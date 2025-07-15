July Fed minutes show FOMC not inclined to cut rates now

THREE REASONS FOR STATUS QUO ON RATES
Amidst the ongoing fracas between Trump and Jerome Powell, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) appears to be quite clear. This is not the time to cut rates; is the unanimous decision of the FOMC, as indicated in the minutes of the June Fed meet. The Fed publishes minutes a full 21 days after the Fed statement. The Fed has assigned 3 major reasons why it does not see any valid reason to cut rates at this juncture.
Firstly, FOMC remains concerned that higher tariffs, when implemented, will be inflationary for the economy. Secondly, FOMC also expressed the view that the current rate range of 4.25%-4.50% was not much above the neutral rate of interest, so concerns over high rates impacting growth were not really valid. Thirdly, the unemployment has come down to 4.1% and GDP contraction in Q1 was an aberration due to temporary front-loading of imports.
WHAT WE READ FROM MINUTES OF FOMC JUN-25 MEET?
Here are key inferences that we drew from the Fed minutes published on July 09, 2025.
Let us turn to what CME Fedwatch says about rates trajectory.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS 2 RATE CUTS EACH IN 2025 AND 2026
The CME Fedwatch is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.7%
|95.3%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.1%
|64.6%
|32.3%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.8%
|39.9%
|45.3%
|13.0%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.4%
|30.0%
|43.9%
|21.4%
|3.4%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|1.3%
|8.0%
|21.1%
|30.1%
|24.6%
|11.6%
|2.9%
|0.3%
|Dec-26
|0.4%
|2.4%
|8.2%
|17.8%
|25.4%
|24.0%
|14.8%
|5.7%
|1.2%
|0.1%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
We have CME Fedwatch expectations till December 2026; although the 2025 probabilities are more reliable due to their proximity.
What do these minutes suggest for the RBI policy trajectory? The RBI has cut rates by 100 bps between February, April, and June. With the RBI shifting its monetary stance back from accommodative to neutral, further rate cuts may be tough to come by. It looks like status quo for the RBI from here on!
