iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

17 Mar 2025 , 11:42 AM

The Indian banking sector has shown a steady increase in total outstanding credit in 2025.
As per the latest RBI release, the total growth has been 11% in the week ending 21st February 2025. In comparison, the average loan growth in India over the past 13 years has been 11.8%. These include the worst growth that India witnessed during March 2017 (4%).

 

Figure: Total Outstanding Loans/Credit at Indian banks

Source: RBI

 

Trends in Food and Non-Food Credit

Food Credit:

Food credit accounts for only 1% of the total banking credit. It includes the credit provided by banks to FCI and other governmental agencies. It has experienced a sharp slowdown in 2025. At the start of the year, it was as high as 30%. However, it has slowed to 16-17% in February Food inflation.

Non Food Credit:

Non Food Credit accounts for 99% of the total banking credit. It encompasses loans given to services, industries and personal sectors. It accelerated in January to 11.4%. However, it has decelerated in February to less than 11%.

 

Why is the credit growth decelerating?

Inflation & Wage Growth:

While Inflation is moderating, it has been persistently high and wage growth has not kept pace with it. This has had a detrimental impact on consumption. Retail loans have been among the faster growing categories. A likely slowdown is impacting overall credit growth.

Higher RBI Scrutiny:

There has been higher RBI scrutiny over loans to NBFCs. As they have also been a fast growing category of loans, the higher scrutiny and concomitant slowdown has likely impacted overall credit growth.

Macro Worries & Economic Slowdown:

Macro factors including a slowdown in major economies, a depreciating INR and the ongoing worries about a tariff war have also likely contributed to a slowdown in economic activity.

 

Figure: Incremental Credit at Indian Banks

Source: RBI

Related Tags

  • #CreditGrowth
  • Deceleration
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:42 PM
Morepen Launches Empamore for Diabetes, Heart &amp; Kidney Care

Morepen Launches Empamore for Diabetes, Heart &amp; Kidney Care

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:30 PM
Shilpa Medicare Strikes Global Immuno-Oncology Deal with mAbTree

Shilpa Medicare Strikes Global Immuno-Oncology Deal with mAbTree

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:22 PM
Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from April

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from April

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:04 PM
IREDA zooms ~5% as board okays enhancement of borrowings

IREDA zooms ~5% as board okays enhancement of borrowings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|01:01 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.