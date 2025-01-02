Switching into the investment world is like entering a huge maze. Investors can relate if they’re in the process of choosing which portfolio management approach is best for them.

You get two options ahead of you: discretionary PMS or non-discretionary PMS. To make the most of your investment journey, you must make a smart decision between the two. Why? Because each approach has its pros and cons.

Today, we will walk these paths together and help you uncover the path that speaks to your financial aspirations and personal style when making investment decisions.

Decision-Making Authority

Discretionary PMS is when portfolio managers have the complete authority to execute trades without the client’s approval for each trade. On the contrary, nondiscretionary PMS involves the need for consent from the client before any investment decision is made, giving the investor more control over his portfolio.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Final Decision Portfolio Manager Client Transaction Speed Immediate Depends on the client’s approval Client Involvement Minimal High Decision Framework Pre-agreed strategy Case-by-case basis

Time and Involvement Required

There is great variance in the time commitment involved with these approaches. Discretionary PMS lets investors get their hands off and let their portfolio manager do the job.

The difference is that discretionary PMSs don’t require clients to participate, while non-discretionary PMSs do demand clients to evaluate and approve each investment recommendation. This is particularly important for busy professionals or for those without the time to monitor markets.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Time Investment Minimal Substantial Market Monitoring Manager’s responsibility Shared responsibility Communication Frequency Periodic updates Regular consultation Decision Timeline Real-time Variable

Market Opportunity Response

Investment outcomes can be highly dependent on the speed of execution. The discretionary PMS allows managers to act quickly on market opportunities by making decisions immediately. Client approval under a nondiscretionary PMS may delay execution, thereby losing time-sensitive opportunities. This becomes quite important when there is a volatile market.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Execution Speed Immediate Delayed Opportunity Capture Higher potential May miss opportunities Market Timing More precise Less precise Volatility Response Quick adaptation Requires consultation

Investment Expertise Required

Note: Knowledge requirements differ when it comes to discretionary vs non-discretionary PMS.

Discretionary PMS suits investors who prefer delegating investment decisions to experienced professionals. Non-discretionary PMS works better for those with market knowledge who want to maintain control while receiving expert guidance. The choice often depends on your investment experience and willingness to learn about market dynamics.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Client Expertise Not required Beneficial Learning Curve Minimal Steeper Professional Input Complete reliance Advisory nature Market Understanding Optional Necessary

Cost Structure and Transparency

Fee structures and transparency levels vary between services. Discretionary PMS typically charges a fixed management fee plus performance-based incentives.

Non-discretionary PMS often has lower base fees but may include transaction-based charges, reflecting the shared responsibility in decision-making. Understanding these cost implications is crucial for long-term investment planning.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Fee Structure Higher base fees Lower base fees Additional Costs Performance-based Transaction-based Cost Predictability More predictable Varies with activity Hidden Charges Minimal May vary

Risk Management Approach

The handling of risk differs significantly between these services. In discretionary PMS, risk management is entirely handled by professional managers who implement pre-agreed strategies. Non-discretionary PMS allows clients to have direct input in risk management decisions, potentially leading to more personalised risk control but requiring a greater understanding of risk factors.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Risk Control Professional-led Client-influenced Strategy Adaptation Automatic Requires approval Risk Monitoring Continuous Shared responsibility Portfolio Adjustments Dynamic Client-approved

Portfolio Customization Flexibility

While both services offer customisation, the approach differs markedly. Discretionary PMS typically offers broader strategy-level customisation at the outset, while non-discretionary PMS provides ongoing flexibility in individual investment decisions. This affects how personal preferences and changing circumstances can be incorporated into the investment strategy.

Aspect Discretionary PMS Non-Discretionary PMS Customisation Timing Initial setup Ongoing Strategy Changes Periodic review As needed Investment Selection Manager-driven Client-approved Personal Preferences Pre-set guidelines Regular input

Conclusion

Therefore, for investment, discretionary or non discretionary portfolio management depends upon your personal preferences, time availability, and investment expertise. If you prefer a hands-off approach with professional management, go for discretionary PMS. If you want to maintain control and take advantage of expert guidance, opt for non-discretionary PMS.