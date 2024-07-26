First Advance Estimate of US Q2-2024 GDP double to 2.8%

US Q2-2024 GDP GROWTH ADVANCE ESTIMATES DOUBLE TO 2.8%
The first advance estimate of US GDP for the June 2024 quarter came in like the proverbial Manna from Heaven. After languishing at 1.4% in the first quarter ended March 2024, the first advance estimate of GDP growth in Q2-2024 doubled to 2.8%. While that is sharply higher than the Q1-2024 GDP, it is still lower than the 3.4% GDP growth reported by the US economy in Q4FY23 and the impressive 4.9% GDP growth reported by the US economy in Q32023. The current year growth is happening on a much higher base.
Of course, this is the first advance estimate of Q2 GDP for the US economy. As more data flows in, this estimate will be subjected to revisions and will be reported as the second estimate and the final estimate towards the end of August and September respectively. However, the early indications from the Atlanta Fed GDP were hinting at a bounce in GDP growth in Q2-2024. That has certainly materialized. For the time being, we must await the next two estimates of Q2-2024 GDP to get the comprehensive picture.
IMPLICATIONS OF US Q2-2024 GDP GROWTH AT 2.8%
A quick look at the significance of this GDP number. There are three key interpretations for the US GDP data. The first interpretation is more internalized for Indian business. The US is one of the largest trading partner and India runs the biggest surplus with the US. Strong GDP growth means the consumer demand and the capital investment demand would be robust. That is good news for Indian exports of goods and services. Secondly, the strong US GDP has major implications for the US dollar as it is likely to strengthen the dollar.
That typically leads to weakening of other developed and emerging economies. The third and very important implication is on the Fed interest rate trajectory. The Fed is now expected to cut rates in September. However, a strong GDP means that the higher growth and tight labour market could keep consumption buoyant. That is not consistent with lower inflation and hence the Fed may be a little more cautious on rate cuts in the current calendar year. For that, we have to wait and watch till September this year.
COMPARING Q2-2024 GDP GROWTH WITH PREVIOUS QUARTERS
The table below, breaks up the GDP growth into user end items like private consumption expenditure, private domestic investment, and government spending to spot the trends of the last 4 quarters.
|GDP Data
|Q3-2023
YOY (%)
|Q4-2023
YOY (%)
|Q1-2024
YOY (%)
|Q2-2024
YOY (%) #
|Private Consumption Expenditure
|2.4
|2.5
|2.7
|2.4
|Gross Private Domestic Investment
|0.3
|2.0
|3.7
|6.4
|Exports
|-0.3
|1.5
|1.1
|3.4
|Imports
|-2.7
|-0.1
|1.5
|5.0
|Government Spending & Investment
|4.6
|4.2
|2.9
|3.3
|Nominal GDP Growth
|5.9
|5.7
|5.8
|5.8
Data Source: US Bureau of Economics (BEA) # = First Advance Estimate
Here are the key takeaways from the break-up of the GDP from the user perspective.
Let us turn to the break-up of GDP in Q2 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.
DISSECTING THE Q2 2024 US GDP GROWTH – FIRST ADVANCE ESTIMATES
With the first advance estimate of Q2-2024 GDP out, there is a first cut to compare how the GDP growth has moved in the last 6 quarters on yoy basis and what triggered this move. The first advance estimate of Q2-2024 GDP growth came in at 2.8%, which is 140 bps higher than the final Q1 figure. The sequential GDP growth in the last 4 quarters were 4.9%, 3.4%, 1.4% and 2.8%. A clearer picture will emerge once the second and third GDP update comes in. Here is a quick look at the data.
|GDP Data
|Q1-2023
YOY (%)
|Q2-2023
YOY (%)
|Q3-2023
YOY (%)
|Q4-2023
YOY (%)
|Q1-2024
YOY (%)
|Q2-2024
YOY (%) #
|GDP Overall
|2.2
|2.1
|4.9
|3.4
|1.4
|2.8
|GDP – Goods
|-1.3
|0.9
|7.3
|2.6
|-3.8
|5.5
|GDP-Services
|3.2
|1.9
|2.9
|2.8
|3.0
|2.1
|Structures
|8.9
|7.7
|10.0
|10.4
|9.7
|-1.1
|Auto O/P
|14.7
|15.4
|-7.1
|-21.8
|-2.7
|28.5
|GDP Ex-Auto
|1.9
|1.7
|5.2
|4.2
|1.5
|2.3
|Non-farm GVA
|1.8
|2.0
|5.8
|3.8
|1.0
|3.3
|Goods Share
|-0.4
|0.3
|2.3
|0.8
|-1.2
|1.7
|Services Share
|1.9
|1.1
|1.7
|1.7
|1.8
|1.3
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) – # First Advance Estimates
What exactly has led to a sharp spike in the GDP growth in Q2-2024, as compared to a tepid level of 1.4% in the sequential previous quarter.
Let us now turn to how the personal incomes shaped in Q2-2024; first advance estimates.
HOW PERSONAL INCOMES SHAPED IN Q2 (FIRST ADVANCE ESTIMATE)
How did the personal incomes compare for Q2; as compared to the first quarter. Let us start with the macro picture of current dollar GDP (nominal GDP), which increased by 5.2% or by $360 Billion, in the second quarter of 2024 to $28.63 Trillion. The first quarter had seen nominal GDP growing at just about 4.5% or $312.2 Billion. In Q2, it was not just the higher nominal GDP, but also the lower inflation. PCE index for Q2 rose by just 2.6%, compared to 3.4% in the first quarter. Even core PCE inflation in Q2-2024 was 80 bps lower.
Let us now turn to the current-dollar personal income (nominal terms), which saw an absolutely accretion of $237.6 Billion in the first quarter. This compares with an increase of $396.8 billion in the first quarter. The increase essentially reflects increase in compensation (led by private wages and salaries), and personal current transfer receipts (let by government social benefits).
Let us now move to the disposable personal income (DPI). For Q2-2024 (first advance estimate), the DPI increased by $186.3 Billion (3.6%), as compared to $240.2 billion or 4.8% in the first quarter. Real disposable personal income net of the inflation effect, also increased 1.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 1.3% in the Q1 GDP.
The personal savings in the first advance estimate for Q2-2024 stood at $720.5 billion. This is relatively lower compared to $777.3 Billion in the first quarter. As a result, the personal savings rate, personal savings as a percentage of disposable personal income, was lower at 3.5%; as compared to 3.8% in the first quarter (Q1-2024).
HOW CME FEDWATCH REACTED TO Q2-GDP FINAL ESTIMATES
The US benchmark 10-year bond yields and the US dollar index tapered post the GDP announcement and that could be because it reduces the probability of aggressive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Here are the CME Fedwatch probabilities.
|Fed Meet
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.7%
|93.3%
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.3%
|10.2%
|89.6%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|6.3%
|58.9%
|34.6%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|5.7%
|53.6%
|37.0%
|3.5%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|4.0%
|38.6%
|42.2%
|14.0%
|1.1%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|3.2%
|31.4%
|41.5%
|19.9%
|3.8%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|Nil
|1.7%
|18.4%
|36.8%
|29.9%
|11.2%
|1.9%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|1.2%
|12.9%
|30.8%
|32.1%
|17.3%
|4.9%
|0.7%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.5%
|6.0%
|20.2%
|31.3%
|26.1%
|12.3%
|3.2%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|5.3%
|17.6%
|29.3%
|27.1%
|14.8%
|4.9%
|0.9%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
The CPI inflation falling sharply from 3.3% to 3.0% in the month of June was a big trigger for the Fed to closely consider rate cuts in September. While the GDP has bounced back, the consumer expenditure is still lower and the hard landing has been avoided Here is a quick dekko at how the rate cut probabilities have panned out at the end of July 25, 2024.
The million dollar question is whether the Fed would really be as aggressive as the CME Fedwatch is suggesting? Probably not!
WHY THE FED MAY NOT BE AS AGGRESSIVE ON RATE CUTS?
If you look at the rate cut path suggested by the CME Fedwatch, it looks to be too aggressive to be true. In reality, the US Federal Reserve may not share the same enthusiasm. More than half the members of the FOMC are still veering towards the hawkish side. Also, a lot will depend on how the initial reaction of the market is. For instance, if the rate cuts trigger the return of inflation, the Fed would most likely do a rethink. For now, even with status quo, the US economy is in fine fettle.
For the Fed, even 2 rate cuts in 2024 may not be on the table for now. They will start rate cuts in September and give themselves around 3 months to assess the situation. Any further action will be taken after that. The Fed is unlikely to share the dovish exuberance of the CME Fedwatch.
