iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

24 Mar 2025 , 11:47 AM

Forex reserves hold paramount importance to emerging economies. Historically, issues related to exchange rates and forex reserves had severely impacted many Asian economies. A case in point being the Asian Financial Crisis, where countries with insufficient forex reserves fared worse.

Due to such historical reasons and being amongst the most important players in global trade, both Indian and China maintain a significant amount of forex reserves. While China ranks #1 in its forex reserves, India Ranks #4.

Figure: Top 5 countries with highest forex reserves

Source: Central Banks of respective countries

Trends in Forex Reserves – India vs China

India

High forex reserves are also a key policy tool for the central banks. It gives them the ability to tightly regulate exchange rates. As such, during periods of RBI intervention to bolster the INR, India’s forex reserves have dipped.

In 2024, India’s has seen its highest every accumulation of forex reserves. They had reached a high of USD 705bn. One of the key reasons has been RBI’s lack of aggressive intervention to stem the slide of INR. However, lately, RBI has dipped into forex reserves to support the INR. While the INR has deprecated even after that, the slide would likely have been worse if the intervention didn’t happen.

In the week ended 14 March 2025, India’s forex reserves had increased by USD300m (week on week). While the current reserves are still USD50bn less than 2024’s peak, they have increased by USD30bn since January lows. In addition to the increase in foreign currency assets, increasing prices of gold have also likely been the reason for the increase.

Figure: India Forex Reserves witnessed a modest increase

Source: RBI

 

China

China is the world’s largest holder of forex reserves. That said, its reserves peaked more than 10 years ago at nearly USD4trn. Current reserves of USD3.23trn are nearly USD 750bn less than its peak reserves.

Part of the fall in reserves has been strategically orchestrated to reduce its concentration of US and USD based assets. For instance, China was the world’s largest holder of US treasuries. The lower share of USD assets and an appreciating USD index has also weighed on its overall forex reserves.

Unlike India where forex reserves are disclosed weekly, China discloses them only monthly. As per the latest available data, its forex reserves have witnessed a modest increase in 2025. They had increased by USD10bn in January and USD20bn in February

Figure: China Forex Reserves witnessed a modest increase

Source: PBOC

 

Related Tags

  • China
  • FOREX
  • ForexReserves
  • India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Biocon Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Norepinephrine and Key Therapies

Biocon Pharma Gains USFDA Approval for Norepinephrine and Key Therapies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:51 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.