India Q2FY25 Current Account Deficit almost flat at 1.2% of GDP

Q2FY25 CAD AT 1.2% OF GDP: BUT Q3 COULD BE CHALLENGING
The current account deficit (CAD) for second quarter ended September 2024 was better than expected. Most economists had projected CAD in the region of 1.6% of GDP in Q2, worsening further to 2.2% in Q3. However, as the table below depicts, the latest CAD for the September quarter has remained almost flat at $11.2 Billion or 1.2% of GDP.
|Quarter
|Current Account Balance
|Quarter Ended September 2021
|$(9.71) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2021
|$(22.16) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2022
|$(13.40) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2022
|$(17.95) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2022
|$(30.89) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2022
|$(16.82) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2023
|$(1.34) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2023
|$(8.95) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2023
|$(11.26) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2023
|$(10.42) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2024
|$4.59 Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2024
|(9.74) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2024
|$(11.20) Billion
Data Source: DGFT / RBI (Previous figures revised where applicable)
The current account deficit (CAD) touched a peak of $30.89 Billion in September 2022, but has largely sobered since. As we shall see in the subsequent section, the merchandise (goods) trade deficit has surely been higher in Q2FY25. However, that has been largely offset by higher surplus on the services account as well as higher remittances coming in from abroad. That saved the day for the CAD.
HOW CAD BASKET SHAPED UP IN SEPTEMBER 2024 QUARTER?
Here is the break-up of the current account deficit for the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and how it shifted yoy compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2FY24).
|Pressure on
Current Account
|Q2 FY25
Break-up
|Q2 FY24
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|Q2 FY25
Break-up
|Q2 FY24
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($75.30 bn)
|($64.50 bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$44.50 bn
|+$39.90 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($9.50 bn)
|($11.60 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$29.10 bn
|+$24.90 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$84.80 bn)
|(-$76.10 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$73.60 bn
|+$64.80 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|($11.20 bn)
|(-$11.30 bn)
Data Source: RBI
Here are quick thoughts on the break-up of CAD for Q2FY25.
It is actually the offsetting impact of services surplus, inward remittances and reduced interest outflows that have kept the CAD in check, despite a spike in goods trade deficit.
CAD UPDATE FOR FIRST HALF OF FY25
Here is the break-up of current account deficit for H1-FY25 and how it shifted yoy compared to the year-ago quarter (H1-FY24).
|Pressure on
Current Account
|H1-FY25
Break-up
|H1-FY24
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|H1-FY25
Break-up
|H1-FY24
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($140.40 bn)
|($121.20 bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$84.20 bn
|+$75.10 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($20.70 bn)
|($21.80 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$55.50 bn
|+$47.80 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$161.10 bn)
|(-$143.00 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$139.70 bn
|+$122.90 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|($21.40 bn)
|(-$20.10 bn)
Data Source: RBI
The picture of current account deficit in H1FY25 is largely similar to the situation in the second quarter of FY25. The merchandise trade deficit has spiked sharply, but that has been largely offset by a rise in the services surplus as well as higher remittances from abroad. These two factors have ensured that the overall impact on current account deficit (CAD) is mellowed and it stays just above 1% of GDP for the first half. However, the second half of FY25 will be a lot more crucial, if you look at the progression of the monthly trade data.
WILL THE CAD ACTUALLY GET WORSE IN H2FY25?
While the CAD gets announced every quarter (with a lag of 3 months), the merchandise and services trade data gets reported monthly by the Ministry of Commerce. The overall deficit is one of the key drivers of the current account deficit (CAD) and that data is available till November 2024. Hence, we can use that as a reasonable extrapolation for FY25.
|Macro Variables
(Year-to-Date)
|FY25
(Apr-Nov)
|FY25
(Apr-Oct)
|FY24
(Apr-Nov)
|Change
YOY (%)
|Merchandise Exports
|284.31
|213.22
|278.26
|2.17%
|Merchandise Imports
|486.73
|350.66
|449.24
|8.35%
|Total Merchandise Trade
|771.04
|563.88
|727.50
|5.98%
|Merchandise Trade Deficit
|-202.42
|-137.44
|-170.98
|18.39%
|Services Exports
|251.94
|180.00
|220.08
|14.48%
|Services Imports
|132.47
|97.39
|116.01
|14.19%
|Total Services Trade
|384.41
|277.39
|336.09
|14.38%
|Services Trade Surplus
|119.47
|82.61
|104.07
|14.80%
|Combined Exports
|536.25
|393.22
|498.34
|7.61%
|Combined Imports
|619.20
|448.05
|565.25
|9.54%
|Overall Trade Volume
|1,155.45
|841.27
|1,063.59
|8.64%
|Overall Trade Deficit
|-82.95
|-54.83
|-66.91
|23.97%
Data Source: DGFT and RBI (Trade data in Billion $)
What do the numbers tell us about likely full year CAD for FY25. Assuming that the offsetting impact of services surplus and foreign remittances remain strong, India could end FY25 in the range of CAD at 1.4% to 1.5% of GDP. Of course, if it looks likely to worsen, the government can also slow down the import engine. Either ways, it will be a challenging, and an interesting, second half of FY25 for the CAD.
