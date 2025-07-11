June 25 SIP flows at ₹27,269 Crore; SIP stoppage at 77.8%

TWO MONTHS AFTER THE SIP CLEAN-UP

It is a full 2 months since the AMFI’s SIP folio clean-up exercise was completed. After removing nearly 1.43 Crore defunct SIP folios from the list, the overall SIP folio count came down sharply. However, the overall folios were not unduly impacted as many of the folios shifted from SIPs to lumpsum investments. In last 2 months, 50 Lakh mutual fund folios were added, out of which 30 Lakh were SIP folios, showing a SIP concentration of 60% in folio accretion. The current SIP folios outstandings at 919.33 Lakhs is still lower than the December 2024 peak of 1,032.03 Lakh SIP folios. However, the bounce in last few months is indicative that it will be made up in next few months; leaving SIP more robust and cleaner.

MONTHLY SIP FLOWS CONTINUES TO SET RECORDS

The progressive fall in monthly SIP flows between Dec-24 and Mar-25 was arrested in April; and June shows a new high. Gross SIP flows in June 2025 were 28.3% above June 2024.

Monthly MF Data Monthly SIP Inflows

(₹ Crore) Jun-24 21,262 Jul-24 23,332 Aug-24 23,547 Sep-24 24,509 Oct-24 25,323 Nov-24 25,320 Dec-24 26,459 Jan-25 26,400 Feb-25 25,999 Mar-25 25,926 Apr-25 26,632 May-25 26,688 Jun-25 27,269

Data Source: AMFI

Gross SIP flows into mutual funds averaged ₹24,113 Crore in FY25; the best in comparison to the previous 8 years. In fact, since October 2024, the monthly gross SIP flows have never gone below ₹25,000 Crore in any month. If you take the average of the gross SIP flows in the first quarter of FY26, it stands at a healthy ₹26,863 Crore.

FY25: NEW PEAK FOR GROSS SIP FLOWS ONCE AGAIN

The table captures month-wise SIP flows into mutual funds since April 2017. Each milestone of an additional ₹1,000 Crore has been highlighted in bold.

Month FY26 FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 March 25,926 19,271 14,276 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 February 25,999 19,187 13,686 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 January 26,400 18,838 13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 December 26,459 17,610 13,573 11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 November 25,320 17,073 13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 October 25,323 16,928 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 September 24,509 16,042 12,976 10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 August 23,547 15,814 12,693 9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 July 23,332 15,245 12,140 9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 Jun 27,269 21,262 14,734 12,276 9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 May 26,688 20,904 14,749 12,286 8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 April 26,632 20,371 13,728 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269

Data Source: AMFI

Here are two takeaways from the 8-year SIP flow data. Milestones have slowed in FY26, but these are early days yet. The average SIP flows in the first quarter of FY26 was at ₹26,863 Crore, so, ₹30,000 Crore gross SIPs may be possible in the second half of FY26.

READING BETWEEN THE LINES OF THE SIP TICKET STORY?

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year; with FY25 being the best full year by a margin.

Financial

Year Gross Annual SIP

flows (₹ Crore) Average Monthly

SIP Ticket (AMST) YOY Accretion

in (%) FY16-17 ₹43,921 Crore ₹3,660 Crore FY17-18 ₹67,190 Crore ₹5,600 Crore 53.01% FY18-19 ₹92,693 Crore ₹7,725 Crore 37.95% FY19-20 ₹100,084 Crore ₹8,340 Crore 7.96% FY20-21 ₹96,080 Crore ₹8,007 Crore -3.99% FY21-22 ₹124,566 Crore ₹10,381 Crore 29.65% FY22-23 ₹155,972 Crore ₹12,998 Crore 25.21% FY23-24 ₹199,219 Crore ₹16,602 Crore 27.73% FY24-25 ₹289,352 Crore ₹24,113 Crore 45.24% FY25-26 ₹322,356 Crore ₹26,863 Crore 11.40%

Data Source: AMFI

If you look at the yoy growth in average SIP ticket size, the FY25 growth is substantially higher than the average of the previous 3 fiscal years. The FY26 growth rate may need more data points as we have annualized 3 months of gross SIP flows. The good news is that, despite the temporary lull, the average monthly SIPs are 11.4% higher over FY25.

SIP FOLIOS ARE NOW CLEANER AND MEANER

SIP folios in June 2025 bounced for the second month in a row; after 4 months of contraction; triggered by the defunct SIP folios clean-up. Gross SIP folio accretions in June 2025 were marginally higher MOM at 61.91 Lakhs. This is the highest gross SIP folio accretion since October 2024. With a sharp fall in the SIP stoppage ratio from 353% in April to 77.8% in June 2025; outstanding SIP folios bounced from 905.57 Lakhs as of May 2025 to 919.33 Lakh folios as of June 2025. The sharp folio contraction between January and April 2025 was due to a reconciliation to clean up legacy dormant SIP folios; which is now done.

What about SIP AUM yoy? Between May 2025 and June 2025, the SIP AUM bounced from ₹14,61,360 Crore to ₹15,30,574 Crore; a bounce of 4.74% on sequential basis. The bounce in the Nifty and Sensex definitely helped the SIP AUM bounce back. The move should now be more secular with most dormant SIP folios out of the system.

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – MODERATES FROM 353% TO 78%

The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI, and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio. It is the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.

Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24 Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24 Oct-24 Nov-24 52.24% 88.38% 58.68% 51.40% 57.14% 60.72% 60.91% 79.12% Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 FY25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 82.75% 109.15% 122.76% 128.27% 75.63% 352.79% 72.12% 77.77%

Data Source: AMFI

Between July and December, SIP stoppage ratio was on an upswing due to uncertainty being at higher index levels. Between Jan-25 and Apr-25, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was due to the reconciliation between MF registrars and stock exchanges. With the recon done, the SIP stoppage ratio moderated to 72.12% in May and 77.77% in June 2025. That is still high in comparative terms, but that should gradually stabilize as markets become more predictable.

A final word. For FY26, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio at 151.51% is still largely influenced by the April spike impact. The SIP folio clean-up resulted in extinguishing about 1.43 Crore folios. So, the FY26 data will take some to moderate and be comparable.