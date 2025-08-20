iifl-logo

Globe Civil Projects Shares Up 2.5% on ₹222 Crore Haryana Cricket Stadium Order

20 Aug 2025 , 01:07 PM

Shares of Globe Civil Projects Ltd. gained on Wednesday after the company announced it had secured a ₹222.2 crore order from the Haryana Cricket Association to build an international cricket stadium in Jhajjar district, Haryana.

Globe Civil Projects gained 2.44% on August 20, 2025. Globe Civil Projects shares are trading at ₹80.51 or up ₹1.92% at 12:58 PM IST. The company’s shares have dipped 14.77% in the last year, down 7.9% in the last month.

New Stadium Project

Under the contract, the company will construct the stadium on a bill-of-quantities (BOQ) basis, with completion expected in 24 months. The deal not only strengthens its order book but also marks a strategic entry into sports infrastructure.

“This project marks our entry into the sports infrastructure segment and reflects the confidence of our stakeholders in our ability to deliver large-scale assignments with precision and reliability,” said Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Globe Civil Projects.

Recent Order Wins

The award follows a ₹172.99 crore contract secured last month from NBCC (India) Ltd. for the development of infrastructure and buildings for the Central University of Punjab at Bathinda. That project was bagged on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

About the Company

Headquartered in New Delhi, Globe Civil Projects is an integrated EPC firm with operations in 11 states. The company has built a reputation in transport, logistics, educational and commercial infrastructure, and premium residential projects. Traditionally known for railway infrastructure and institutional buildings, it has also expanded into more complex projects such as railway bridges, elevated terminals, airport terminals, hospitals, and now sports infrastructure.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

