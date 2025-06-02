FY25 Real GDP grows at 6.5%, as Q4 growth improves to 7.4%

Q4FY25 GDP GROWTH FLATTERS ON THE UPSIDE

On the last day of May 2025, the MOSPI put out the Q4 and the fiscal year (FY25) GDP growth figures. FY25 GDP growth may have stayed at 6.5% for FY25, but the Q4 was the best in terms of real GDP growth at 7.4%. This is sharply higher than 6.5%, 5.6%, and 6.4% respectively in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of FY25. What were the big drivers of growth in Q4FY25?

Construction saw real growth of 10.8% in Q4FY25; followed by public services & defence at 8.7%, and financial services at 7.8%. Interestingly, primary sector growth (agriculture, forestry, mining, and quarrying) expanded 4.4% in Q4FY25, compared to 2.7% in Q4FY24. One key favourable trigger in Q4FY25 was the sharp fall in merchandise imports.

FY25 NOMINAL GVA AND NOMINAL GDP (PROVISIONAL ESTIMATE)

Real GDP may be the standard measures of economic growth, but nominal GDP (pre-inflation) is a barometer of jobs, fiscal deficit, and economic activity.

Sector FY23

(₹ in Crore) FY24 (₹ in Crore) FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) FY24 YOY (%) FY25 Primary Sector 49,60,015 54,10,210 59,26,078 9.1% 9.5% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 44,49,332 48,77,867 53,85,291 9.6% 10.4% Mining & Quarrying 5,10,682 5,32,343 5,40,788 4.2% 1.6% Secondary Sector 63,15,335 70,89,650 76,03,402 12.3% 7.2% Manufacturing 35,34,867 39,21,596 41,69,419 10.9% 6.3% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 6,09,068 7,66,435 8,06,974 25.8% 5.3% Construction 21,71,401 24,01,618 26,27,009 10.6% 9.4% Tertiary Sector 1,33,71,348 1,49,13,028 1,64,92,552 11.5% 10.6% Trade, Hotels, Transport 44,12,008 48,28,505 52,57,396 9.4% 8.9% Financial, Professional Services 56,00,439 62,44,153 68,81,866 11.5% 10.2% Public Administration, Defence 33,58,901 38,40,370 43,53,290 14.3% 13.4% Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA) 2,46,46,698 2,74,12,888 3,00,22,033 11.2% 9.5% Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2,68,90,473 3,01,22,956 3,30,68,145 12.0% 9.8%

Data Source: MOSPI

There are key takeaways from nominal GDP data. Firstly, nominal GDP growth and nominal GVA growth at 9.8% and 9.5% were impressive. Data shows that inflation has substantially stabilized. What were the big drivers of nominal GDP growth in FY25? In the primary sector, while mining suffered, the agricultural output was better in FY25, as compared to FY24.

Manufacturing fell 460 bps in nominal terms to 6.3% in FY25; largely due to weak capex spending in last two years. Growth in electricity output fell 80% in FY25 in nominal terms compared to FY24. Services growth was lower compared to FY24; but it helped FY25 close with a respectable figure. Overall, FY25 was better in agriculture but modest in key services and construction. However, it was core manufacturing that lagged in FY25.

REAL GVA AND REAL GDP FOR FY25 (PROVISIONAL ESTIMATES)

The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation) for FY25, juxtaposed with FY24 and FY23.

Sector FY23

(₹ in Crore) FY24 (₹ in Crore) FY25 (₹ in Crore) YOY (%) FY24 YOY (%) FY25 Primary Sector 26,25,711 26,97,294 28,15,689 2.7% 4.4% Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry 23,05,978 23,67,287 24,76,805 2.7% 4.6% Mining & Quarrying 3,19,733 3,30,007 3,38,884 3.2% 2.7% Secondary Sector 41,70,940 46,46,499 49,31,228 11.4% 6.1% Manufacturing 25,16,364 28,25,935 29,53,647 12.3% 4.5% Electricity, Gas, Utility Services 3,52,331 3,82,776 4,05,296 8.6% 5.9% Construction 13,02,245 14,37,788 15,72,285 10.4% 9.4% Tertiary Sector 80,81,377 88,07,683 94,40,529 9.0% 7.2% Trade, Hotels, Transport 27,85,740 29,94,536 31,76,830 7.5% 6.1% Financial, Professional Services 34,59,277 38,14,586 40,88,072 10.3% 7.2% Public Administration, Defence 18,36,360 19,98,561 21,75,628 8.8% 8.9% Real Gross Value Added (GVA) 1,48,78,028 1,61,51,477 1,71,87,446 8.6% 6.4% Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 1,61,64,913 1,76,50,591 1,87,96,955 9.2% 6.5%

Data Source: MOSPI

Real GDP growth at 6.5%, was lower than previous years, but not disappointing. Firstly, it is on a higher base and secondly, it comes amidst tumult in global markets and policy flux. The big gains in FY25, in real terms, came from agriculture. Real farm growth is 190 bps higher at 4.6% in FY25. Manufacturing has taken a sharp hit in FY25, falling from 12.3% to 4.5%; largely due to weak capex. Of course, the construction sector has been robust, while government did its bit through spending on public services and defence.

The moral of the story is; at 6.5%, real growth in India is still enviable. Among the global large economies, India remains the fastest growing; for the fourth year in a row!