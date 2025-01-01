Fiscal deficit at 52.5% of full year target as of November 2024

FISCAL DEFICIT TOUCHES 52.5% IN NOVEMBER 2024
With another 4 months to go, the fiscal deficit stands at 52.5% of the full year target of ₹16.13 Trillion. Prima facie, it does look like India should stay within the annual target of fiscal deficit at 4.9% of GDP. That should set the tone for the government to aggressively take the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% in FY26. The business lobbies may scream about greater leeway on the fiscal front, but that is not a solution.
The government has a single minded focus on cutting fiscal deficit and it is absolutely right. However, there is still one risk we see. The government has deliberately gone slow on capex spending this year, as we shall see later. That is a good move considering that divestments and tax flows are likely to fall short this year. However, if the private capex does not pick up as anticipated by the government, then the entire fiscal story may look less flattering.
FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT STORY TILL NOVEMBER 2024
The table below captures the government receipts, expenditures, and the fiscal deficit for FY25, up to November 2024 end.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals up to Nov 2024
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals to Target
(% achieved)
|Same Period
Last Year
|Revenue Receipts
|31,29,200
|18,70,455
|59.8%
|65.3%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|25,83,499
|14,43,435
|55.9%
|61.6%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,45,701
|4,27,020
|78.3%
|94.3%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|78,000
|23,953
|30.7%
|30.3%
|Recovery of Loans
|28,000
|14,972
|53.5%
|72.2%
|Other Receipts
|50,000
|8,981
|18.0%
|14.5%
|Total Receipts
|32,07,200
|18,94,408
|59.1%
|64.3%
|Revenue Expenditure
|37,09,401
|22,27,502
|60.1%
|59.0%
|of which Interest
|11,62,940
|6,58,494
|56.6%
|56.3%
|Capital Expenditure
|11,11,111
|5,13,500
|46.2%
|58.5%
|Total Expenditure
|48,20,512
|27,41,002
|56.9%
|58.9%
|Fiscal Deficit
|16,13,312
|8,46,594
|52.5%
|50.7%
|Revenue Deficit
|5,80,201
|3,57,047
|61.5%
|39.8%
|Primary Deficit
|4,50,372
|1,88,100
|41.8%
|42.2%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (CGA)
A few quick readings up to the end of November 2024. Firstly, the year has seen the government faltering on revenues. Compared to last year, the tax receipts and non-tax receipts are still well off their targets Secondly, on the expenditure front, the revenue expenditure is more than last year, but it is the capex spending that has fallen short by more than 1,200 basis points compared to last year. Thirdly, there has been a sharp spike in the revenue deficit and the fiscal deficit in November, compared to October 2024. Overall, the fiscal deficit still appears to be on target, but the quality of fiscal deficit management appears to be less than impressive.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT REVENUES UPTO NOVEMBER 2024
For FY25, the July full budget reduced the targeted fiscal deficit by 20 bps to 4.9% of GDP. This can be attributed to the bumper RBI dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion. While the fiscal deficit as percentage of GDP appears to be on track, the internals have deteriorated.
The government is experiencing strain on direct and indirect taxes; and both are largely linked to economic activity and income levels.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING UPTO NOVEMBER 2024
India has traditionally run a budget deficit (fiscal deficit) as the expenditure has substantially exceeded the revenues. Here is a quick dekko at the updated numbers for FY25.
The government has been betting on the lag effect of legacy capex and on the private sector also chipping in. However, that does not seem to be happening.
TALE OF 3 DEFICITS: FISCAL, REVENUE AND PRIMARY
In India, not only total receipts fall short of total expenditure; but revenue receipts also fall short of revenue spending. Hence, India runs a fiscal deficit and also a revenue deficit. Here is a quick look at the 3 critical deficits for FY25.
The moral of the story is that the sobering fiscal deficit has come at the cost of capex spending; even as revenues flows and revenue spending have been under pressure.
