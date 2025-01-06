iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

How mutual funds performed on 5-Year risk adjusted returns?

6 Jan 2025 , 09:42 AM

A 5 YEAR PERSPECTIVE TO RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Point to point returns or CAGR returns are the most popular way to assess mutual fund performance. Of course, if it is a systematic investment plan (SIP), then extended internal rate of return (XIRR) is a better measure. But all these measures have a shortcoming, in that, they do not factor in risk. Why does risk or volatility matter? Let us put a rhetorical question. Would you prefer a fund that gives 14% returns with 12% standard deviation or a fund that gives 16% returns with 33% standard deviation. You obviously prefer the former, since it has lower risk adjusted returns. Here we look at 5-year risk adjusted returns to understand which categories have done the best in terms of returns adjusted for risk. For simplicity, we have used the range instead of standard deviation as a measure of dispersion. Each category has then been ranked on risk-adjusted returns. Here are the five key categories.

CAPITALIZATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 5-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here we rank various categories of capitalization funds on risk-adjusted returns; for the 5 years to December 2024.

Active Equity Funds – MCAP Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Large-Cap 16.44 20.47 12.01 8.46 1.9433
Multi-Cap 22.67 29.93 17.94 11.99 1.8907
Mid-Cap 26.50 34.56 20.11 14.45 1.8339
Large & Mid- Cap 21.64 28.61 15.67 12.94 1.6723
Small-Cap 31.55 47.00 22.95 24.05 1.3119
Flexi Cap 19.21 32.94 13.90 19.04 1.0089

Data Source : Morningstar

You can almost call it anomalous that large cap funds have outperformed on risk-adjusted returns over a 5 year period. However, this is less about higher returns and more about lower volatility risk. Small cap funds rank much lower as the returns have not been able to justify the sharply higher volatility. Among capitalization categories, multi-cap funds continues to outperform flexi-caps; as the markets turn averse to manager discretion.

EQUITY THEMATIC FUNDS: RANKING ON 5-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here we rank various categories of thematic funds on risk-adjusted returns; for the 5 years to December 2024.

Active Equity Funds – Thematic Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – FMCG 14.00 14.94 13.20 1.74 8.0460
Equity – ESG 18.36 18.87 15.21 3.66 5.0164
Sector – Technology 30.38 30.86 23.83 7.03 4.3215
Dividend Yield 22.75 25.44 20.09 5.35 4.2523
Sector – Healthcare 28.18 32.65 23.47 9.18 3.0697
Contra 22.74 30.43 21.69 8.74 2.6018
Value 21.85 26.30 16.89 9.41 2.3220
Sector – Financial Services 12.33 16.41 9.46 6.95 1.7741
Equity- Infrastructure 27.05 36.84 20.66 16.18 1.6718
Focused Fund 18.52 25.28 11.68 13.60 1.3618
ELSS (Tax Savings) 19.72 32.59 12.07 20.52 0.9610

Data Source : Morningstar

The good news is that all the 11 categories of thematic funds have given positive average returns over a 5-year period. Once again, FMCG funds and ESG funds score on top; less due to returns and more due to low volatility risk. Technology is the sector that earned the best CAGR returns over 5 years, and manage to more than compensate for the higher levels of volatility risk. ELSS funds, focused funds, and Infrastructure funds figure in the bottom due to a much higher volatility risk and the heterogeneity of funds within the category.

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 5-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here we rank various categories of hybrid allocation funds on risk-adjusted returns; for the 5 years to December 2024.

Hybrid Allocation Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Balanced Allocation 11.53 13.29 9.87 3.42 3.3713
Dynamic Asset Allocation 12.79 19.73 9.99 9.74 1.3131
Equity Savings 10.05 15.05 6.58 8.47 1.1865
Conservative Allocation 9.06 12.33 3.78 8.55 1.0596
Aggressive Allocation 16.93 27.87 11.23 16.64 1.0174

Data Source : Morningstar

There are two quick takeaways from the hybrid allocation fund story. Balanced allocation funds, being formula based funds lead the category due to low risk levels. However, the discretionary allocation funds like dynamic allocation funds (BAFs) and equity savings funds have done well as they have used the low depreciation of contrasting asset classes to reduce risk and enhance the risk adjusted returns in this case.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 5-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here we rank various categories of active debt funds on risk-adjusted returns; for the 5 years to December 2024.

Active Debt Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
10 yr Government Bond 5.67 6.52 4.82 1.70 3.3353
Money Market 5.47 6.27 3.42 2.85 1.9193
Medium to Long Duration 6.00 7.39 3.60 3.79 1.5831
Floating Rate 6.40 8.57 3.36 5.21 1.2284
Government Bond 6.14 7.74 2.33 5.41 1.1349
Ultra Short Duration 5.31 7.24 2.47 4.77 1.1132
Credit Risk 6.61 8.89 0.94 7.95 0.8314
Long Duration 6.09 12.03 4.63 7.40 0.8230
Banking & PSU 6.08 7.42 0.01 7.41 0.8205
Short Duration 6.22 8.88 0.65 8.23 0.7558
Corporate Bond 6.19 12.53 3.92 8.61 0.7189
Low Duration 5.97 10.49 1.52 8.97 0.6656
Medium Duration 6.06 12.05 2.77 9.28 0.6530
Dynamic Bond 6.22 15.00 3.32 11.68 0.5325

Data Source : Morningstar

What is driving risk-adjusted performance in active debt funds. There are several key takeaways from the ranking above. Tenure or duration of the fund does not really matter. For instance, at the top is the 10-year Government Fund, followed by Money Market fund at the short end of the curve. However, pure discretion based allocation in debt funds has not worked as it raises the risk, without raising the returns commensurately. That explains why dynamic bond funds, medium duration, and low duration funds figure at the bottom on risk-adjusted returns. Incidentally, floating rate funds and credit risk funds delivered the best returns, although volatility risk was elevated too.

ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 5-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

Here we rank various categories of alternate funds on risk-adjusted returns; for the 5 years to December 2024.

Alternate Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – Precious Metals 13.37 13.61 12.73 0.88 15.1932
Arbitrage Fund 5.29 6.32 3.71 2.61 2.0268
Liquid 4.77 11.51 0.00 11.51 0.4144

Data Source : Morningstar

We have considered 3 categories of fund here viz. precious metals, arbitrage funds, and liquid funds. As has been the experience in the past, precious metals funds have outperformed this time too. Gold scores high on returns and also on risk, making it, perhaps, the best among all fund categories on risk-adjusted returns.

Risk adjusted returns approach forces funds to optimize returns. If it is not possible to boost returns, the focus should be to control the risk. If you look at most categories, the leadership is less about chasing returns and most about managing the risk effectively. When risk is managed effectively and volatility is reduced, even mediocre returns get magnified. Low volatility, limited fund manager discretion, and a rule-based approach seem to be best themes!

Related Tags

  • Alpha
  • BestFunds
  • Beta
  • DebtFunds
  • EquityFunds
  • MF
  • MutualFunds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Godrej Properties Acquires 24-Acre Land in Indore for ₹500 Crore Residential Project

Godrej Properties Acquires 24-Acre Land in Indore for ₹500 Crore Residential Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|03:35 PM
TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|03:29 PM
TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|03:28 PM
ACME Solar Boosts Capacity to 2,453 MW with New Rajasthan Projects

ACME Solar Boosts Capacity to 2,453 MW with New Rajasthan Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|03:25 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on January 10, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on January 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jan 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.