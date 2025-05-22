Did older Indians discard debt for equity in FY25?

SOMETHING CHANGED BETWEEN 2020 AND 2025
It is believed that COVID pandemic was the tipping point for a discernible change in Indian investing behaviour. In the past, Indian investors used to follow an anomalous pattern. The short term investors and traders preferred risky equities, while the longer term planners and investors preferred debt. This was in contrast to the other economies, where longer term money went into equities and shorter term money went into debt.
Post the pandemic, Indian investors have turned towards the global model, which is good. What is rather surprising is that the traditional principle of debt allocation (100 – Age) is being critically questioned. The preference for equity and risk assets has increased sharply among higher age categories. Older Indians are not risk averse any longer!
GETTING OLDER, BUT WILLING TO INVEST IN EQUITIES
The table below considers mutual funds as a proxy for investing habits. The colour of net investment flows has been compared between FY20 and FY25 across key age groups.
|Age Categories
|Less than 25 years
|25 to 44 Years
|45 to 58 Years
|Above 59 Years
|MF Class
|FY20
|FY25
|FY20
|FY25
|FY20
|FY25
|FY20
|FY25
|Equity Funds
|41%
|47%
|36%
|60%
|49%
|66%
|40%
|56%
|Hybrid Funds
|9%
|11%
|11%
|13%
|10%
|11%
|11%
|16%
|Debt Funds
|33%
|21%
|49%
|18%
|39%
|16%
|46%
|21%
|Solutions Funds
|16%
|17%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Passive Funds
|2%
|3%
|3%
|9%
|3%
|7%
|2%
|6%
Data Source: AMFI Annual Newsletter
The table captures how flows into various categories of mutual funds compared between FY20 and FY25. Here are some quick observations.
Is this just a casual post-pandemic aberration, or it denotes an underlying change in the way investors allocate equity in India?
INVESTMENT ALLOCATION – NEW RULES OF THE GAME
Here are some key takeaways from the above table, pertaining to a shift in investor attitudes between FY20 and FY25.
The big shifts in the post-pandemic era have been positive overall. Yes, it does expose investors to risk in the short run, but that is small price to pay for long-term wealth creation.
