,978.28 -21,844.28 115.10%
Large & Mid Cap Fund 2,655.97 2,42,809.17 -18,019.18 -20,675.15 114.74%
Value Fund/Contra Fund 1,347.42 1,71,918.93 -11,380.98 -12,728.40 111.84%
Small Cap Fund 3,722.46 2,73,877.21 -31,702.96 -35,425.43 111.74%
Mid Cap Fund 3,406.95 3,40,656.70 -32,527.53 -35,934.47 110.47%
ELSS 614.70 2,16,623.25 -15,568.40 -16,183.10 103.95%
Dividend Yield Fund 68.65 28,674.17 -2,374.93 -2,443.58 102.89%
Active Equity Funds 29,303.34 27,39,726.26 -2,07,037.94 -2,36,341.28 114.15%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The low variance in the Price Dominance column indicates that impact of price depletion was uniform across equity fund categories. Overall, net AUM depletion of active equity funds in February 2025 stood at ₹(2,07,038) Crore. This comprised of ₹29,303 Crore of net inflows into equity funds, but a negative price impact of ₹(2,36,341) Crore. Bulk of the price depletion effect came from flexi-cap funds, multi-cap funds, and sectoral / thematic funds.

AUM  ACCRETION IN HYBRID FUNDS – FEBRUARY 2025

In February 2025, hybrid fund saw healthy inflows but was offset by price depletion.

Hybrid and
Solution Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Multi Asset Allocation Fund 2,228.45 1,02,137.72 -1,673.86 -3,902.31 233.13%
Children’s Fund 137.16 20,919.15 -1,144.45 -1,281.60 111.98%
Equity Savings Fund 90.00 41,271.90 -889.52 -979.52 110.12%
Retirement Fund 109.03 27,498.74 -1,697.16 -1,806.18 106.42%
Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 664.41 2,72,448.64 -10,415.45 -11,079.86 106.38%
Balanced Hybrid Fund 310.13 2,07,879.45 -10,127.93 -10,438.06 103.06%
Conservative Hybrid Fund -81.46 27,686.70 -485.31 -403.84 83.21%
Arbitrage Fund 3,592.33 2,00,651.39 346.65 -3,245.68 -936.30%
Hybrid Allocation Funds 7,050.03 9,00,493.69 -26,087.03 -33,137.06 127.03%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The impact of price dominance was least on Conservative Hybrid Funds, which is due to its debt predominance. Overall, net AUM of hybrid funds in February 2025 depleted by ₹(26,087) Crore. This comprised of ₹7,050 Crore net inflows into hybrid funds (from multi-asset allocation funds), but steep negative price impact of ₹(33,137) Crore. Bulk of price depletion came from BAFs and Conservative Hybrid Funds due to high equity allocation.

AUM  ACCRETION IN PASSIVE FUNDS – FEBRUARY 2025

In February 2025, passive funds also saw strong inflows, but substantial price depletion.

Index and
Passive Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Index Funds 4,177.02 2,68,487.60 -7,632.88 -11,809.90 154.72%
Global Fund of funds 246.00 27,587.14 -477.93 -723.93 151.47%
Other ETFs 3,846.10 7,26,868.43 -36,034.31 -39,880.41 110.67%
GOLD ETF 1,979.84 55,677.25 3,837.86 1,858.01 48.41%
Passive Funds 10,248.96 10,78,620.41 -40,307.26 -50,556.23 125.43%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

Here is what we read from the AUM shift of passive equity funds in February 2025. Overall, the net AUM accretion of passive funds in February 2025 stood at ₹(40,307) Crore. This comprised of ₹10,249 Crore of net inflows into passive funds, but negative price impact of ₹(50,556) Crore. Bulk of the price depletion effect came from index funds and index ETFs; while gold funds were relatively immune.

Related Tags

  • AMC
  • AMFI
  • AUM
  • AUMAccretion
  • FundFlows
  • GrossSIP
  • MutualFund
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:42 PM
Morepen Launches Empamore for Diabetes, Heart &amp; Kidney Care

Morepen Launches Empamore for Diabetes, Heart &amp; Kidney Care

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:30 PM
Shilpa Medicare Strikes Global Immuno-Oncology Deal with mAbTree

Shilpa Medicare Strikes Global Immuno-Oncology Deal with mAbTree

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:22 PM
Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from April

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from April

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:04 PM
IREDA zooms ~5% as board okays enhancement of borrowings

IREDA zooms ~5% as board okays enhancement of borrowings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:01 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.