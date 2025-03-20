Fed holds rates in Mar-25 amidst rising macro uncertainty

STATUS QUO ON RATES ALONG EXPECTED LINES
After cutting the Fed rates by 100 bps between September 2024 and December 2024, some slowing in pace was expected. Amidst the rising macro uncertainty, the FOMC opted to maintain status quo in its March 18-19 Fed meeting. The rates were held in the range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the level the rates have been since the December 2024 FOMC meet. This decision was an outcome of rising macro uncertainty after Trump assumed presidency.
Trump has already imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and additional tariffs on China. In April, he plans to extend reciprocal tariffs to EU nations and India. These measures are likely to raise the cost of global trade and impact growth and inflation in the US. It is amidst this uncertainty, that the FOMC members though it best to maintain status quo on rates.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE MARCH 2025 FOMC STATEMENT
It was the macro uncertainty under the new Trump regime that induced the Fed to maintain status quo on rates in March 2025. Here are key takeaways from the policy statement.
While the vote to hold rates was unanimous, FOMC members Chris Waller, voted against the decision to reduce the pace of balance sheet reduction.
CME FEDWATCH PROJECTS 2 CUTS EACH IN 2025 AND 2026
The CME Fedwatch captures probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet, based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|16.0%
|84.0%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.6%
|58.8%
|30.7%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.6%
|27.0%
|49.2%
|20.2%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.3%
|18.7%
|41.4%
|30.4%
|7.1%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.8%
|8.1%
|26.7%
|37.5%
|22.2%
|4.6%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|4.5%
|17.5%
|32.1%
|29.8%
|13.4%
|2.3%
|Jan-26
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.1%
|6.7%
|19.9%
|31.6%
|27.0%
|11.6%
|1.9%
|Jun-26
|0.2%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|14.5%
|25.2%
|27.7%
|18.3%
|6.6%
|1.0%
|Dec-26
|1.5%
|4.8%
|12.1%
|21.2%
|25.3%
|20.2%
|10.6%
|3.5%
|0.8%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
For 2026, we have only considered January and then the two key meetings of June 2026 and December 2026. Let us focus on the two milestones of Dec-25 and Dec-26.
While the FOMC has hinted at 2 rate cuts by end of 2025 and 2 more rate cuts by end of 2026, the CME Fedwatch is a tad more conservative. Apparently, there are concerns that the Trump induced inflation may not allow such an indulgence. Fed may have to compensat
