Fiscal deficit at 56.7% of full year target as of December 2024

FISCAL DEFICIT TOUCHES 56.7% IN DECEMBER 2024
With another 3 months to go, the fiscal deficit stands at 56.7% of the full year target of ₹16.13 Trillion. Prima facie, it does look like India will do better than the target. The first signal was available in the Union Budget 2025-26, wherein the fiscal deficit was lowered from 4.9% to 4.8% of GDP for FY25. In fact, the fiscal deficit target for FY26 has also been lowered to 4.4%, but more importantly, the centre has laid out a roadmap for consistently reducing the fiscal deficit over the next 6 years as per FRBM. Ahead of the budget, there were calls from the CII, urging the government to be lenient on fiscal discipline. It is to the credit of the government that they have continued to focus on fiscal discipline.
FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT STORY TILL DECEMBER 2024
The table below captures the government receipts, expenditures, and the fiscal deficit for FY25, for the 9 months up to December 2024 end. It must be noted that the minor changes made in the Union Budget are not incorporated in this table and will be reflected in the January 2025 fiscal data analysis.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals up to Dec 2024
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals to Target
(% achieved)
|Same Period
Last Year
|Revenue Receipts
|31,29,200
|22,90,710
|73.2%
|77.6%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|25,83,499
|18,43,053
|71.3%
|74.2%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,45,701
|4,47,657
|82.0%
|103.5%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|78,000
|27,295
|35.0%
|35.3%
|Recovery of Loans
|28,000
|18,301
|65.4%
|85.2%
|Other Receipts
|50,000
|8,994
|18.0%
|16.5%
|Total Receipts
|32,07,200
|23,18,005
|72.3%
|76.3%
|Revenue Expenditure
|37,09,401
|25,46,757
|68.7%
|68.0%
|of which Interest
|11,62,940
|8,08,313
|69.5%
|69.3%
|Capital Expenditure
|11,11,111
|6,85,337
|61.7%
|67.3%
|Total Expenditure
|48,20,512
|32,32,094
|67.0%
|67.8%
|Fiscal Deficit
|16,13,312
|9,14,089
|56.7%
|55.0%
|Revenue Deficit
|5,80,201
|2,56,047
|44.1%
|38.9%
|Primary Deficit
|4,50,372
|1,05,776
|23.5%
|33.1%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (CGA)
A few quick readings up to the end of December 2024. Firstly, the year has seen the government faltering on revenues; and that is clear across revenue receipts and capital receipts. Secondly, on the expenditure front, the revenue expenditure is more than last year, but it is the capex spending that has fallen short compared to last year. That is not great news for an economy where growth is normally capital-hungry. Thirdly, there is good news on the deficit front. Fiscal deficit looks set for its lower 4.8% target, and revenue deficit remains well in control. Of course, the entire picture could change due to back-ending of expenditure in the last 3 months of FY25.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT REVENUES UPTO DECEMBER 2024
Revenues in FY25 got a big boost from the bumper RBI dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion. However, revenues have been struggling compared to last year.
The government is experiencing pressure on indirect taxes; even as direct taxes are struggling to make up for the shortfall.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING UPTO DECEMBER 2024
Here is a quick dekko at the updated numbers for FY25.
This has a positive side too. The average monthly capex in the first 9 months of FY25 has been ₹76,149 Crore. If you add the pending capex to the FY26 target; you are looking at an average capex of ₹1,09,052 Crore per month; or a capex growth of 43.2%. That is the real good news for the India capex story.
TALE OF 3 DEFICITS: FISCAL, REVENUE AND PRIMARY
In India, not only total receipts fall short of total expenditure; but revenue receipts also fall short of revenue spending. Hence, India runs a fiscal deficit and also a revenue deficit. Here is a quick look at the 3 critical deficits for FY25.
The moral of the story is that unlike last few months, the fiscal deficit reduction in FY25 and FY26 is coming, despite an effective 43.2% growth in MOM capex.
