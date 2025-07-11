iifl-logo
AUM Accretion June 2025 – Net flows versus Price Spike

11 Jul 2025 , 09:54 AM

AUM ACCRETION – JUNE 2025 MACRO STORY

What was the quality of the AUM shift between May 2025 and June 2025? In this period; the AUM of open-ended funds bounced from ₹71.94 Trillion to ₹74.15 Trillion, assisted by healthy inflows but much healthier value accretion. AUM accretion between May and June 2025 was ₹2,20,987 Crore. In June 2025, open-ended funds saw limited net inflows of ₹49,302 Crore, led by active equity funds and hybrid funds. Effectively, June 2025 saw price accretion impact of ₹1,71,685 Crore. Obviously, active equity funds, hybrid funds, and passive funds cornered bulk of the equity price accretion benefits in June 2025.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS – JUNE 2025

In June 2025, debt funds saw positive flows, and some consolation from price accretion.

Active Debt
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Dynamic Bond Fund 44.03 36,912.30 -175.65 -219.68 125.07%
Medium to Long Duration Fund -65.77 11,852.05 -146.97 -81.20 55.25%
Floater Fund 230.72 51,668.08 462.66 231.93 50.13%
Long Duration Fund -445.88 20,538.60 -876.65 -430.77 49.14%
Gilt Fund -957.32 41,449.72 -1,550.42 -593.09 38.25%
Ultra Short Duration Fund 2,943.76 1,32,827.32 3,717.32 773.56 20.81%
Low Duration Fund 3,136.40 1,31,414.89 3,862.14 725.73 18.79%
Money Market Fund 9,484.29 2,90,723.82 11,248.05 1,763.76 15.68%
Gilt Fund (10-Y duration) -141.79 4,935.09 -166.38 -24.59 14.78%
Banking and PSU Fund 238.60 82,228.64 279.03 40.44 14.49%
Short Duration Fund 10,276.75 1,33,337.00 10,577.44 300.69 2.84%
Corporate Bond Fund 7,124.48 2,03,199.04 7,211.65 87.17 1.21%
Overnight Fund -8,154.49 71,480.93 -7,703.33 451.17 -5.86%
Liquid Fund -25,196.09 4,99,856.82 -22,857.70 2,338.39 -10.23%
Credit Risk Fund -168.18 20,349.89 -87.11 81.07 -93.07%
Medium Duration Fund -60.98 25,335.98 -29.61 31.37 -105.95%
Active Debt Funds -1,711.47 17,58,110.18 3,764.48 5,475.94 145.46%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The 4 categories at the bottom; Medium Duration Funds, Credit Risk Funds, Liquid Funds, and Overnight Funds; saw least price impact. In rupee terms; most meaningful rupee price contribution came from money market funds, low duration funds, and ultra-short duration funds. Overall, net AUM accretion of active debt mutual funds in June 2025 stood at ₹3,765 Crore. This was composed of ₹(1,711) Crore of net outflows, partially offset by positive price contribution of ₹5,476 Crore. The 100 bps rate cut has led to the price accretion.

AUM  ACCRETION OF ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS – JUNE 2025

June 2025 equity fund flows were modest, but price accretion did the magic.

Active Equity
Market Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
ELSS -556.11 2,53,585.36 7,292.31 7,848.42 107.63%
Sectoral/Thematic Funds 475.61 5,09,344.83 16,941.02 16,465.41 97.19%
Dividend Yield Fund 45.55 33,161.75 984.61 939.06 95.37%
Large Cap Fund 1,694.33 3,97,470.47 13,803.88 12,109.55 87.73%
Focused Fund 965.05 1,62,172.57 6,302.13 5,337.08 84.69%
Value Fund/Contra Fund 1,159.44 2,03,756.28 7,416.89 6,257.45 84.37%
Mid Cap Fund 3,754.42 4,31,699.79 23,607.11 19,852.69 84.10%
Small Cap Fund 4,024.50 3,54,550.63 18,545.42 14,520.93 78.30%
Large & Mid Cap Fund 3,496.91 3,02,139.03 14,746.53 11,249.62 76.29%
Flexi Cap Fund 5,733.16 4,94,278.83 22,304.35 16,571.19 74.30%
Multi Cap Fund 2,794.20 2,04,689.94 9,530.18 6,735.97 70.68%
Active Equity Funds 23,587.05 33,46,849.48 1,41,474.44 1,17,887.39 83.33%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

Low variance in Price Dominance column indicates that impact of price accretion was largely uniform across active equity fund categories. Overall, net AUM accretion of active equity funds in June 2025 stood at ₹1,41,474 Crore. This comprised of ₹23,587 Crore of net inflows into equity funds, and positive price impact of ₹1,17,887 Crore. Bulk of the positive price effect came from ELSS funds, Thematic Funds, dividend yield funds, and large cap funds. The rupee price accretion contribution came mainly from mid-cap funds, flexi cap funds, sectoral funds, and small cap funds.

AUM  ACCRETION IN HYBRID FUNDS – JUNE 2025

In June 2025, hybrid fund saw robust inflows, with equal support from price accretion.

Hybrid and
Solution Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
Retirement Fund 78.47 31,973.26 966.28 887.81 91.88%
Aggressive Hybrid Fund 1,331.50 2,38,686.36 6,785.38 5,453.88 80.38%
Children’s Fund 128.02 24,174.56 650.71 522.68 80.33%
Dynamic Asset Allocation/BAF 1,885.53 3,06,648.51 7,141.76 5,256.23 73.60%
Conservative Hybrid Fund 138.18 29,084.83 259.48 121.30 46.75%
Multi Asset Allocation Fund 3,209.97 1,23,584.50 5,430.77 2,220.80 40.89%
Equity Savings Fund 1,072.90 44,639.46 1,626.89 553.99 34.05%
Arbitrage Fund 15,584.57 2,49,364.93 15,402.01 -182.56 -1.19%
Hybrid Allocation Funds 23,429.15 10,48,156.41 38,263.29 14,834.14 38.77%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

The impact of price dominance was the maximum in Retirement Funds, Aggressive Hybrid Funds, and Children’s Funds; due to a combination of tepid flows and strong equity exposure. In absolute terms, Aggressive Hybrid Funds, BAFs and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds contributed the most to overall price accretion in June 2025. Overall, net AUM of hybrid funds in June 2025 saw accretion of ₹38,263 Crore. This comprised of ₹23,429 Crore net inflows into hybrid funds, supported by price accretion of ₹14,834 Crore. Arbitrage funds showed negative price effect due to short term liquidity easing in money markets.

AUM  ACCRETION IN PASSIVE FUNDS – JUNE 2025

In June 2025, passive funds saw limited traction in flows but reasonable price accretion.

Index and
Passive Funds		 Net Inflow in the Fund AUM Closing Value AUM Accretion Price Accretion Price Move Dominance
International FOFs 28.80 28,695.43 1,681.28 1,652.48 98.29%
Other ETFs 844.43 8,59,260.59 25,294.74 24,450.31 96.66%
Index Funds 1,043.09 3,08,996.39 8,184.90 7,141.82 87.26%
GOLD ETF 2,080.85 64,777.23 2,324.29 243.44 10.47%
Passive Funds 3,997.16 12,61,729.63 37,485.21 33,488.05 89.34%

Data source: AMFI (absolute figures are ₹ in Crore)

Here is what we read from the AUM shift of passive equity funds in June 2025. Overall, the net AUM accretion of passive funds in June 2025 stood at ₹37,485 Crore. This comprised of ₹3,997 Crore of net inflows into passive funds, and positive price impact of ₹33,488 Crore. Bulk of the price accretion in absolute terms came from index ETFs, followed by index funds. Gold funds had the lowest price impact as it was stuck in a range.

