Fed minutes flag higher inflation and recession risks

FED EXPLAINS WHY STATUS QUO SINCE DECEMBER 2024
After 3 rounds of rate cuts between September 2024 and December 2024, to the tune of 100 bps, the Fed has held rates in the range of 4.25%-4.50% in 2025. The minutes of the May 07, 2025 FOMC meet, published on May 28, 2025; underlined that the direction of fiscal and trade policy was still very uncertain. The only difference since the previous Fed policy was the 90-day pause in tariffs; but that has only added to the uncertainty. Above all, Fed emphasized in its minutes that the FOMC could face some very difficult trade-offs on the policy front, if tariffs hardened inflation and simultaneously weakened growth and jobs. That is what Fed has been referring to as an avoidable “Stagflation” scenario.
WHAT WE READ FROM MINUTES OF THE FOMC MAY-25 MEET?
Here are key inferences that we drew from a reading of the Fed minutes published on May 28, 2025.
Let us turn to what CME Fedwatch says about rates trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS AT ONE RATE CUT IN 2025 AND TWO IN 2026
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|99.5%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|22.0%
|77.9%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|9.3%
|45.5%
|45.2%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.4%
|26.3%
|45.3%
|24.0%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.8%
|18.3%
|38.3%
|31.8%
|8.8%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.8%
|4.2%
|13.2%
|24.7%
|28.5%
|19.8%
|7.5%
|1.2%
|Dec-26
|0.5%
|2.0%
|6.4%
|14.3%
|22.3%
|24.5%
|18.3%
|8.9%
|2.5%
|0.3%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026; although the 2025 probabilities are more reliable due to their proximity.
What do these minutes suggest for the RBI policy trajectory? The RBI has cut rates by 50 bps in February and April, and may add another 25 bps rate cut in June. However, considering the complicated global scenario, RBI is likely to hold status quo after that. After all, with robust GDP growth and low inflation; the RBI too can afford to wait!
