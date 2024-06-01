How successful have Sovereign Gold Bonds been in India?

HOW MUCH MONEY HAVE SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS RAISED IN INDIA
For years, gold has been an investment that has not let investors down. Can the same be said about the sovereign gold bonds in India? Remember, sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) were first issued in India in the year 2015. Between FY16 and FY24, it has been more than 8 years since gold bonds have been around in India. Here is a quick summary of the quantum of gold bonds issued in India by the government and the amounts raised.
|Financial
Year
|Number of
Tranches
|Gold Units Bought
(Quantity in Grams)
|Value of Purchase
(₹ in Crore)
|FY16
|3
|49,03,285
|1,317.91
|FY17
|4
|1,13,87,765
|3,480.57
|FY18
|14
|65,24,691
|1,894.75
|FY19
|6
|20,30,873
|643.17
|FY20
|10
|61,31,169
|2,316.37
|FY21
|12
|3,23,51,961
|16,048.74
|FY22
|10
|2,70,35,139
|12,991.00
|FY23
|4
|1,22,60,868
|6,550.66
|FY24
|4
|4,43,35,778
|27,031.27
|Grand Total
|67
|14,69,61,529
|72,274.45
Data Source: RBI
This may look like a maze of numbers, so let us quickly try and decipher what these numbers mean. Here are some key takeaways.
An important point to remember here is that the gains on investing in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) is not limited only to the appreciation in gold prices. These bonds pay an interest of 2.5% and the capital gains are entirely in the hands of the investors if held for 8 years. Therefore, the pre-tax equivalent returns would be much higher. Let us look at these effective returns for the first 3 tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) which have been fully redeemed by the government of India, on completion of 8 years.
HOW MUCH DID YOU EARN ON THE FIRST 3 SGB REDEMPTIONS?
Till date, the final redemptions have only happened in the first 3 tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), where the 8-year tenure has been completed. These are the 2015-I tranche, 2016-I tranche, and the 2016-II tranche. The ideal way to calculate returns would be the IRR, but that would unnecessary complicate things. Instead, we will calculate the CAGR returns over an 8 year period for these 3 tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and then adjust the returns for the interest amount and the tax impact. The table below captures the first 3 tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that have been redeemed till date.
|SGB
Tranche
|Issue
Price
|Redemption Price
|CAGR
Yield
|Interest earned
|Effective Yield
|2015-I
|2,684
|6,132
|10.880%
|2.50%
|13.380%
|2016-I
|2,600
|6,271
|11.635%
|2.50%
|14.135%
|2016-II
|2,916
|6,601
|10.753%
|2.50%
|13.253%
Data Source: RBI
The above table are based on actual prices at which the government issued the first 3 tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and also the actual price at which these tranches of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) were redeemed through the RBI. The first tranche paid 2.75% interest, but we have ignored that to keep it simple. Look at the last column, which captures the effective yield that the investors would have earned including the appreciation in gold prices and the interest received annually. This is fairly reflective of what the investors in these sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) would have actually earned on an annualized basis. Thesa are attractive returns by any measure as they not only beat inflation by a margin, but also beat other asset classes like bonds and hybrid assets and also come with a lot of safety due to the government guarantee on the core gold holdings and the interest payment.
However, this is not the full returns that the investors get. In the above table, while the interest component is taxable at the extant peak incremental rate for the investor, the capital gains made by the investor is fully tax free since the bonds have been held for the full tenure of 8 years. How would that change the tax calculation? It would depend on the tax bracket you belong to and for that you need to evaluate the returns under different tax brackets. Here is how it would look.
HOW DO SGB RETURNS LOOK IN TAX-ADJUSTED TERMS?
We will now look at how these returns look in tax-adjusted returns. We will treat the capital gains differently and the interest differently as the interest is taxable while the capital gains is not. The table below captures how the tax-adjusted returns will look like under different tax rate scenarios. The base yield will be 10.880%, 11.635%, and 10.753% for the 3 tranches.
|SGB
Tranche
|Pre-Tax Yield (10% Tax)
|Pre-Tax Yield (20% Tax)
|Pre-Tax Yield (30% Tax)
|Interest earned
|Best Effective Yield
|2015-I
|12.089%
|13.600%
|15.543%
|2.50%
|18.043%
|2016-I
|12.928%
|14.544%
|16.621%
|2.50%
|19.121%
|2016-II
|11.948%
|13.441%
|15.361%
|2.50%
|17.861%
Now we get the actual effective returns in tax adjusted terms earned by the investors in the first 3 tranches that have already been redeemed by the government of India. The tax-adjusted yield depends on the tax bracket you are in and higher the tax bracket you are in, higher is the effective pre-tax yield that you enjoy. In the above calculation, only the capital gains are tax free and hence are adjusted to pre-tax equivalent terms. The interest earned is taxable, hence it has been considered as it is. The moral of the story is that gold bond are safe instruments fully free of default risk as far as the quantum of gold and the interest payment is concerned. In the first 3 tranches, the best yield for those in the highest tax bracket has been 18.34% on an average. Let us quickly look at for whom the sovereign gold bonds make a lot of investment sense.
FOR WHOM THE GOLD BONDS ADD VALUE
Investors often wonder whether they should invest in gold bonds and how much. Here are a few pointers that will help them decide.
What investors must remember is that buying and holding SGBs is a much simpler, safer, and more economical means of holding gold. It comes with the additional benefit of a government guarantee on the quantum of gold held in grams as well as the interest payout. To top it, the capital gains on the gold bonds, if held for a full 8 years is entirely tax free, so that makes the effective returns much higher.
However, there is one point that investors must bear in mind. Gold is not a growth / income asset like equity and debt. The big advantage it brings to the portfolios is that of a hedge. It gives protection because gold does exceptionally well in times of political, geopolitical, and economic strife. Adding gold to the tune of 10% to 15% exposure in the portfolio, actually reduces the risk and enhances the long term returns of the portfolio. After all, gold is one of the few assets that tends to have a negative correlation with equities. Adding gold does make the portfolio more robust and buffered.
ARE THERE ANY DOWNSIDES TO SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS?
Broadly, there are 4 factors that weigh against sovereign gold bonds; although they may not be too serious.
The bottom line is that the advantages and the performance of gold in the last 8 years far outweighs these shortfalls. Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) have surely emerged as a potent way to invest in gold without the hassles of physical gold holding. It surely offers smarter way to hedge your portfolio!
