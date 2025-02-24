Fed minutes hint at rate cuts only after inflation tapers

FIRST THE INFLATION HORSE, THEN THE RATE CUT CART
In the last few Fed meetings, the Fed had cut rates by 100 bps in 3 tranches between September 2024 and December 2024. These rate cuts had been implemented despite the inflation continuing to remain sticky. The wager was that the cumulative impact of all the rate hikes would eventually bring down inflation. In a sense, the Fed had put the cart before the horse. However, inflation continued to be stubborn and the latest consumer inflation reading in the US for January 2025 shows inflation at 3.0%, a full 100 bps above the Fed target. That is clearly not acceptable to the members of the FOMC.
The minutes of the Fed meeting, held on January 28-29, were published 3 weeks later on February 19, 2025. The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is quite categorical that it would not be willing to put the cart before the horse any longer. The gist of the FOMC minutes was that some real demonstration of inflation tapering was required, before further rate cuts could happen. The FOMC also admitted that the risk of a spike in inflation, at this juncture, was much higher than the risk of slowing growth. The CME Fedwatch is now expecting just 1 rate cut of 25 bps in 2025 and 1 more rate cut of 25 bps in 2026. We will come back to that towards the end.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE MINUTES OF THE FOMC JAN-25 MEET?
Here are some key inferences that we could draw from a reading of the Fed minutes published on February 18, 2025.
Let us now turn to what the CME Fedwatch says about rate trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS AT 1 RATE CUT EACH IN 2025 AND 2026
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.0%
|98.0%
|Nil
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|12.7%
|87.1%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|5.5%
|44.0%
|50.4%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.3%
|14.2%
|45.5%
|38.9%
|Nil
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|5.8%
|25.1%
|43.2%
|25.4%
|Nil
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.5%
|9.5%
|28.6%
|39.8%
|20.5%
|Nil
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|3.5%
|14.3%
|31.4%
|34.9%
|15.3%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.2%
|1.5%
|6.5%
|18.6%
|31.9%
|29.8%
|11.5%
|Nil
|Dec-26
|0.6%
|2.2%
|7.6%
|17.8%
|27.6%
|26.6%
|14.2%
|3.3%
|0.2%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We now have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026 and here is the gist.
Probabilities for 2026 are still evolving but the best case expectation is of 1 rate cut n 2025 and 1 more rate cut of 25 bps in 2026. That would also depend on impact of Trump tariffs. Anything beyond that would only happen if there were a real growth scare! That surely gives some breathing room for the RBI to crystallize its own thought process.
