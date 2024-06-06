FIIs sell Indian equities worth $3.06 Billion in May 2024

FPIs NET SELL MORE THAN $3 BILLION IN MAY 2024
In the first two months of FY24, the FPIs have sold $4.10 Billion of Indian equities, largely on the back of political uncertainty and the rising VIX. After selling $1.04 Billion of equities in April 2024, the FPIs nearly tripled their selling in May to $3.06 Billion. However, bulk of the selling by the FPIs happened in the first half of May, with second half more sober. FPIs sold $-3,026 Million of equities in the first half of May 2024 and were net sellers to the tune of a mere $-36 Million in the second half of May 2024, resulting in overall net selling of $3.06 Billion in May 2024. This is a stark contrast to March 2024, which saw FPIs infusing an impressive $4.24 Billion into Indian equities. Effectively, the inflows of March 2024 have been neutralized by FPI selling in April and May 2024. There is another interesting piece of statistics here. The total gross selling in the month of May 2024 was at $(4,549) Million while the gross buying was at $1,487 Million. The moral of the story is that; amidst the selling, there was also buying coming into select sectors.
If you look at the break-up of FPI outflows in May 2024 to the tune of $3.06 Billion, there was an infusion of $0.62 Billion into the IPOs while the secondary markets actually saw net selling by FPIs to the tune of $(3.68) Billion. With this kind of selling in the secondary markets by the FPIs, the net selling was fairly dominant at a sectoral level with 4 sectors seeing net selling to the tune of more than $500 Million. The top 5 sectors saw combined net inflows of $1.41 Billion while the bottom 5 sectors saw net outflows of $(3.37) Billion in the month of May 2024. Much of the FPI outflows in May 2024 in the secondary markets were driven by the sudden spike in the VIX to above 24 levels and the uncertainty over the outcome of the elections. Eventually, the ruling NDA did manage a majority, although it was much smaller than expected and also the ruling government will now be much more dependent on its coalition partners in the NDA.
WHAT INFLUENCED FPI FLOWS IN MAY 2024
Broadly, there were 3 factors that had an impact on the FPI flows in the month of May 2024.
In May 2024, almost the entire selling happened in the first half of the month with financial services and IT bearing the brunt of the selling.
FPI AUC SCALES TO RECORD $797 BILLION IN MAY 2024
Assets under custody (AUC) is the closing market value of equities held by FPIs, and is a function of FPI flows as well as the price accretion / depletion in that period. In May 2024, the flows were negative at $-3.06 Billion, but the markets still managed to remain robust. That ensured that the FPI AUC got tantalizingly close to the $800 Billion mark. Between April 2024 and May 2024, the FPI AUC is up less than 1%. However, if you compare the current AUC with the pervious peak AUC of $667 Billion in October 2021, it is a good 19.52% higher. Here is a quick MOM comparison of FPI AUC
|Industry
Group
|FPI AUC (May 2024)
($ Billion)
|FPI AUC (Apr 2024)
($ Billion)
|Financials (BFSI)
|227.72
|231.18
|Oil & Gas
|70.79
|72.44
|Information Technology (IT) Services
|65.16
|67.48
|Automobiles and Auto Components
|62.91
|60.73
|Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
|47.66
|47.94
|Capital Goods
|45.12
|39.40
|Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
|44.40
|45.23
|Power (generation and transmission)
|38.11
|36.63
|Consumer Services
|29.26
|30.00
|Telecommunications
|28.76
|27.46
|Metals and Mining
|26.76
|25.12
|Consumer Durables
|23.76
|23.90
|Realty
|17.70
|16.79
|Services
|17.69
|17.39
|Construction
|17.55
|17.31
|Cement
|13.54
|13.80
|Chemicals
|12.12
|12.64
|Top 17 Sectors
|788.99
|785.43
|Other 6 sectors
|8.21
|8.13
|Total FPI AUC
|797.20
|793.56
Data Source: NSDL
The table above captures the top 17 sectors where the FPI AUC is more than $10 Billion as of the close of May 2024. NSDL has pruned the list of sectors to 23. Out of these 23 sectors, the AUC of the top-17 sectors accounted for 98.97% of total FPI AUC of $797.20 Billion. The FPI AUC has scaled a new historic peak in May 2024, and is just shy of $800 Billion.
At $227.72 Billion, it is the BFSI sector that has continued to dominate the AUC stakes, despite some heavy selling in recent months. The AUC of financials accounts for 28.56% of the total AUC of FPIs. The other key sectors by AUC were oil & gas, IT, automobiles, FMCG, capital goods, healthcare, and power. In terms of MOM change in AUC in May 2024, positive accretion was seen in capital goods, automobiles, power, and metals & mining. On the downside, AUC depletion was seen in financial services, oil & gas, IT, and healthcare.
MAY-24 FPI BUYING DRIVEN BY CAPITAL GOODS, CONSUMER SERVICES, REALTY
In a month when the FPIs were net sellers of $3.06 Billion from Indian equities, one would presume there were limited positive flows. But, there were quite a few of them.
|FPI Net Buying
in Sectors
|H1-May-24
($ Million)
|H2-May-24
($ Million)
|May-24
($ Million)
|Capital Goods
|45
|678
|723
|Consumer Services
|88
|243
|331
|Realty
|28
|134
|162
|Telecommunications
|-33
|162
|132
|Chemicals
|-11
|68
|57
Data Source: NSDL
The top 5 sectors that saw net inflows from FPIs were capital goods, telecom services, realty, telecom, and chemicals. The inflows into consumer services and telecom came largely through IPOs. Capital goods and realty continued to see FPI interest on the back of bets on the revival of the capital cycle and sustained capex by the government post the full budget. The remaining inflows were very marginal in nature.
MAY-24 FPI SELLING DOMINATED BY BFSI, IT, OIL, AND FMCG
Here is a sectoral break-up of FPI net outflows from Indian equities in the month of May 2024, with the colour of flows broken up into the first half and second half of the month.
|FPI Net Selling
in Sectors
|H1-May-24
($ Million)
|H2-May-24
($ Million)
|May-24
($ Million)
|Financial Services (BFSI)
|-1,160
|+133
|-1,027
|Information Technology (IT)
|-667
|-27
|-694
|Oil & Gas
|-336
|-333
|-666
|Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
|-139
|-362
|-501
|Automobiles
|-85
|-399
|-484
|Power Sector
|-95
|-270
|-365
|Construction
|-456
|+135
|-321
|Cement
|-96
|-55
|-151
|Services
|-12
|-106
|-118
Data Source: NSDL
In a month, when the FPIs were net sellers to the tune of $3.06 Billion, the selling obviously had to be intense in select sectors. No prizes for guessing, but heavy selling continued in financial services at $1.03 Billion. IT stocks, Oil & Gas, and FMCG saw selling in excess of $500 Million while auto selling was close to $500 Million. In short, it was index based selling by FPIs in the month of May 2024. Financials saw heavy selling despite fairly good number declared in the March 2024 quarter with the banking sector leading the top line and bottom line growth. IT and FMCG was more on concerns over demand growth.
In the last few weeks, vicious cycle was seen in the markets. After the VIX remained quiet for a very long time, it rallied sharply since April, touching levels of over 25. In fact, greater caution from FPIs let to a surge in the VIX and the high VIX again led to caution by FPIs. This vicious cycle has been playing out for the last 2 months and hopefully, should not subside with the election results coming out. It is going to be back to business for the government from the next week.
BIG PICTURE OF FPI FLOWS IN LAST 3 YEARS
Here is a combined picture of FPI net flows across the last 3 years viz. 2022, 2023 and the year 2024 as of date. The table captures the net flows into equity and debt & hybrids separately, to give an overall picture of FPI flows.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(56,850.98)
|33,487.03
|(23,363.95)
|71,412.76
|48,048.81
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(6,795.89)
|4,026.38
|(2,769.51)
|8,603.21
|5,833.70
|# – Recent Data is up to May 31, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Here are some key takeaways from the summary of FPI flow numbers up to the close of May 2024.
FPIs have been rather ambivalent about India in 2024 and that is not surprising. Data flows have been mixed, corporate results have been under pressure and election outcome was a major overhang. The sharp fluctuations in VIX is indicative that the market is getting jittery about the political uncertainty. Going ahead, markets will get rid of most of the worries. The election results are out, GDP has growth better than expected and fiscal prudence has won the day. The RBI mega dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion is just an example of the robust revenue flows of this government. The next test for FPIs would be whether the government can continue to follow a reformist path that combines growth, price stability and fiscal prudence. That remains the Million dollar question.
