iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Healthcare, financial inclusion rule mid-cap story in July 2025

4 Aug 2025 , 11:47 AM

MID-CAP HEALTHCARE, FINANCIAL INCLUSION SHINE IN JULY

Prior to July 2025, mid-caps had a dream run in the markets, gaining over 16% in just 3 months. However, July was a return to reality with mid-caps falling -3.93%. The two themes that dominated the mid-cap story in July 2025 were healthcare and financial inclusion. While the former gained from better trade terms with the US, the latter gained as a pure reflection of the Indian domestic story. While banks have seen some compression in net interest margins (NIMs) in the quarter, the bigger story appears to be financial inclusion as a theme, wherein AMCs, brokerages, and digital payment businesses have seen buying.

MID-CAP MOMENTUM RETURNS IN JULY 2025

In terms of 1-month returns, the Nifty Mid-Cap 100 fell -3.93%. Out of the 94 eligible stocks in the index, only 23 stocks gave positive returns, while 71 stocks gave negative returns. In July 2025. Here are the top 15.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Mth Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
GLENMARK 2,114.70 21.65% 45.30% 2,284.80 1,275.50 65.79% 7.44%
PAYTM 1,091.00 17.10% 120.40% 1,128.50 481.65 126.51% 3.32%
PATANJALI 1,864.00 15.01% 8.93% 2,011.00 1,570.00 18.73% 7.31%
DIXON 16,822.00 14.44% 39.11% 19,148.90 10,950.05 53.62% 12.15%
MANKIND 2,559.70 12.25% 26.58% 3,054.80 1,901.05 34.65% 16.21%
HDFCAMC 5,632.00 9.86% 37.33% 5,695.00 3,563.05 58.07% 1.11%
BIOCON 390.80 7.97% 8.02% 406.00 291.00 34.30% 3.74%
CUMMINSIND 3,561.60 6.19% -7.71% 3,929.00 2,580.00 38.05% 9.35%
MOTILALOFS 911.20 4.88% 38.36% 1,064.00 513.00 77.62% 14.36%
UPL 702.60 4.88% 23.03% 735.85 484.90 44.90% 4.52%
KALYANKJIL 592.70 4.27% 2.64% 795.40 399.40 48.40% 25.48%
NMDC 70.70 4.18% -70.70% 83.05 59.53 18.76% 14.87%
ALKEM 5,027.50 3.76% -5.24% 6,439.90 4,491.65 11.93% 21.93%
MRF 1,47,990.00 3.75% 3.93% 1,53,000.00 1,02,124.05 44.91% 3.27%
POLYCAB 6,822.00 2.36% -0.54% 7,605.00 4,555.00 49.77% 10.30%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of sectoral mix, the top-15 had 4 Healthcare Stocks (Glenmark, Mankind, Biocon, and Alkem), 3 Financial Inclusion stocks (Paytm, HDFC AMC, and Motilal Oswal), and 2 consumer stocks (Patanjali and Kalyan Jewellers). The others were sectorally distributed. The worst performers in June 2025 were bottom-up plays, and included CONCOR, Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries, Mazagon Docks, Union Bank, and Oberoi Realty. Defence appears to be the pressure point in July 2025.

HOW MID-CAPS DELIVERED ON 1-YEAR RETURNS?

Mid-cap stocks as a whole delivered -2.70% in the last one year. Out of 94 mid-cap stocks, only 1 stock (Paytm) gave more than 100%, while 2 stocks gave over 50% returns. A total of 61 out of 94 mid-cap stocks gave negative returns yoy. Here are the top 15.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
PAYTM 1,091.00 17.10% 120.40% 1,128.50 481.65 126.51% 3.32%
BHARTIHEXA 1,855.00 -6.90% 62.45% 2,052.90 1,057.95 75.34% 9.64%
GLENMARK 2,114.70 21.65% 45.30% 2,284.80 1,275.50 65.79% 7.44%
MUTHOOTFIN 2,618.30 -1.12% 42.12% 2,718.00 1,670.00 56.78% 3.67%
DIXON 16,822.00 14.44% 39.11% 19,148.90 10,950.05 53.62% 12.15%
MOTILALOFS 911.20 4.88% 38.36% 1,064.00 513.00 77.62% 14.36%
HDFCAMC 5,632.00 9.86% 37.33% 5,695.00 3,563.05 58.07% 1.11%
MAXHEALTH 1,250.00 -2.63% 35.10% 1,314.30 836.60 49.41% 4.89%
MFSL 1,497.00 -9.22% 35.02% 1,666.90 950.00 57.58% 10.19%
SOLARINDS 14,084.00 -17.31% 31.87% 17,820.00 8,482.50 66.04% 20.97%
MANKIND 2,559.70 12.25% 26.58% 3,054.80 1,901.05 34.65% 16.21%
POLICYBZR 1,808.00 -1.13% 24.71% 2,246.90 1,311.35 37.87% 19.53%
UPL 702.60 4.88% 23.03% 735.85 484.90 44.90% 4.52%
PAGEIND 48,800.00 1.27% 15.11% 50,590.00 38,850.00 25.61% 3.54%
SRF 3,036.00 -4.97% 14.97% 3,325.00 2,126.85 42.75% 8.69%

Data Source: NSE

On a yoy basis, the list was spread out across several sectors, although some favourites did emerge. Some of the themes include Financial Inclusion (Paytm, Muthoot Finance, Motilal Oswal, HDFC AMC, Max Financial, and Policy Bazaar); Healthcare (Glenmark Pharma, Max Health, Mankind Pharma); and 2 chemical stocks (UPL and SRF). The other stocks were sectorally spread out. The names at the bottom were stock-specific names like Vodafone Idea, RVNL, IREDA, SJVN, Astral, and Godrej Properties.

HOW RESILIENT WERE MID-CAP STOCKS IN THE LAST ONE YEAR?

In terms of bounce from the lows, the mid-caps overall bounced 22.48%. A total of 2 stocks more than doubled, and 16 jumped over 50%. The top-20 average bounce was 71.16%.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
BSE 2,427.30 -12.53% -5.05% 3,030.00 768.70 215.77% 19.89%
PAYTM 1,091.00 17.10% 120.40% 1,128.50 481.65 126.51% 3.32%
BDL 1,618.00 -18.24% 10.88% 2,096.60 890.00 81.80% 22.83%
MOTILALOFS 911.20 4.88% 38.36% 1,064.00 513.00 77.62% 14.36%
BHARTIHEXA 1,855.00 -6.90% 62.45% 2,052.90 1,057.95 75.34% 9.64%
ABCAPITAL 256.50 -8.60% 13.12% 282.65 149.01 72.14% 9.25%
SOLARINDS 14,084.00 -17.31% 31.87% 17,820.00 8,482.50 66.04% 20.97%
GLENMARK 2,114.70 21.65% 45.30% 2,284.80 1,275.50 65.79% 7.44%
HDFCAMC 5,632.00 9.86% 37.33% 5,695.00 3,563.05 58.07% 1.11%
MFSL 1,497.00 -9.22% 35.02% 1,666.90 950.00 57.58% 10.19%
MUTHOOTFIN 2,618.30 -1.12% 42.12% 2,718.00 1,670.00 56.78% 3.67%
LTF 202.00 -2.53% 12.62% 214.80 129.20 56.35% 5.96%
AUBANK 741.95 -11.55% 14.77% 841.00 478.35 55.11% 11.78%
PRESTIGE 1,625.00 -0.65% -10.43% 1,972.00 1,048.05 55.05% 17.60%
DIXON 16,822.00 14.44% 39.11% 19,148.90 10,950.05 53.62% 12.15%

Data Source: NSE

On resilience score, the list was dominated by 9 Financial Inclusion Stocks (BSE, Paytm, Motilal Oswal, AB Capital, HDFC AMC, Max Financial, Muthoot Finance, L&T Finance, and AU Bank); 2 Defence stocks (Bharat Dynamics and Solar Industries). The other stocks were spread out, but the list largely synced with 1-year return rankings. The list at the bottom included ACC, Colgate Palmolive, Aditya Birla Fashion, Petronet LNG, Lupin, IREDA, Torrent Pharma, and Vodafone Idea.

HOW CLOSE WERE MID-CAPS TO THE YEARLY HIGHS?

In terms of proximity to the peak, the index was 5.79% short of the peak. A total of 9 stocks are less than 5% from the peak, and 21 stocks are less than 10% from the peak.

Stock
Symbol		 Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High
HDFCAMC 5,632.00 9.86% 37.33% 5,695.00 3,563.05 58.07% 1.11%
MRF 1,47,990.00 3.75% 3.93% 1,53,000.00 1,02,124.05 44.91% 3.27%
PAYTM 1,091.00 17.10% 120.40% 1,128.50 481.65 126.51% 3.32%
PAGEIND 48,800.00 1.27% 15.11% 50,590.00 38,850.00 25.61% 3.54%
MUTHOOTFIN 2,618.30 -1.12% 42.12% 2,718.00 1,670.00 56.78% 3.67%
BIOCON 390.80 7.97% 8.02% 406.00 291.00 34.30% 3.74%
UPL 702.60 4.88% 23.03% 735.85 484.90 44.90% 4.52%
MARICO 709.90 -1.05% 5.30% 745.00 577.85 22.85% 4.71%
MAXHEALTH 1,250.00 -2.63% 35.10% 1,314.30 836.60 49.41% 4.89%
INDIANB 622.00 -4.30% 2.12% 658.50 473.90 31.25% 5.54%
LTF 202.00 -2.53% 12.62% 214.80 129.20 56.35% 5.96%
PATANJALI 1,864.00 15.01% 8.93% 2,011.00 1,570.00 18.73% 7.31%
GLENMARK 2,114.70 21.65% 45.30% 2,284.80 1,275.50 65.79% 7.44%
FEDERALBNK 203.44 -7.45% 0.52% 220.00 172.66 17.83% 7.53%
ASHOKLEY 121.25 -51.89% -52.92% 132.33 95.93 26.39% 8.37%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of proximity to the peak, the list is dominated by 6 financials (HDFC AMC, Paytm, Muthoot Finance, Indian Bank, L&T Finance, and Federal Bank); 3 Healthcare stocks (Biocon, Max Healthcare, and Glenmark); and 2 Auto Stocks (MRF and Ashok Leyland). Companies farthest from the peak were stocks like ABFRL, Vodafone Idea, IREDA, RVNL, Oil India, Colgate Palmolive, and Sona. Like in the large caps, even in mid-caps, the financial inclusion stories continue to dominate across parameters.

Related Tags

  • BottomPerformers
  • LargeCaps
  • midcaps
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • smallcaps
  • TopPerformers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open negative on Aug 05, 2025

Indices may open negative on Aug 05, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|09:19 AM
Antfin may pare 5.84% stake in Paytm via block deal

Antfin may pare 5.84% stake in Paytm via block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|09:04 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 5th August 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2025|09:00 AM
Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Tata Investment board approves 1:10 stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|02:45 PM
ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

ABB India posts 20% y-o-y decline in its Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.