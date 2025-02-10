LIC continues to see NBP contraction in January 2025

JANUARY 2025 – PRIVATE INSURERS SUSTAIN THE EDGE

For the fourth month in a row, LIC witnessed contraction in new business premiums; although it must be said that January 2025 was not too great for private insurers too. Overall, new business premium (NBP) contracted by -8.2%. On a cumulative basis, for the 10 months of FY25, LIC showed positive growth in NBP of 4.76%, but still lagged private insurers. What about number of policies sold? January 2025 saw LIC reporting contraction of -14.6%, while for FY25, the contraction was lower at -7.8%. In last 4 months, the tide firmly turned in favour of private insurers on both counts.

PRIVATE INSURERS AGAIN DOMINATE NBP GROWTH IN JAN-25

The table captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and overall insurance sector for January 2025 and for the first 10 months of FY25.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Jan-2025) NBP

(Jan-2024) Growth YOY (%)

Jan-25 / Jan-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 4,127.67 3,550.25 16.26% 13.94% Individual Non Single Premium 10,632.32 9,620.40 10.52% 14.03% Group Single Premium 14,823.41 18,303.33 -19.01% 3.25% Group Non Single Premium 99.59 1,319.10 -92.45% -41.46% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,142.17 766.68 48.98% 31.10% Grand Total Premium Flows 30,825.17 33,559.75 -8.15% 7.78% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,813.94 1,631.24 11.20% 8.88% Individual Non Single Premium 7,778.34 6,489.95 19.85% 19.70% Group Single Premium 3,944.31 5,882.54 -32.95% -0.20% Group Non Single Premium 20.58 7.07 191.09% 134.46% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 975.33 628.19 55.26% 31.06% Private Insurer Premium Flows 14,532.50 14,638.98 -0.73% 12.05% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,313.73 1,919.01 20.57% 18.18% Individual Non Single Premium 2,853.99 3,130.45 -8.83% 1.80% Group Single Premium 10,879.10 12,420.79 -12.41% 4.45% Group Non Single Premium 79.01 1,312.03 -93.98% -46.78% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 166.84 138.49 20.47% 31.32% LIC Premium Flows 16,292.67 18,920.77 -13.89% 4.76%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for January 2025 and FY25 till date.

The life insurance sector saw yoy contraction in first year premiums of -8.2% in January 2025. Private insurers did better, but still contracting -0.7% in January 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP contracting -13.9%. Even on a cumulative basis, LIC NBP growth at 4.8% lagged the 12.1% growth shown by private insurers.

Overall premium collections for January 2025 was marginally higher MOM at ₹30,825 Crore. What were the respective contributions of LIC and the private insurers? Private insurers saw their share of NBP at 47.1% in January 2025; compared to 55.5% in December, 53.6% in November, 43.6% in October, and 41.8% in September 2024. The share of LIC rose in tandem to the fall in share of private insurers.

It is clear that while private insurers appear to be growing on NBP, the sharp fall in LIC numbers is more due to the base effect.

LIC NUMBER OF POLICIES FALLS SHARPLY ONCE AGAIN

In January 2025, the number policies sold by LIC fell -14.6% yoy, even as private players saw their policy sales grow 6.1%.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Jan-2025) NBP

(Jan-2024) Growth YOY (%)

Jan-25 / Jan-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 1,10,295 1,02,206 7.91% 12.69% Individual Non Single Premium 24,30,447 26,87,164 -9.55% -3.43% Group Single Premium 587 377 55.70% 32.68% Group Non Single Premium 399 360 10.83% 18.14% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,998 3,288 -39.23% -8.48% Grand Total No. of Policies 25,43,726 27,93,395 -8.94% -2.72% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 25,645 26,901 -4.67% 17.36% Individual Non Single Premium 7,84,741 7,36,669 6.53% 8.10% Group Single Premium 199 148 34.46% 36.70% Group Non Single Premium 16 7 128.57% 144.78% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 518 439 18.00% 5.41% Private Insurer No. of Policies 8,11,119 7,64,164 6.14% 8.40% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 84,650 75,305 12.41% 11.30% Individual Non Single Premium 16,45,706 19,50,495 -15.63% -8.81% Group Single Premium 388 229 69.43% 21.76% Group Non Single Premium 383 353 8.50% 15.58% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,480 2,849 -48.05% -11.23% LIC No. of Policies 17,32,607 20,29,231 -14.62% -7.82%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for January 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -8.9% for January 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -14.6%, the policy sales by the private players was positive at 6.1%. Cumulative policies sold by LIC in FY25 also contracted by -7.8%.

Overall policies sold for January 2025 were sharply higher at 25.44 Lakh policies. the contributions of LIC and private insurers have diverged. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies fall sharply to 31.9% from 45.2% last month. LIC saw its share for January 2025 improve to 68.1% compared to 55.8% last month.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in January 2025.

NBP TRENDS: KEY PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS BUILD HEFT IN JANUARY 2025?

In the month of January 2025, private insurers overall saw new business premium (NBP) marginally lower at -0.7%. Here are big 5 private insurers accounting for 68.4% of NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Jan-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jan-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 704.43 610.49 15.39% Individual Non Single Premium 1,861.35 1,570.74 18.50% Group Single Premium 646.62 2,956.72 -78.13% Group Non Single Premium 2.94 1.87 57.22% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 59.92 79.03 -24.18% Total 3,275.26 5,218.86 -37.24%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,275.26 Crore in January 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw -37.22% yoy contraction in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 57.22% came from Group non-Single premium policies; followed by Individual non-single Premium Policies growing 18.5%. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Jan-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jan-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 379.81 312.04 21.72% Individual Non Single Premium 1,317.20 1,050.62 25.37% Group Single Premium 1,288.98 1,029.96 25.15% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 25.44 7.56 236.51% Total 3,011.44 2,400.18 25.47%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,011.44 Crore in January 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 25.47% growth in new business premium yoy. The positive growth of 236.51% came from Group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a small base. Other categories also showed 20% plus growth yoy. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Jan-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jan-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 169.61 157.19 7.90% Individual Non Single Premium 703.61 647.06 8.74% Group Single Premium 474.88 510.67 -7.01% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 429.43 249.69 71.99% Total 1,777.53 1,564.61 13.61%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,777.53 Crore in January 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 13.61% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 72% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base. Group single premium policies saw contraction in NBP. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance Company.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Jan-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jan-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 201.54 179.66 12.18% Individual Non Single Premium 667.79 586.42 13.88% Group Single Premium 122.41 139.90 -12.50% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 4.66 9.77 -52.30% Total 996.40 915.75 8.81%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹996.40 Crore in January 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance has seen 8.81% growth in new business premium yoy. Individual single and individual non-single premium policies showed positive growth, while the Group Single and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies witnessed NBP contraction. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Jan-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jan-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 41.91 38.11 9.97% Individual Non Single Premium 582.79 539.34 8.06% Group Single Premium 227.36 334.26 -31.98% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 33.47 39.15 -14.51% Total 885.54 950.85 -6.87%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹885.54 Crore in January 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP saw -6.87% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen in individual single premium and individual non-single premium policy NBP. However, group single premium and group yearly renewable premium policies saw contraction in NBP in January 2025.