Fiscal deficit at 85.8% of full year target as of February 2025

FISCAL DEFICIT TOUCHES 85.8% IN FEBRUARY 2025
In just the last 2 months (between December 2024 and February 2025), the fiscal deficit surged from 56.7% of full year target to 85.8%. Union Budget 2025-26 had cut the fiscal deficit target for FY25 by 10 bps to 4.8%. However, with 85.8% of target done and one month to go, it looks like some spillage into the range of 4.8% to 4.9%, looks on the cards.
In the last few years, the central government has consistently done better than the fiscal deficit target. However, 4.8% for FY25 could be a struggle and 4.4% for FY26 could be that much tougher. Also, fiscal prudence is not negotiable. However, slowing tax revenues, tepid capital markets and back-ended capex spending is putting pressure on fiscal deficit in FY25.
FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT STORY TILL FEBRUARY 2025
The table below captures government receipts, expenditures, and fiscal deficit for FY25, for the 11 months up to February 2025. This is based on the lower rupee fiscal deficit for FY25 at ₹15.70 Trillion; as outlined in Union Budget 2025-26.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals up to Feb 2025
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals to Target
(% achieved)
|Same Period
Last Year
|Revenue Receipts
|30,87,960
|25,08,953
|81.2%
|81.9%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|25,56,960
|20,15,634
|78.8%
|79.6%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,31,000
|4,93,319
|92.9%
|95.9%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|59,000
|37,364
|63.3%
|64.5%
|Recovery of Loans
|26,000
|21,655
|83.3%
|90.3%
|Other Receipts
|33,000
|15,709
|47.6%
|42.2%
|Total Receipts
|31,46,960
|25,46,317
|80.9%
|81.5%
|Revenue Expenditure
|36,98,058
|30,81,282
|83.3%
|83.1%
|of which Interest
|11,37,940
|9,52,844
|83.7%
|83.5%
|Capital Expenditure
|10,18,429
|8,11,887
|79.7%
|84.8%
|Total Expenditure
|47,16,487
|38,93,169
|82.5%
|83.4%
|Fiscal Deficit
|15,69,527
|13,46,852
|85.8%
|86.5%
|Revenue Deficit
|6,10,098
|5,72,329
|93.8%
|87.1%
|Primary Deficit
|4,31,587
|3,94,008
|91.3%
|91.3%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (CGA)
A few quick readings for FY25 up to January 2025. Firstly, the year has seen the government faltering on revenues; and most revenue targets have been cut in the recent budget. Secondly, on the expenditure front, the government may have gone slow on revenue spending but capex is being prioritized to boost growth. Thirdly, Fiscal deficit looks set to end the year in the range of 4.8%-4.9% with a late revenue boost and some back-ending of spends. For now, the impact of the global uncertainty is yet to be felt by the markets.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT REVENUES UPTO FEBRUARY 2025
While the year started strong with the ₹2.11 Trillion RBI dividend and strong tax revenues, the revenue flows have struggled in H2FY25.
The government is experiencing pressure on indirect taxes; although direct tax flows have been relatively robust. STT has taken a hit in last quarter.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING UPTO FEBRUARY 2025
Here is a quick dekko at the updated numbers for FY25.
Capex growth for FY26 has been calculated on this reduced base, so effectively, capex for FY25 has been flat compared to FY24. That is not great news for the infrastructure sector.
TALE OF 2 DEFICITS: FISCAL AND REVENUE DEFICIT
In India, not only total receipts fall short of total expenditure; but even revenue receipts fall short of revenue spending. Hence, India runs a fiscal deficit and a revenue deficit. Here is a quick look at the 2 deficits for FY25.
The moral of the story is that FY25 is seeing pressure on government revenues, even as there are expectations on capex commitments. That is surely a tightrope walk!
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.