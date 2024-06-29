India reports fiscal surplus in May-23 due to RBI Dividend

SURPRISE; A FISCAL SURPLUS IN MAY 2024
In India, we are so used to the idea of fiscal deficit, that fiscal surplus looks something out of place. The Indian economy reported a fiscal surplus in the month of May 2024 to the tune of ₹1.60 Trillion. However, that could be tad misleading because the bum per RBI dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion was accounted for in May and so the number looks out of place. Ideally, it should have been defrayed over the 12 months, but that is not the way it is done. Hence, one must take this fiscal surplus in May with a pinch of salt. This is just a one-time surplus in the fiscal account since the entire full year RBI dividend has been recorded in the month of May 2024. However, despite the RBI largesse, the cumulative figure for the first two months of FY25 is still showing a fiscal deficit of ₹50,615 Crore.
For April 2024, the FY25 fiscal deficit had touched an alarming 12.5% of GDP. However, that was because a lot of the fiscal year end items had got put off to the new fiscal year FY25. However, the impact of this RBI dividend has ensured that at the end of 2 months, the fiscal deficit is a lot more under control and the revenue account is actually in a surplus. We will come back to that point later on. For now, it would be relevant to note that the RBI dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion was much bigger than what had been estimated in the interim budget. In the interim budget, the government had projected ₹1.02 Trillion as dividend from the RBI and PSU banks combined. Now, RBI alone has paid a dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion and the PSU banks could add another ₹20,000 Crore to ₹30,000 Crore so the actual number could be closer to ₹2.50 Trillion. So, the government will have substantial additional ammunition in FY25. Let us shift to how that can be used to cut the fiscal deficit for FY25.
CAN THE GOVERNMENT AGAIN FLATTER ON FISCAL DEFICIT IN FY25?
With the political uncertainty over and the new cabinet being constituted, the Million dollar question is how the government will use its additional revenue ammunition due to the RBI dividend largess. It may be recollected that for FY24, the government had first revised its fiscal deficit target from 5.9% to 5.8% of GDP. The actual numbers that were announced at the end of May 2024, brought the fiscal deficit to just 5.6% of GDP for FY24. The interim budget had reduced the fiscal deficit estimate for FY25 to 5.1% of GDP, but that was without assuming the RBI dividend largesse. Considering the higher ammunition from the RBI dividend, bigger dividends expected from the PSUs and also the robust direct and indirect tax revenues; the big question is what happens to the fiscal deficit for FY25?
While the government is playing its cards close to its chest, we may get a much clearer picture when the full budget is presented in late July 2024. While the government may not focus too much on fresh measures, it would like to lay out how it plans to use the additional resources and how the fiscal deficit is likely to pan out in FY25. One possibility is that the government may use the higher revenue boost to further cut the fiscal deficit to below 5.0% in FY25 and under 4.5% by FY26. That would be better than the original government estimates. However, the government may be cautious about very aggressive commitments considering that it is currently heading a coalition government. The second possibility is that the capex growth may be raised for FY25 from 11% to around 20%; still short of the 30% growth achieved in the last two fiscal years. The third possibility is that the government may use the money to sustain food subsidies and higher MSP for farmers, to hedge against the vagaries of the Kharif season. It could be a combination of the last two options.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT REVENUES UPTO MAY 2024
With FY24 fiscal deficit at 5.6%, 30 bps lower than the original estimate and 20 bps lower than the revised estimate; the FY25 fiscal deficit comes into focus. The interim budget has already projected the FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.1% of GDP. How the government acts on shifting this number will depend largely on the revenue flows in FY25. Here is a quick update on government revenues as of the end of May 2024.
The flow of government tax revenues in FY25 is likely to be sharply higher than in FY24. That is what the high frequency signals like GST collections, e-way bills and freight volumes are suggesting. Let us now turn to how this money will be spent, and more.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING UPTO MAY 2024
Fiscal deficit arises when the expenditures exceed receipts and the gap needs to be funded. For that, we need to understand how government spending for FY25 panned out as of the end of May 2024.
Capex will be one of the key items of interest in the full budget in July. After all, it is capex that has driven India to be the fastest growing largely economy globally, for 3 years in a row.
STORY OF THE 3 DEFICITS: FISCAL, REVENUE AND PRIMARY
In India, the total receipts each year, not only fall short of the total expenditure, but also fall short of the revenue expenditure. Hence, India has run a revenue deficit as well as a fiscal deficit. Fiscal deficit had crossed 9% of GDP in FY21 due to the COVID related spending, but in the three years, the move towards normalization has been rapid and appreciable. Here is a quick dekko at the 3 critical deficits in FY25.
The focus will now shift to the full budget in July to see if the government is able to use the RBI dividend largesse to reduce the fiscal deficit further.
HOW FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT WAS FUNDED AS OF MAY 2024
The fiscal deficit or the budget deficit is a gap that has to be filled up. It is typically filled up by borrowings; with the government either borrowing from the market or from the National Small Savings (NSS) account. Out of the total fiscal deficit target of ₹16.85 Trillion for FY24, India has touched fiscal deficit of ₹50,615 Crore (3.0%) as of the end of May 2024. As of May 2024, the fiscal deficit has been almost entirely funded by the RBI dividend. However, for the full year, the government has set a target of raising ₹16.70 Trillion of the fiscal gap through domestic borrowings. Out of this amount, ₹12.25 Trillion will be raised via market borrowings and ₹4.66 Trillion will be from small savings under the (NSS).
We are not looking at the break-up of the actual fiscal deficit as of the end of May, as it is largely distorted due to the impact of the RBI dividend. However, the bigger question is whether the government will try and cut this fiscal deficit further in the full budget in July 2024. Among other things, the government may not want to over-promise and under-deliver. It would prefer to keep it the other way round!
