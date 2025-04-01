India Q3FY25 CAD modest at 1.1%; but Q2 revised up to 1.8%

Q3FY25 CAD AT 1.1% OF GDP: BUT Q2 SPIKES BY 60 BPS
The current account deficit (CAD) for third quarter ended December 2024 was modest at 1.1%. However, the nasty surprise came from the Q2 CAD being revised up from 1.2% to 1.8% of GDP. That raises the risk that even Q3 could see a spike when it gets revised along with Q4 data. Here is chronological perspective of CAD.
|Quarter
|Current Account Balance
|Quarter Ended December 2021
|$(22.16) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2022
|$(13.40) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2022
|$(17.95) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2022
|$(30.89) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2022
|$(16.82) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2023
|$(1.34) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2023
|$(8.95) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2023
|$(11.26) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2023
|$(10.42) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2024
|$4.59 Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2024
|(9.74) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2024
|$(16.70) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2024
|$(11.50) Billion
Data Source: DGFT / RBI (Previous figures revised where applicable)
The current account deficit (CAD) for Q3FY25 may look modest at $11.5 Billion or 1.1% of GDP. However, it must be noted that the Q2FY25 current account deficit has been sharply upped from $11.2 Billion to $16.7 Billion; literally moving the CAD ratio from 1.2% of GDP to 1.8% of GDP. Generally, such front-ending of CAD is quite rare. It does raise the risk of the Q3 and Q4 CAD eventually turning out higher than expected. We have to wait and watch!
HOW CAD BASKET SHAPED UP IN DECMBER 2024 QUARTER?
Here is the break-up of the current account deficit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) and how it shifted yoy compared to (Q3FY24).
|Pressure on
Current Account
|Q3 FY25
Break-up
|Q3 FY24
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|Q3 FY25
Break-up
|Q3 FY24
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($79.20 bn)
|($71.60 bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$51.20 bn
|+$45.00 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($16.70 bn)
|($13.10 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$33.20 bn
|+$29.30 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$95.90 bn)
|(-$84.70 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$84.40 bn
|+$74.30 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|($11.50 bn)
|(-$10.40 bn)
Data Source: RBI
Here are quick thoughts on CAD basket for Q3FY25.
The good news is the offsetting impact of services surplus and inward remittances; even as goods deficit and interest payouts are higher. Of course, the real worry is the 60 bps uptick in Q2FY25 CAD from 1.2% to 1.8% of GDP.
CAD UPDATE FOR 9-MONTHS OF FY25
Here is the break-up of current account deficit for 9M-FY25 and how it shifted yoy compared to the year-ago period (9M-FY24).
|Pressure on
Current Account
|9M-FY25
Break-up
|9M -FY24
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|9M -FY25
Break-up
|9M -FY24
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($227.20 bn)
|($192.90 bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$135.50 bn
|+$120.10 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($37.30 bn)
|($34.90 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$92.00 bn
|+$77.10 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$264.50 bn)
|(-$227.80 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$227.50 bn
|+$197.20 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|($37.00 bn)
|(-$30.60 bn)
Data Source: RBI
The picture of current account deficit in 9MFY25 is about 20% higher than what it was in the year-ago period. There has been some respite in the form of services surplus and inward remittances, but the POL deficit has been contributing to the widening of the merchandise trade deficit. That is largely because the oil price gains of using Russian oil are now waning.
WILL THE CAD IN FY25 BE HIGHER THAN IN FY24?
As of now, it looks very likely that the current account deficit for FY25 will be wider than the 1.1% fiscal deficit we witnessed in FY24. Remember, India had reported a current account surplus in Q4FY24. That looks unlikely in Q4FY25. However, based on the current level of $37 Billion for the CAD for the first 9 months; the full year CAD should be around $50 Billion. So, the CAD ratio could be 1.4% to 1.5% of GDP in a worst case scenario. That is higher, but surely not worrisome in a volatile global scenario!
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.