Fiscal deficit for FY25 overshoots target by 50 bps at 100.5%

FISCAL DEFICIT CLOSES FY25 AT 100.5% OF TARGET
The build-up in fiscal deficit was rapid in the March quarter. India had closed December 2024 with fiscal deficit at 56.7% of full year target. In last 3 months, fiscal deficit surged from 56.7% to 100.5% of the target, although this includes a marginal lowering of fiscal deficit target for FY25. Against the target of 4.8% of GDP, the fiscal deficit marginally spilled over in absolute terms, but in relative terms, it was in control at 4.77%. The government is targeting an aggressive fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP in FY26; which will be testing, amidst hostile border situation and Trump tariffs.
FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT – FIRST BLOOD FOR FISCAL PRUDENCE
The table is a summary of government receipts, expenditures, and fiscal deficit for FY25.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals for FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals to Target
(% achieved)
|Revenue Receipts
|30,87,960
|30,36,429
|98.3%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|25,56,960
|24,98,885
|97.7%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,31,000
|5,37,544
|101.2%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|59,000
|41,818
|70.9%
|Total Receipts
|31,46,960
|30,78,247
|97.8%
|Revenue Expenditure
|36,98,058
|36,03,510
|97.4%
|Capital Expenditure
|10,18,429
|10,52,007
|103.3%
|Total Expenditure
|47,16,487
|46,55,517
|98.7%
|Fiscal Deficit
|15,69,527
|15,77,270
|100.5%
|Revenue Deficit
|6,10,098
|5,67,081
|92.9%
|Primary Deficit
|4,31,587
|4,60,927
|106.8%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (CGA)
Here is our fiscal deficit evaluation for FY25. At ₹15.77 Trillion, the actual fiscal deficit for FY25 was 4.77% of GDP; within the 4.8% government target. That is because, FY25 nominal GDP came in at ₹330.68 Trillion, which supported a higher level of fiscal deficit. While revenues fell behind targets, the pressure is not coming from revenue spending. The fiscal deficit has been fortunately spurred in FY25 by a surge in capex to 103.3% of FY25 target.
GOVERNMENT RECEIPTS STORY IN FY25
The year started with ₹2.11 Trillion from RBI dividends for FY24, shown as central revenues for FY25. Tax revenues were robust, but buoyancy of FY24 was missing. Against reduced receipts target of ₹31.47 Trillion, central government achieved 97.8% of reduced target at ₹30.78 Trillion in FY25. There was marginal underperformance on this front. Pressure came from net tax revenues, which was 97.7% of full-year target; albeit partially offset by non-tax revenues; including RBI dividends, PSU dividends, and monetization of infrastructure assets.
GOVERNMENT SPENDING STORY IN FY25
The year saw a delectable dichotomy in spending. Total expenditure in FY25 at ₹46.56 Trillion was 98.7% of full year target. There was a favourable surge in capex spending at ₹10.52 Trillion in FY25, against full-year target of ₹10.18 Trillion. Much of this was on defence, as government front-ended defence purchases in the midst of a hostile border situation. There was a clear attempt to go slow on revenue spends and allocate more resources to capex spending. Some expenses were postponed, but capex urgency is positive.
TALE OF 2 DEFICITS: FISCAL AND REVENUE DEFICIT
Let us finally look at how the 2 principal deficits; fiscal deficit and revenue deficit panned out in FY25. Fiscal deficit at ₹15.77 Trillion was higher than full year target of 15.70 Trillion. However, since nominal GDP was robust, the FY25 fiscal deficit was contained at 4.77% of GDP (under 4.8% target). What about revenue deficit for FY25? At ₹5.67 Trillion, the revenue deficit was well within target and closed the year at 92.9% of full year target. As a result, ratio of revenue deficit to fiscal deficit for FY25 stood at a comfortable 36.0%. However, 4.4% of GDP in FY26 may be a bigger challenge for the government!
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.