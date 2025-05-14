LIC shows some new business traction in April 2025

APRIL 2025 – LIC GETS UPPER HAND IN NBP GROWTH

In March, LIC saw a turnaround from yoy NBP contraction to NBP expansion. In April, LIC managed to grow its new business premiums (NBP) at a faster clip than private insurers. This cannot entirely be a legitimate comparison since April is normally on a low base, especially after the highs of March. Overall, new business premium (NBP) expanded by 8.4% in April 2025. For the month of April, the NBP of private insurers grew at 6.1%, while LIC did much better at 9.9%. What about number of policies sold? Here again LIC saw contraction of -15.3%, while in the case of private insurers, the contraction was just -9.5%. Overall, the number of policies sold in April contracted by -13.2%. For FY26, obviously, there are not cumulative growth figures applicable, with only one-month data available.

APRIL 2025 NBP GROWS 8.4%, ALBEIT ON A SMALL BASE

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for April 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Apr-2025) NBP

(Apr-2024) Growth YOY (%)

Apr-25 / Apr-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 2,690.47 2,575.30 4.47% 4.47% Individual Non Single Premium 5,234.34 5,247.51 -0.25% -0.25% Group Single Premium 13,138.86 11,715.42 12.15% 12.15% Group Non Single Premium 44.02 131.32 -66.48% -66.48% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 858.04 589.31 45.60% 45.60% Grand Total Premium Flows 21,965.73 20,258.86 8.43% 8.43% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,227.66 1,175.85 4.41% 4.41% Individual Non Single Premium 3,536.28 3,471.49 1.87% 1.87% Group Single Premium 2,773.80 2,695.21 2.92% 2.92% Group Non Single Premium 6.54 10.20 -35.88% -35.88% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 810.82 522.48 55.19% 55.18% Private Insurer Premium Flows 8,355.10 7,875.22 6.09% 6.09% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 1,462.81 1,399.45 4.53% 4.53% Individual Non Single Premium 1,698.06 1,776.02 -4.39% -4.39% Group Single Premium 10,365.06 9,020.22 14.91% 14.91% Group Non Single Premium 37.48 121.12 -69.06% -69.06% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 47.22 66.83 -29.34% -29.34% LIC Premium Flows 13,610.63 12,383.64 9.91% 9.91%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for April 2025 and FY25 till date.

Life insurance sector saw yoy growth in first year premiums of 8.4% in April 2025. LIC did better, growing NBP at 9.9% in April 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP growth of 6.1%. The rate of growth is better than March, but then April is always on a much lower base.



Overall premium collections for April 2025 was higher YOY at ₹21,966 Crore. Here are the respective contributions. Private insurers saw their share of NBP falling to 38.0% in April 2025; compared to 39.9% in March, 48.3% in February, 47.1% in January, and 55.5% in December 2024. The share of LIC improved correspondingly to 62.0% in April; compared to 60.1% in March, 51.7% in February and 52.9% in January 2025.

The new business premiums in April were about a third of March, which is the normal pattern in most years. In FY25, private insurers stole a march over LIC. It remains to be seen if LIC is able to act different and put up a good show in FY26.

LIC AGAIN SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, the yoy contraction was much sharper for LIC than for the private insurers.

PARTICULARS Policies

(Apr-2025) Policies

(Apr-2024) Growth YOY (%)

Apr-25 / Apr-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 60,119 64,024 -6.10% -6.10% Individual Non Single Premium 10,83,929 12,54,730 -13.61% -13.61% Group Single Premium 171 154 11.04% 11.04% Group Non Single Premium 202 275 -26.55% -26.55% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,571 1,687 -6.88% -6.88% Grand Total No. of Policies 11,45,992 13,20,870 -13.24% -13.24% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 18,195 20,438 -10.97% -10.97% Individual Non Single Premium 4,01,451 4,43,462 -9.47% -9.47% Group Single Premium 145 114 27.19% 27.19% Group Non Single Premium 15 10 50.00% 50.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 615 567 8.47% 8.47% Private Insurer No. of Policies 4,20,421 4,64,591 -9.51% -9.51% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 41,924 43,586 -3.81% -3.81% Individual Non Single Premium 6,82,478 8,11,268 -15.88% -15.88% Group Single Premium 26 40 -35.00% -35.00% Group Non Single Premium 187 265 -29.43% -29.43% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 956 1,120 -14.64% -14.64% LIC No. of Policies 7,25,571 8,56,279 -15.26% -15.26%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for April 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -13.2% for April 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -15.3%, the policy sales by the private players also fell by -9.5%.

Overall policies sold for April 2025 were sharply lower MOM at 11.46 Lakhs, and obviously was lower yoy too. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies bounce to 36.7%; compared to 28.5% and 38.2% in the last 2 months. LIC saw its share for April 2025 fall to 63.3%; compared to 71.5% and 61.8% in previous 2 months.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in April 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN APRIL 2025

In April 2025, only 3 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 6.1% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 71.6% of NBP.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Apr-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Apr-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 249.50 226.17 10.31% Individual Non Single Premium 606.58 588.77 3.02% Group Single Premium 1,053.66 745.38 41.36% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 33.49 14.86 125.39% Total 1,943.22 1,575.17 23.37%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,943.22 Crore in April 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 23.4% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 125.4% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; followed by Group single Premium Policies growing 41.36%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE Apr-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Apr-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 441.22 472.89 -6.70% Individual Non Single Premium 795.05 772.58 2.91% Group Single Premium 382.99 420.24 -8.86% Group Non Single Premium 1.19 1.44 -17.41% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 73.20 21.26 244.29% Total 1,693.66 1,688.41 0.31%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,693.66 Crore in April 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw flat 0.31% growth in new business premium yoy. The strong positive growth of 244.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium saw contraction of -17.4%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Apr-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Apr-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 165.58 98.93 67.37% Individual Non Single Premium 321.03 390.77 -17.85% Group Single Premium 349.09 342.31 1.98% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 196.35 107.89 81.99% Total 1,032.05 939.91 9.80%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,032.05 Crore in April 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 9.8% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 82.0% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, followed by individual single premium policies expanding at 67.4%. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Apr-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Apr-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 45.34 43.90 3.27% Individual Non Single Premium 320.91 328.49 -2.31% Group Single Premium 226.97 193.34 17.39% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 126.15 123.35 2.26% Total 719.37 689.09 4.39%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹719.37 Crore in April 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 4.4% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Single Premium policies at 17.4% led the growth in NBP. Other categories were relatively flat. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance Company.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Apr-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Apr-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 151.95 121.42 25.14% Individual Non Single Premium 335.87 272.02 23.47% Group Single Premium 80.57 94.87 -15.07% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 23.72 17.30 37.12% Total 592.11 505.61 17.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹592.11 Crore in April 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance NBP saw 17.1% NBP expansion yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, individual single premium, and non-single premium policies. Group single premium policies witnessed contraction yoy.