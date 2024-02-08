Life insurance new business premiums robust in January 2024

LIC and private insurers see strong NBP growth in January 2024
The Life Insurance Council has just released the full month data stack in terms of new business premium (NBP) collections for January 2024. The Life Insurance Council has also released data on the number of policies sold by individual insurance companies and also at a macro level. In addition to these monthly numbers and the yoy comparison, there is also the cumulative performance that has been put out by the Life Insurance Council for the first 10 months of FY24. While the monthly data captures the high frequency story of insurance business flows, it is the cumulative data that captures the secular trend more effectively. One look at the recent monthly trends, and investors can figure as to why the stock of LIC has been rallying so hard in the last few weeks. It has almost doubled from yearly lows.
If the first 8 months of FY24 saw the new business gravitate towards the private insurers, the last two months saw LIC back in the game with a bang. If you compare the first ten months of FY24 with the first nine months of FY23, the LIC share of new business premiums (NBP) has stayed robust at above 58.5% in the last few months. However, it is still sharply lower from the year ago level of 65.38% of NBP which LIC had managed to corner. A clearer high frequency picture emerges if you look at the NBP (new business premium) figure for January 2024 at 56.38%, marginally lower than the corresponding January 2023 NBP share for LIC of 57.91%.
However, New Tax Regime remains a roadblock for LIC
The number of LIC have been dwindling ever since the new tax regime (NTR) was announced in the previous budget. This year, there were expectations that the government would offer some sops for the NTR, but being an interim budget, there was nothing forthcoming. The only hope now is that the full budget in July would offer something for LIC in terms of incentives for tax payers to take life insurance. However, LIC is preparing for the new order, where insurance is sold as a standalone risk reduction product to manage uncertainties pertaining to life. That is a good sign, since that is the crux of financial planning, where investments and insurance are treated and decided upon separately.
New Business Premium (NBP) Growth for January 2024
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of January 2024 in terms of first year premiums and the yoy growth in premiums over January 2023. Premiums flows, here, refer to first year premiums only.
|PARTICULARS
|Premium Flows
(Jan-2024)
|Premium Flows
(Jan-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|3,550.25
|3,923.28
|-9.51%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|9,620.40
|8,271.08
|16.31%
|Group Single Premium
|18,303.33
|13,107.74
|39.64%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1,319.10
|225.48
|485.02%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|766.68
|896.07
|-14.44%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|33,559.75
|26,423.65
|27.01%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,631.24
|1,672.17
|-2.45%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,489.95
|5,378.65
|20.66%
|Group Single Premium
|5,882.54
|3,267.29
|80.04%
|Group Non Single Premium
|7.07
|5.98
|18.23%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|628.19
|797.89
|-21.27%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|14,638.98
|11,121.98
|31.62%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,919.01
|2,251.11
|-14.75%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|3,130.45
|2,892.43
|8.23%
|Group Single Premium
|12,420.79
|9,840.45
|26.22%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1,312.03
|219.50
|497.74%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|138.49
|98.18
|41.06%
|LIC Premium Flows
|18,920.77
|15,301.67
|23.65%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in crore)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance business for January 2024 in terms of the first year premium collections by insurance companies.
There has been some consolation for LIC in the last 3 months in terms of NBP share, although the ball is still in LIC’s court to consolidate on these gains.
First year Premium Growth for FY24 (Apr-23 to Dec-23)
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the first 10 months of FY24 (April 2023 to January 2024), in terms of cumulative new business premium (NBP). The comparison is with the comparable 10 months for FY23.
|PARTICULARS
|Premium Flows
(FY24)
|Premium Flows
(FY23)
|Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|34,782.64
|35,099.95
|-0.90%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|78,059.84
|71,797.79
|8.72%
|Group Single Premium
|1,58,811.71
|1,76,378.84
|-9.96%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3,672.45
|4,494.21
|-18.28%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|8,506.88
|7,843.47
|8.46%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|2,83,833.52
|2,95,614.25
|-3.99%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|15,860.30
|15,659.86
|1.28%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|53,324.39
|47,333.41
|12.66%
|Group Single Premium
|41,194.56
|33,985.18
|21.21%
|Group Non Single Premium
|107.79
|115.79
|-6.91%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|7,020.12
|7,216.56
|-2.72%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|1,17,507.15
|1,04,310.81
|12.65%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|18,922.35
|19,440.09
|-2.66%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|24,735.45
|24,464.37
|1.11%
|Group Single Premium
|1,17,617.15
|1,42,393.66
|-17.40%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3,564.65
|4,378.42
|-18.59%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,486.76
|626.90
|137.16%
|LIC Premium Flows
|1,66,326.37
|1,91,303.44
|-13.06%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in crore and for period Apr-23 to Jan-24)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance for FY24 (Apr-Jan) in terms of cumulative first year premium collections by insurance companies.
Growth in Number of Policies for January 2024
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of January 2024 in terms of growth in the number of policies. The comparison is, once again, between January 2024 and January 2023.
|PARTICULARS
|No. of Policies
(Jan-2024)
|No. of Policies
(Jan-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|1,02,206
|1,04,285
|-1.99%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|26,87,164
|24,30,436
|10.56%
|Group Single Premium
|377
|131
|187.79%
|Group Non Single Premium
|360
|408
|-11.76%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|3,288
|3,906
|-15.82%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|27,93,395
|25,39,166
|10.01%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|26,901
|23,772
|13.16%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,36,669
|6,38,635
|15.35%
|Group Single Premium
|148
|95
|55.79%
|Group Non Single Premium
|7
|12
|-41.67%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|439
|474
|-7.38%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|7,64,164
|6,62,988
|15.26%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|75,305
|80,513
|-6.47%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|19,50,495
|17,91,801
|8.86%
|Group Single Premium
|229
|36
|536.11%
|Group Non Single Premium
|353
|396
|-10.86%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|2,849
|3,432
|-16.99%
|LIC No. of Policies
|20,29,231
|18,76,178
|8.16%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance for January 2024 in terms of the number of policies sold.
Growth in number of policies for FY24 (Apr-23 to Jan-24)
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for FY24 (Apr-23 to Jan-24) on the basis of the number of policies sold.
|PARTICULARS
|No. of Policies
(FY24)
|No. of Policies
(FY23)
|Growth YOY (%)
|Individual Single Premium
|9,28,782
|9,77,704
|-5.00%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,03,44,031
|1,99,17,543
|2.14%
|Group Single Premium
|2,032
|1,545
|31.52%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3,380
|4,687
|-27.89%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|30,053
|27,739
|8.34%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|2,13,08,278
|2,09,29,218
|1.81%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|2,13,229
|2,09,018
|2.01%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|64,77,738
|59,23,072
|9.36%
|Group Single Premium
|1,485
|886
|67.61%
|Group Non Single Premium
|67
|202
|-66.83%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|4,973
|3,439
|44.61%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|66,97,492
|61,36,617
|9.14%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|7,15,553
|7,68,686
|-6.91%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,38,66,293
|1,39,94,471
|-0.92%
|Group Single Premium
|547
|659
|-17.00%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3,313
|4,485
|-26.13%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|25,080
|24,300
|3.21%
|LIC No. of Policies
|1,46,10,786
|1,47,92,601
|-1.23%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Cumulative Data from Apr-23 to Jan-24)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance for FY24 (Apr-Nov) in terms of the number of policies sold.
LIC has reasons to smile
For over 60 years, LIC made the best of the Section 80C provisions. Even after private insurers entered the fray, LIC continued to hold sway. That has changed in the last one year since the introduction of the new tax regime (NTR). However, LIC appears to have got its act together in the last few months, with tangible growth in NBP and in number of policies sold. There is greater aggression in LIC and that is also evident in the stock price of LIC doubling from the lows of the year. With massive equity gains, LIC surely has reasons to smile.
