AUM Accretion July 2024 – Net flows versus Price Spike

BREAKING UP THE AUM ACCRETION STORY
The AMFI reports the net assets under management (AUM) each month for the mutual funds segment overall as well as across each class of assets. These classes of assets include active debt funds, active equity funds, Hybrid Funds, and passive / index funds. There is something very interesting about the AUM accretion that one needs to understand. When you see the difference in AUM in the current month over the previous month, that AUM is triggered by two factors. The first is the actual net flows coming into the fund; either in the form of SIP flows, or lumpsum flows, or through NFOs. These 3 combined, net of the redemptions, give you the net inflows into mutual funds. However, the AUM accretion is determined by one more very important factor; and that is price appreciation.
Remember, the AUM is the value of the fund holdings. Obviously, when the indices like the Nifty and Sensex are racing towards new highs, it is only obvious that the AUM will also increase. This is irrespective of whether there are fresh flows into the fund or not. What causes this value accretion. In the case of equity funds, the value accretion comes from a spike in the indices, which takes most stocks along with it. For debt funds, the market accretion comes from lower bond yields. Now, these bond yields will come down either due to falling interest rates in the economy or expectations of lower interest rates. Let us what has triggered the shift in AUM in mutual funds in July 2024 over June 2024. This is broken up into the flows and the price accretion and we also measure price dominance. That is the extent to which price accretion dominates the AUM change.
AUM ACCRETION STORY OF ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS
Active debt funds in India is a rather wide classification of debt funds / income funds. It includes funds at the short end and the long end of the yield curve. It also includes funds with fixed rate and floating rate returns. It also includes debt funds that are rule based as well as debt funds that are discretion based. However, this list excludes debt index funds and debt index ETFs; which is included under the header of passive funds.
|Active Debt
Market Funds
|Net Inflow in the Fund
|AUM Closing Value
|AUM Accretion
|Price Accretion
|Price Move Dominance
|Gilt Fund with 10 year duration
|-42.15
|4,496.06
|8.36
|50.51
|604.16%
|Banking and PSU Fund
|-307.93
|79,123.09
|366.78
|674.71
|183.95%
|Medium to Long Duration Fund
|57.42
|11,052.02
|157.40
|99.99
|63.52%
|Floater Fund
|314.42
|53,349.19
|797.24
|482.82
|60.56%
|Dynamic Bond Fund
|206.60
|33,069.71
|500.48
|293.89
|58.72%
|Corporate Bond Fund
|2,261.04
|1,54,280.13
|3,631.74
|1,370.70
|37.74%
|Low Duration Fund
|1,902.32
|1,05,025.57
|2,659.28
|756.96
|28.46%
|Short Duration Fund
|2,602.91
|1,05,624.06
|3,542.54
|939.63
|26.52%
|Gilt Fund
|1,261.63
|33,302.06
|1,549.69
|288.07
|18.59%
|Long Duration Fund
|786.75
|15,324.77
|901.64
|114.89
|12.74%
|Overnight Fund
|4,451.62
|70,482.15
|4,965.24
|513.62
|10.34%
|Ultra Short Duration Fund
|8,206.86
|1,04,537.99
|8,877.78
|670.92
|7.56%
|Money Market Fund
|28,738.03
|2,34,400.75
|30,263.60
|1,525.58
|5.04%
|Liquid Fund
|70,060.88
|4,93,493.47
|73,237.27
|3,176.39
|4.34%
|Credit Risk Fund
|-542.83
|21,789.60
|-356.97
|185.86
|-52.07%
|Medium Duration Fund
|-369.96
|24,830.59
|-152.90
|217.05
|-141.95%
|Grand Total
|1,19,587.60
|15,44,181.20
|1,30,949.18
|11,361.59
|8.68%
Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)
The table above breaks up the AUM accretion of each category of debt fund in July 2024 into the contributions of net flows and price impact. The funds have been ranked based on the dominance of the price impact on the AUM accretion on each category and overall. Here are some key takeaways.
If you leave out the two funds at the bottom, the other categories have seen strong contribution from the price factor. That is on the back of rate cut expectations.
AUM ACCRETION STORY OF ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS
Active equity funds in India covers a wide range of thematic funds and diversified funds. Interestingly, in recent months, it is thematic funds that have seen their AUMs surge big wan and they have even overtaken flexi-cap funds to become the biggest category of active equity funds in terms of market cap. However, this list excludes equity index funds and equity index ETFs, which are included under the header of passive funds.
|Active Equity
Market Funds
|Net Inflow in the Fund
|AUM Closing Value
|AUM Accretion
|Price Accretion
|Price Move Dominance
|Focused Fund
|-620.24
|1,48,161.60
|4,779.22
|5,399.47
|112.98%
|ELSS
|-637.63
|2,49,507.00
|10,485.14
|11,122.77
|106.08%
|Large Cap Fund
|670.12
|3,61,031.14
|15,669.49
|14,999.37
|95.72%
|Mid Cap Fund
|1,644.22
|3,78,543.83
|19,117.65
|17,473.43
|91.40%
|Small Cap Fund
|2,109.20
|3,13,488.18
|17,079.73
|14,970.54
|87.65%
|Flexi Cap Fund
|3,052.92
|4,20,165.97
|18,779.90
|15,726.98
|83.74%
|Value Fund/Contra Fund
|2,170.78
|1,85,631.54
|11,734.03
|9,563.25
|81.50%
|Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,622.29
|2,57,266.49
|13,677.11
|11,054.81
|80.83%
|Dividend Yield Fund
|630.78
|30,683.98
|2,454.69
|1,823.91
|74.30%
|Sectoral/Thematic Funds
|18,386.35
|4,21,112.36
|37,841.17
|19,454.82
|51.41%
|Multi Cap Fund
|7,084.61
|1,68,365.86
|14,340.93
|7,256.33
|50.60%
|Grand Total
|37,113.39
|29,33,957.95
|1,65,959.07
|1,28,845.68
|77.64%
Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)
The table above breaks up the AUM accretion of each category of equity funds in July 2024 into the contributions of net flows and price impact. The funds have been ranked based on the dominance of the price impact on the AUM accretion on each category and overall. It needs no genius to guess that price accretion will dominate. Here are some key takeaways.
If you leave out the two funds at the bottom, the other categories have seen strong contribution from the price factor of 75% and above. That is on the back of a sharp rally in most generic and thematic indices in July.
AUM ACCRETION STORY OF HYBRID FUNDS
Hybrid funds in India is a rather wide classification of fund that combine equity and debt in varying proportions. Some of them even use derivatives extensively to replicate debt returns with equity tax treatment. Only arbitrage funds are more of a debt fund in terms of the nature of the fund. Rest are combinations of equity and debt with smaller portions of other asset classes too. This list includes discretionary and non-discretionary funds.
|Hybrid and
Retirement Funds
|Net Inflow in the Fund
|AUM Closing Value
|AUM Accretion
|Price Accretion
|Price Move Dominance
|Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|195.48
|2,21,973.33
|7,701.58
|7,506.10
|97.46%
|Conservative Hybrid Fund
|25.69
|28,307.35
|526.34
|500.64
|95.12%
|Children’s Fund
|79.31
|22,086.81
|838.12
|758.81
|90.54%
|Retirement Fund
|147.16
|29,903.39
|1,190.25
|1,043.08
|87.64%
|Dynamic Asset Allocation / BAF
|1,797.56
|2,79,986.07
|10,214.19
|8,416.63
|82.40%
|Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|3,125.51
|89,592.72
|5,872.75
|2,747.24
|46.78%
|Equity Savings Fund
|1,277.10
|35,571.79
|1,417.37
|140.27
|9.90%
|Arbitrage Fund
|11,014.75
|1,89,349.31
|9,278.60
|-1,736.15
|-18.71%
|Grand Total
|17,662.56
|8,96,770.78
|37,039.18
|19,376.62
|52.31%
Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)
The table above breaks up the AUM accretion of each category of debt fund in July 2024 into the contributions of net flows and price impact. The funds have been ranked based on the dominance of the price impact on the AUM accretion on each category and overall. Solution funds have been added to the hybrid funds for better reflection. Here are some key takeaways.
If you leave out the arbitrage funds at the bottom, 5 out of the remaining 7 categories of hybrid funds have seen more than 80% contribution coming from price accretion.
AUM ACCRETION STORY OF PASSIVE / INDX FUNDS
Index and other passive funds in India includes equity and debt index funds as well as other passive fund categories like gold funds, silver funds, and fund of funds. These index funds are the ones benchmarked to the equity and debt market indices. Most of these passive funds are unique in the sense that they do not attempt to beat the index and create alpha but are happy with tracking the index and reducing the tracking error.
|Index and
Passive Funds
|Net Inflow in the Fund
|AUM Closing Value
|AUM Accretion
|Price Accretion
|Price Move Dominance
|Index & Other ETFs
|5,787.28
|7,77,300.88
|32,715.88
|26,928.60
|82.31%
|FOFs investing overseas
|-366.49
|25,179.63
|-707.74
|-341.25
|48.22%
|Index Funds
|8,019.70
|2,58,148.50
|14,666.54
|6,646.84
|45.32%
|GOLD ETF
|1,337.35
|34,455.14
|99.40
|-1,237.94
|-1245.38%
|Grand Total
|14,777.84
|10,95,084.15
|46,774.08
|31,996.25
|68.41%
Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)
The table above breaks up the AUM accretion of each category of passive / index funds in July 2024 into the contributions of net flows and price impact. The funds have been ranked based on the dominance of the price impact on the AUM accretion on each category and overall. Here are some key takeaways.
If you leave out the gold funds at the bottom, the other categories of passive index funds have seen strong contribution from the price factor. That is on the back of index accretion in case of equity index funds and the rate cut expectations in case of debt index funds.
To sum up overall, active equity funds saw the maximum impact of price accretion on overall AUM accretion in July 2024. This was followed by passive / index funds, hybrid / solutions funds, and active debt funds in that order!
