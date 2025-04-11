Fed minutes highlight stagflation risks for the US economy

FOMC MEMBERS RED FLAG STAGFLATION RISKS FOR US ECONOMY
The minutes of the FOMC meeting conducted on March 18-19 was published by the Fed on April 09, 2025. One highlight of the Fed minutes was the majority of FOMC members red flagging stagflation risk for the US economy. Stagflation is where growth continues to be tepid, unemployment is inching up, but inflation is surging too. The spike in inflation is likely to come from the steeply higher tariffs that Trump has imposed on imports into the US. Trump has argued that low entry tariffs had made Americans overly dependent on imports.
The downside risk to such a situation is that any hike in tariffs can be steeply inflationary. However, late on April 09, 2025; Trump announced a pause on tariffs imposition for 90 days. Clearly, pressure was mounting on Trump, although the view is that some damage may have been done. The FOMC meeting happened in mid-March; much before the decision to pause on tariffs for 90 days. Hence, most arguments by FOMC are independent of this shift. The markets would have preferred a longer pause on tariffs than just 90 days.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE MINUTES OF THE FOMC MAR-25 MEET?
Here are some key inferences that we drew from a reading of the Fed minutes published on April 09, 2025.
Let us turn to what the CME Fedwatch says about rate trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS AT 1 RATE CUT EACH IN 2025 AND 2026
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|19.0%
|81.0%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|12.6%
|60.1%
|27.4%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|8.8%
|45.9%
|37.1%
|8.1%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.1%
|34.5%
|39.8%
|17.0%
|2.5%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.4%
|18.2%
|37.2%
|30.1%
|10.6%
|1.4%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.3%
|10.9%
|28.5%
|33.4%
|19.6%
|5.6%
|0.6%
|Jun-26
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.5%
|11.3%
|22.6%
|28.2%
|21.5%
|9.7%
|2.3%
|0.2%
|Dec-26
|0.7%
|2.8%
|8.8%
|18.2%
|25.2%
|23.2%
|14.1%
|5.5%
|1.3%
|0.2%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We now have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026 and here is the gist.
Amidst the macroeconomic uncertainty, we are not giving too much credence to the probabilities of 2026, as they could undergo drastic changes. However, by end of December 2026, there is 78.9% probability of 100 bps lower from current levels. That means, rate cuts are likely to be front-loaded in 2025 with limited change in 2026. Not surprisingly, the RBI appears to be comfortable cutting rates, as it did, once again, in its April 2025 policy.
