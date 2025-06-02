iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in May 2025

2 Jun 2025 , 11:12 AM

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS IN EQUITY AND DEBT IN MAY 2025

For the month of May 2025, FPIs were net buyers overall to the tune of ₹30,950 Crore in Indian markets. This included ₹19,860 Crore of buying in equities and ₹11,090 Crore of buying in debt. Debt buying was triggered by lower fiscal deficit, rate cut hopes in June, and government relaxing FPI debt investment norms. In May 2025, Sensex rallied +1.51%, Nifty 50 rallied by +1.71%, Nifty Mid-Cap surged +6.09%, and Nifty Small Cap also closed +8.72% higher. The action has clearly shifted to alpha hunting in smaller stocks in May 2025. This outperformance by smaller stocks is reflected in the superior performance of multi-cap and flexi cap funds, as well as the mid-cap and small cap funds in May 2025.

BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS REPEAT FALL IN MAY 2025

Bond yields fell for the second month in a row in May 2025. In April, the 10-year bond yield had fallen from 6.51% to 6.32%; and in May it fell further to 6.18%. There were several factors behind this sharp fall in bond yields. There are hopes of 25 bps rate cut by the RBI in its June policy and probably one more this year. Secondly, the fiscal deficit was manged at 4.77% for FY25, well within its 4.8% revised target. Now 4.4% for FY26 looks possible. Above all, the government easing norms for bond purchases by FPIs increased demand, pulling down yields further. Here is a look at equity, debt, and hybrid funds in May 2025.

  1. Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 11.425% 23.250% 28.951%
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund (G) 11.746% 20.550% 25.506%
HDFC Large Cap Fund (G) 7.553% 19.054% 25.010%
Category Average 9.145% 17.201% 22.111%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 10.959% 28.133% 35.646%
Quant Active Fund (G) -5.475% 17.713% 32.172%
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap (G) 9.814% 23.231% 30.652%
Category Average 9.962% 22.187% 28.572%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) -2.631% 22.435% 34.870%
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (G) 15.910% 25.847% 32.098%
JM Flexi Cap Fund (G) 4.158% 27.120% 29.519%
Category Average 9.105% 18.875% 24.073%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap Fund (G) 20.791% 33.310% 39.549%
Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 18.606% 29.501% 35.969%
Nippon India Growth Fund (G) 13.990% 29.160% 35.692%
Category Average 10.508% 24.441% 30.981%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Quant Small Cap Fund (G) 2.245% 28.973% 50.267%
Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) 7.382% 28.696% 41.419%
Bandhan Small Cap Fund (G) 22.897% 33.916% 39.715%
Category Average 10.439% 24.199% 36.320%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
BOI Equity and Debt Fund (G) 10.789% 23.266% 29.418%
JM  Aggressive Hybrid Fund (G) 4.128% 24.054% 29.100%
Quant Absolute Fund (G) 2.083% 16.417% 28.673%
Category Average 10.456% 16.803% 21.103%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
HDFC BAF (G) 8.465% 22.383% 27.027%
Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 11.282% 17.343% 19.242%
Edelweiss BAF (G) 7.856% 14.576% 17.807%
Category Average 8.342% 13.740% 15.241%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 8.199% 23.220% 34.421%
ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 14.106% 20.890% 26.165%
Tata Multi-Asset Fund (G) 10.519% 16.979% 20.841%
Category Average 10.781% 16.756% 20.815%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.864% 7.714% 6.250%
Kotak Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.854% 7.606% 6.185%
Tata Equity Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.934% 7.553% 6.160%
Category Average 7.221% 6.907% 5.492%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Edelweiss G-Sec Fund (G) 10.762% 8.983% 7.383%
ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund (G) 11.084% 9.420% 7.169%
SBI Magnum Gilt Fund (G) 11.033% 9.507% 7.045%
Category Average 10.669% 8.570% 6.193%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
Nippon Corporate Bond (G) 10.808% 8.635% 7.598%
Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 10.757% 8.507% 7.546%
Franklin India Corporate Bond (G) 11.277% 8.264% 7.289%
Category Average 10.099% 7.891% 6.635%
Data Source: Morningstar
  1. Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st May-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return
BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 6.268% 6.137% 27.293%
DSP Credit Risk Fund (G) 24.292% 15.661% 12.520%
Baroda BNP Credit Risk Fund (G) 10.263% 8.771% 11.378%
Category Average 11.886% 9.020% 9.946%
Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen returns for various categories of funds for May 2025, some key takeaways.

WHAT WE READ FROM THE MAY 2025 MUTUAL FUND RANKINGS

Here are some key trends we deciphered from the MF rankings for May 2025.

  1. Most equity funds in May 2025 showed improvement in 1-year returns. Five year returns are looking steep due to the COVID base effect.
  2. Returns on debt funds improved at the longer end of the duration curve, largely due to lower fiscal deficit and hopes of another rate cut in June policy.
  3. Above all, winners across categories (debt, equity, and hybrid) have been consistent with over 90% repetitions. Past returns appear to be a good index of the future!

Related Tags

  • DebtFunds
  • EquityFunds
  • FinancialPlanning
  • HybridFunds
  • IndexFunds
  • MF
  • MutualFunds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 5th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 5th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jun 2025|07:53 AM
BEL Secures Fresh Defence Orders Worth ₹537 Crore Across Key Systems

BEL Secures Fresh Defence Orders Worth ₹537 Crore Across Key Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|06:00 PM
Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

Aditya Birla Fashion Slips 10% Following Stake Sale Activity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|05:30 PM
LTTS Partners with Tennant to Drive Smart, Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

LTTS Partners with Tennant to Drive Smart, Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|05:01 PM
Cochin Shipyard shares rally ~7% in line with defence stocks

Cochin Shipyard shares rally ~7% in line with defence stocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2025|03:59 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.