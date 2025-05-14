LIC shows some new business traction in April 2025

APRIL 2025 – LIC GETS UPPER HAND IN NBP GROWTH
In March, LIC saw a turnaround from yoy NBP contraction to NBP expansion. In April, LIC managed to grow its new business premiums (NBP) at a faster clip than private insurers. This cannot entirely be a legitimate comparison since April is normally on a low base, especially after the highs of March. Overall, new business premium (NBP) expanded by 8.4% in April 2025. For the month of April, the NBP of private insurers grew at 6.1%, while LIC did much better at 9.9%. What about number of policies sold? Here again LIC saw contraction of -15.3%, while in the case of private insurers, the contraction was just -9.5%. Overall, the number of policies sold in April contracted by -13.2%. For FY26, obviously, there are not cumulative growth figures applicable, with only one-month data available.
APRIL 2025 NBP GROWS 8.4%, ALBEIT ON A SMALL BASE
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for April 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Apr-2025)
|NBP
(Apr-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Apr-25 / Apr-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|2,690.47
|2,575.30
|4.47%
|4.47%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|5,234.34
|5,247.51
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|Group Single Premium
|13,138.86
|11,715.42
|12.15%
|12.15%
|Group Non Single Premium
|44.02
|131.32
|-66.48%
|-66.48%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|858.04
|589.31
|45.60%
|45.60%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|21,965.73
|20,258.86
|8.43%
|8.43%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,227.66
|1,175.85
|4.41%
|4.41%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|3,536.28
|3,471.49
|1.87%
|1.87%
|Group Single Premium
|2,773.80
|2,695.21
|2.92%
|2.92%
|Group Non Single Premium
|6.54
|10.20
|-35.88%
|-35.88%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|810.82
|522.48
|55.19%
|55.18%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|8,355.10
|7,875.22
|6.09%
|6.09%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,462.81
|1,399.45
|4.53%
|4.53%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,698.06
|1,776.02
|-4.39%
|-4.39%
|Group Single Premium
|10,365.06
|9,020.22
|14.91%
|14.91%
|Group Non Single Premium
|37.48
|121.12
|-69.06%
|-69.06%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|47.22
|66.83
|-29.34%
|-29.34%
|LIC Premium Flows
|13,610.63
|12,383.64
|9.91%
|9.91%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for April 2025 and FY25 till date.
The new business premiums in April were about a third of March, which is the normal pattern in most years. In FY25, private insurers stole a march over LIC. It remains to be seen if LIC is able to act different and put up a good show in FY26.
LIC AGAIN SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD
In terms of number of policies sold, the yoy contraction was much sharper for LIC than for the private insurers.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Apr-2025)
|Policies
(Apr-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Apr-25 / Apr-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|60,119
|64,024
|-6.10%
|-6.10%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,83,929
|12,54,730
|-13.61%
|-13.61%
|Group Single Premium
|171
|154
|11.04%
|11.04%
|Group Non Single Premium
|202
|275
|-26.55%
|-26.55%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,571
|1,687
|-6.88%
|-6.88%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|11,45,992
|13,20,870
|-13.24%
|-13.24%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|18,195
|20,438
|-10.97%
|-10.97%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|4,01,451
|4,43,462
|-9.47%
|-9.47%
|Group Single Premium
|145
|114
|27.19%
|27.19%
|Group Non Single Premium
|15
|10
|50.00%
|50.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|615
|567
|8.47%
|8.47%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|4,20,421
|4,64,591
|-9.51%
|-9.51%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|41,924
|43,586
|-3.81%
|-3.81%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,82,478
|8,11,268
|-15.88%
|-15.88%
|Group Single Premium
|26
|40
|-35.00%
|-35.00%
|Group Non Single Premium
|187
|265
|-29.43%
|-29.43%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|956
|1,120
|-14.64%
|-14.64%
|LIC No. of Policies
|7,25,571
|8,56,279
|-15.26%
|-15.26%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for April 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in April 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN APRIL 2025
In April 2025, only 3 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 6.1% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 71.6% of NBP.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Apr-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Apr-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|249.50
|226.17
|10.31%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|606.58
|588.77
|3.02%
|Group Single Premium
|1,053.66
|745.38
|41.36%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|33.49
|14.86
|125.39%
|Total
|1,943.22
|1,575.17
|23.37%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,943.22 Crore in April 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 23.4% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 125.4% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; followed by Group single Premium Policies growing 41.36%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE
|Apr-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Apr-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|441.22
|472.89
|-6.70%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|795.05
|772.58
|2.91%
|Group Single Premium
|382.99
|420.24
|-8.86%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1.19
|1.44
|-17.41%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|73.20
|21.26
|244.29%
|Total
|1,693.66
|1,688.41
|0.31%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,693.66 Crore in April 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw flat 0.31% growth in new business premium yoy. The strong positive growth of 244.3% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium saw contraction of -17.4%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Apr-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Apr-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|165.58
|98.93
|67.37%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|321.03
|390.77
|-17.85%
|Group Single Premium
|349.09
|342.31
|1.98%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|196.35
|107.89
|81.99%
|Total
|1,032.05
|939.91
|9.80%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,032.05 Crore in April 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 9.8% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 82.0% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, followed by individual single premium policies expanding at 67.4%. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Apr-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Apr-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|45.34
|43.90
|3.27%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|320.91
|328.49
|-2.31%
|Group Single Premium
|226.97
|193.34
|17.39%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|126.15
|123.35
|2.26%
|Total
|719.37
|689.09
|4.39%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹719.37 Crore in April 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 4.4% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Single Premium policies at 17.4% led the growth in NBP. Other categories were relatively flat. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance Company.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Apr-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Apr-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|151.95
|121.42
|25.14%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|335.87
|272.02
|23.47%
|Group Single Premium
|80.57
|94.87
|-15.07%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|23.72
|17.30
|37.12%
|Total
|592.11
|505.61
|17.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹592.11 Crore in April 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance NBP saw 17.1% NBP expansion yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, individual single premium, and non-single premium policies. Group single premium policies witnessed contraction yoy.
