LIC continues to see NBP contraction in January 2025

JANUARY 2025 – PRIVATE INSURERS SUSTAIN THE EDGE
For the fourth month in a row, LIC witnessed contraction in new business premiums; although it must be said that January 2025 was not too great for private insurers too. Overall, new business premium (NBP) contracted by -8.2%. On a cumulative basis, for the 10 months of FY25, LIC showed positive growth in NBP of 4.76%, but still lagged private insurers. What about number of policies sold? January 2025 saw LIC reporting contraction of -14.6%, while for FY25, the contraction was lower at -7.8%. In last 4 months, the tide firmly turned in favour of private insurers on both counts.
PRIVATE INSURERS AGAIN DOMINATE NBP GROWTH IN JAN-25
The table captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and overall insurance sector for January 2025 and for the first 10 months of FY25.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Jan-2025)
|NBP
(Jan-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jan-25 / Jan-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|4,127.67
|3,550.25
|16.26%
|13.94%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,632.32
|9,620.40
|10.52%
|14.03%
|Group Single Premium
|14,823.41
|18,303.33
|-19.01%
|3.25%
|Group Non Single Premium
|99.59
|1,319.10
|-92.45%
|-41.46%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,142.17
|766.68
|48.98%
|31.10%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|30,825.17
|33,559.75
|-8.15%
|7.78%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,813.94
|1,631.24
|11.20%
|8.88%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,778.34
|6,489.95
|19.85%
|19.70%
|Group Single Premium
|3,944.31
|5,882.54
|-32.95%
|-0.20%
|Group Non Single Premium
|20.58
|7.07
|191.09%
|134.46%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|975.33
|628.19
|55.26%
|31.06%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|14,532.50
|14,638.98
|-0.73%
|12.05%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,313.73
|1,919.01
|20.57%
|18.18%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,853.99
|3,130.45
|-8.83%
|1.80%
|Group Single Premium
|10,879.10
|12,420.79
|-12.41%
|4.45%
|Group Non Single Premium
|79.01
|1,312.03
|-93.98%
|-46.78%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|166.84
|138.49
|20.47%
|31.32%
|LIC Premium Flows
|16,292.67
|18,920.77
|-13.89%
|4.76%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for January 2025 and FY25 till date.
It is clear that while private insurers appear to be growing on NBP, the sharp fall in LIC numbers is more due to the base effect.
LIC NUMBER OF POLICIES FALLS SHARPLY ONCE AGAIN
In January 2025, the number policies sold by LIC fell -14.6% yoy, even as private players saw their policy sales grow 6.1%.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Jan-2025)
|NBP
(Jan-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jan-25 / Jan-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|1,10,295
|1,02,206
|7.91%
|12.69%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|24,30,447
|26,87,164
|-9.55%
|-3.43%
|Group Single Premium
|587
|377
|55.70%
|32.68%
|Group Non Single Premium
|399
|360
|10.83%
|18.14%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,998
|3,288
|-39.23%
|-8.48%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|25,43,726
|27,93,395
|-8.94%
|-2.72%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|25,645
|26,901
|-4.67%
|17.36%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,84,741
|7,36,669
|6.53%
|8.10%
|Group Single Premium
|199
|148
|34.46%
|36.70%
|Group Non Single Premium
|16
|7
|128.57%
|144.78%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|518
|439
|18.00%
|5.41%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|8,11,119
|7,64,164
|6.14%
|8.40%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|84,650
|75,305
|12.41%
|11.30%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|16,45,706
|19,50,495
|-15.63%
|-8.81%
|Group Single Premium
|388
|229
|69.43%
|21.76%
|Group Non Single Premium
|383
|353
|8.50%
|15.58%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,480
|2,849
|-48.05%
|-11.23%
|LIC No. of Policies
|17,32,607
|20,29,231
|-14.62%
|-7.82%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for January 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in January 2025.
NBP TRENDS: KEY PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS BUILD HEFT IN JANUARY 2025?
In the month of January 2025, private insurers overall saw new business premium (NBP) marginally lower at -0.7%. Here are big 5 private insurers accounting for 68.4% of NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jan-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|704.43
|610.49
|15.39%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,861.35
|1,570.74
|18.50%
|Group Single Premium
|646.62
|2,956.72
|-78.13%
|Group Non Single Premium
|2.94
|1.87
|57.22%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|59.92
|79.03
|-24.18%
|Total
|3,275.26
|5,218.86
|-37.24%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,275.26 Crore in January 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw -37.22% yoy contraction in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 57.22% came from Group non-Single premium policies; followed by Individual non-single Premium Policies growing 18.5%. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jan-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|379.81
|312.04
|21.72%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,317.20
|1,050.62
|25.37%
|Group Single Premium
|1,288.98
|1,029.96
|25.15%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|25.44
|7.56
|236.51%
|Total
|3,011.44
|2,400.18
|25.47%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,011.44 Crore in January 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 25.47% growth in new business premium yoy. The positive growth of 236.51% came from Group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a small base. Other categories also showed 20% plus growth yoy. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jan-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|169.61
|157.19
|7.90%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|703.61
|647.06
|8.74%
|Group Single Premium
|474.88
|510.67
|-7.01%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|429.43
|249.69
|71.99%
|Total
|1,777.53
|1,564.61
|13.61%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,777.53 Crore in January 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 13.61% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 72% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base. Group single premium policies saw contraction in NBP. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance Company.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jan-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|201.54
|179.66
|12.18%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|667.79
|586.42
|13.88%
|Group Single Premium
|122.41
|139.90
|-12.50%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|4.66
|9.77
|-52.30%
|Total
|996.40
|915.75
|8.81%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹996.40 Crore in January 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance has seen 8.81% growth in new business premium yoy. Individual single and individual non-single premium policies showed positive growth, while the Group Single and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies witnessed NBP contraction. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Jan-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jan-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|41.91
|38.11
|9.97%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|582.79
|539.34
|8.06%
|Group Single Premium
|227.36
|334.26
|-31.98%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|33.47
|39.15
|-14.51%
|Total
|885.54
|950.85
|-6.87%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹885.54 Crore in January 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP saw -6.87% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen in individual single premium and individual non-single premium policy NBP. However, group single premium and group yearly renewable premium policies saw contraction in NBP in January 2025.
